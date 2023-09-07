PREP FOOTBALL

Islanders give Tomlin 200th career win

NORFOLK — Grand Island Senior High’s late defensive stand produced a milestone victory for Islanders’ coach Jeff Tomlin.

After Norfolk rallied for 13 points in the final 6:42 of the game, Grand Island needed a pass breakup by safety Hunter Hanquist on a two-point conversion attempt to maintain the lead. And after the Panthers recovered an onside kick attempt, the Islanders withstood a hook-and-lateral pass play to the Islanders’ 40-yard line as Trey Engberg made the tackle to lock up a 21-19 victory and give Tomlin his 200th career coaching win.

Caleb Richardson rushed 16 times for 73 yards and two TDs for Grand Island (2-1). Islanders’ quarterback Bode Albers completed 10 of 18 pass attempts for 126 yards and teammate Riley Holling had four receptions for 80 yards.

Grand Island (2-1) 7 7 7 0—21

Norfolk (2-1) 6 0 0 13—19

First Quarter

N—Rowdy Bauer 3 run (kick failed), 4:20.

GI—Caleb Richardson 22 run (Thatcher Panowicz kick), 1:32.

Second Quarter

GI—Justyce Hostetler 14 run (Panowicz kick), 9:28.

Third Quarter

GI—Richardson 1 run (Panowicz kick), 5:00.

Fourth Quarter

N—Hudson Waldow 2 run (Sam Zazueta), 6:42.

N—Tanner Wisenhauer 6 pass from CJ Hoffman (pass failed), :17.

PREP SOFTBALL

Islanders earn 11-1 win over Lincoln NE

LINCOLN — Five runs in the fourth inning helped the Grand Island Senior High softball team during an 11-1 five-inning win over Lincoln Northeast.

The Islanders had nine hits in the win. Briannah Kutschkau went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a home run, while Hallie Hinrichs was 2 for 3 with a triple and a RBI.

Raygen Hoos got the win by giving up three hits and had two strikeouts.

Grand Island 11, Lincoln NE 1

Grand Island 022 52-11 9 0

Lincoln NE 000 10-1 3 1

WP — Hoos. LP-Garcia. 2B-LNE: Badger. 3B-GI: Hinrichs. HR-GI: Gawrych, Kutschkau. LNE: Martinez.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Crusaders take two at Doniphan-Trumbull Tri.

DONIPHAN — The Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team earned two wins at the Doniphan-Trumbull Tri. Thursday.

The Class C-1, No. 1 Crusaders rallied from a first-set loss to defeat Class C-2, No. 10 Sutton 17-25, 25-22, 25-18. GICC trailed 15-10 in the second set. Hadlee Hasselmann led the way with 10 kills, while Maggie Herbek and Laura Blake each chipped in seven. Carolyn Maser dished out 28 assists and Tristyn Hedman had 14 digs.

Central Catholic then posted a 25-15, 25-7 victory over Doniphan-Trumbull. Hasselmann paced the Crusaders with 11 kills, while Maddie Schneider added eight. Maser dished out 21 assists and Hedman had 12 digs and Schneider added 11.

Vikings sweep North Platte

NORTH PLATTE — After a hard-fought five-set win over Crete on Tuesday, the Northwest volleyball team showed no effects.

The Vikings earned a 25-22, 25-20, 25-9 victory over North Platte Thursday.

Mikyna Stoppkotte led the way with 14 kills, while Kyla Sybrandts and Tessa Scheer each had six. Kenna Bowman dished out 16 assists and Evelyn Poland had 12 assists.

Girls Golf Crusaders finish third at Awarii Challenge

KEARNEY — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf team finished third at the Awarii Challenge Thursday.

The Crusaders, led by Julia Messere’s second-place finish, fired an 384.

Messere fired a 73, one stroke behind Broken Bow’s Camryn Johnson in the individual standings.

Broken Bow finished second after firing a 342, just eight strokes behind Minden.

Awarii Challenge

At Kearney

Team Standings

Minden 334, Broken Bow 342, Grand Island Central Catholic 384, Kearney Catholic 390, Adams Central 392, Holdrege 409, Kearney Catholic JV 489, Gibbon 499.

Medalists

1, Johnson, BB, 72; 2, Messere, GICC, 73; 3, O’Dey, AC, 76; 4, Jorgensen, MIN, 78; 5, Suchsland, MIN, 84; 6, Whitten, MIN, 87; 7, McGuire, KC, 88; 8, Ptacnik, HOL, 90; 9, M. Custer, BB, 90; 10, Nore, KC, 91.

Other GICC scores — Clausen 94, Logue 99, Armendariz 118, Schulte 118.

Lofing takes 10th at North Star Invite

LINCOLN — Katie Lofing led the Grand Island Senior High girls golf team at the Lincoln North Star Invite.

Lofing came in 10th after firing an 87.

Vikings take runner-up at Lakeview Invite

COLUMBUS — The Northwest girls golf team finished second at the Columbus Lakeview Invite Thursday.

Three medalists helped the Vikings put up a 440.

Jenna Hudnall led Northwest by finishing eighth with a 104, while Jaci Wattier took 11th with a 109 and Kylee Swanson came in 15th with a 112.

Boys Tennis

Islanders defeat Columbus 7-2

COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High boys tennis team earned a 7-2 win over Columbus.

The Islanders went 6-0 in singles, while going 1-2 in doubles.

Kalen Boltz won the closest match in taking a 9-7 win over Jacob Rother at No. 4 singles.

Grand Island 7, Columbus 2

No. 1 — Voss, GI, def. Trebar, COL, 8-0.

No. 2 — Brosz, GI, def. Splittger, COL, 8-0.

No. 3 — Havel, GI, def. Goc, COL, 8-3.

No. 4 — Boltz, GI, def. Rother, COL, 9-7.

No. 5 — Wiegert, GI, def. Pelan, COL, 8-1.

No. 6 — Kosmicki, GI, def. Estroda-Mordes, COL, 8-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Goc/Rother, COL, def. Boltz/Wiegert, GI, 8-2.

No. 2 — Pelan/Kloke, COL, def. Kosmicki/Stein, GI, 9-8 (7-5)

No. 3 — Voss/Brosz, GI, def. Trebar/Splittgerber, COL, 8-0.

Crusaders fall to Adams Central

HASTINGS — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team fell to Adams Central 3-2 Thursday.

The Crusaders won at No. 1 singles with Austin Staab earned a 6-0, 6-1 win over Axel Andersen, and also won at No. 1 doubles when JT Rein and Alec Menaugh posted a 6-2, 6-4 win over Taylor Ablott and Dylan Janzen.

Adams Central 3, Grand Island CC 2

Singles

No. 1 — Staab, GICC, def. Andersen, AC, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2 — Vontz, AC, def. Arens, GICC, 7-5, 0-6, 11-9.

No. 3 — Reiners, AC, def. Wald, GICC, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 — Rein/Menaugh, GICC, def. Ablott/Janzen, AC, 6-2, 6-4

No. 2 — Hood/Lipovsky, AC, def. Kelly/Friesen, GICC, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

Cross Country Pilsl, Birch leads Crusaders at Loup City Invite

LOUP CITY — George Pilsl and Thomas Birch led Grand Island Central Catholic at the Loup City Invite Thursday.

Pilsl took second at 18:59, while Birch was third at 19:16 to lead the Crusaders. Patrick O’Connor finished 12th at 20:48.

Allison Haney led the girls with a ninth-place finish at 25:41.