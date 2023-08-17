SOFTBALLIslanders drop two to No. 2 Lincoln East

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High softball team dropped a pair of games to Class A, No. 2 Lincoln East Thursday.

The Spartans defeated the Islanders 10-0 in four innings in the opening game and 11-2 in six innings in the second game.

In the opening game, Braelyn Sindelar had the lone hit on a single, but the Islanders committed two errors.

In the second game, Sindelar came through by going 2 for 3 with a RBI and a double, while Kiera Wolfe was 1 for 3 with a RBI in the loss.

Grand Island hosts Norfolk in a doubleheader Saturday at the Vets Complex.

Game one

Grand Island 000 0-0 1 2

Lincoln East 343 X-10 5 0

WP-Bell. LP-Hoos. 2B-LE: Barnes, Adams. HR-LE: Adams.

Game two Grand Island 000 200-2 5 2

Lincoln East 502 013-11 11 0

WP-Barnes. LP-Hormann. 2B-GI: Sindelar. LE: Hatten, Sandy. HR-LE: Hatten.

GICC opens season with a loss to Lakeview

DONIPHAN — Grand Island Central Catholic dropped its opening game in Maria Tibbetts’ coaching debut.

Columbus Lakeview had 14 hits with six extra base hits to defeat the Crusaders 8-1 Thursday in Doniphan.

Avery O’Boyle led the GICC offense by going 2 for 3 with a double and a triple, while Anna Tibbetts was 2 for 3 with a double and a RBI.

The Crusaders will be back in action at the York Invite Saturday.

Col. Lakeview 8, Grand Island CC 1 Col. Lakeview 012 410 0-8 14 0

GICC 001 000 0-1 7 0

WP-Bentz. LP-Saddler. 2B-CL: Delancey 2, Lemburg, Colegrove, Bents. GICC: O’Boyle, Tibbetts. 3B-CL: Glendy. GICC: O’Boyle.