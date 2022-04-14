Thursday's city roundup

BOYS GOLF

Holling, Islanders win Hastings Invite

HASTINGS — The Grand Island Senior High boys golf team captured the Hastings Invite Thursday at Lochland Golf Club.

Behind Marcus Holling’s individual title and three other medalists, the Islanders put up a 315 total score to win the meet by four strokes over Kearney

Holling fired a 72 to win the meet, while Prestin Vilai was seventh with an 80 Jared Lehechka and Henry Kosmicki were seventh and ninth, respectively as both fired an 82.

Team Standings

Grand Island 315, Kearney 319, Columbus 331, Hastings 348, North Platte 349, Sidney 368, Lexington 491, McCook 396, Hastings JV 511.

Individual Standings

1, Marcus Holling, GI, 72; 2, Brock Kuhlman, COL, 74; 3, Dylan Dahlstedt, KEA, 78; 4, Brayden Schram, HAS, 78; 5, Cole Feddersen, KEA, 79; 6, Ethan Mins, LEX, 79; 7, Prestin Vilai, GI, 80; 8, Perry Swarm, KEA, 81; 9, Jared Lehechka, GI, 82; 10, Cole Schroer, KEA, 81; 11, Henry Kosmicki, GI, 82; 12, Cayden Rombach, NP, 82; 13, Brody Mickey, COL, 84; 14, Tyson Weber, COL, 85; 15, Logan Johnson, SID, 86.

TRACK AND FIELD

Northwest girls capture Central City Invite

CENTRAL CITY — The Northwest girls track and field team brought home plenty of medalists from the Central City Invite Thursday.

The Vikings captured 29 medalists, which five wins, to help them take the meet with 151 points.

In the field events, Samantha Roby captured the long jump (17-0), while Macy Middleton won the triple jump (33-8 1/2).

In the running events, Urbanski took the 200 (27.11), while Aizlynn Krafka won the 100 hurdles (16.19). Roby and Urbanski joined Emma Harb and Kyra Ray on the winning 400 relay (51.70).

The Northwest boys also had 29 medalists, which helped them finish third with 83 points.

They were led by three second-place finishers. Chase Wiegert was second in the long jump (20-4), while Victor Isele finished second in the 100 (11.54). Weigert joined Wyatt Knapp, Tyler Salter and Bishop Placke on the 3,200 relay (9:31.09) that took second.

Jumpers highlight Islanders at Jo Dustako Invite

OMAHA — Both of the Grand Island Senior High boys and girls track and field teams had success in the jumping events at the Jo Dustako Invite at Omaha Central Thursday.

Hayden Buman led the Islander boys by winning the high jump (6-2). Cassidy Hinken paced the GISH girls with second-place finishes in both the long jump (16-4 3/4) and triple jump (35-11 1/2).

Also, Emma Rauch-Word also brought home a second-place finish. She took runner-up in the 100 hurdles (16.41).

The girls finished seventh with 29 points, while the boys were eighth with 15 points.

Red Hornets compete at Shelton Invite

SHELTON — A pair of third-place finishers led the Heartland Lutheran girls track and field team at the Shelton Invite.

Kiki Nyanok finished third in the long jump (15-2), while joining Abigail Niemeier, Hanna Weaver and Anastasiia Chanh on the 400 relay (57.24) who took third for the Red Hornets, who scored 16 points.

On the boys side, Garang Nyanok was fifth in the 400 (58.53), while joining Javon Hauser, Brodrick Brandt and Dylan Collister on the 400 relay (51.34) who placed third in the race for Heartland Lutheran.

GIRLS TENNIS

Islanders finish fifth at Kearney Doubles Invite

KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High girls tennis team finished fifth at the Kearney Doubles Invite on Thursday.

The No. 2 doubles team of Finley Evans and Claire Kelly took third. Sophie Armstrong and Kaiden Dahmer finished fourth at No. 4 doubles.

Macy McDonald and Katie Wemhoff were fifth at No. 1 doubles and Annika Staab and Emma Tennant were sixth at No. 3 doubles.

Kearney Doubles Invite

Team Standings

Lincoln East 93, Kearney 84, Lincoln North Star 75, Omaha Westside 75, Grand Island 65, Columbus 51, Lincoln High 35, Norfolk 29, North Platte 28, Millard South 25.