Thursday's City Roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SEM defeats

Heartland LutheranSUMNER – Sumner-Eddyville-Miller jumped ahead of Heartland Lutheran early and kept it going.

The Red Hornets fell behind 29-3 in the first quarter, which led to a 64-35 loss Thursday.

HL coach Brad Bills said he was impressed with the Mustangs, but he was pleased with what he saw from Heartland Lutheran. The 35 points was the most the Red Hornets have put up this season.

“They are a very good complete team,” Bills said. “They can run, can score inside and outside. But I thought we got good shots tonight. We took some good steps forward. They played hard and played with passion.”

Brielle Saddler led Heartland Lutheran with 10 points, while Ema Koch added nine.

SEM 64, Heartland Lutheran 35

Heartland Lutheran 3 12 13 7-35

SEM 29 5 23 7-64

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN – Ema Koch 9, Chloe Keasling 2, Taylor Lemburg 3, Brielle Saddler 10, Carly Niemoth 6, Kelsey Essek 5.

SEM – Allie Rohde 5, Taryn Arbuthnot 12, Katelynn Reiter 8, Hayley Boon 3, Jenna Claflin 8, Tessa Nichols 2, Jaycelyn Hoos 2, Mikah O’Neill 15, Corin Bryan 4, Cayleigh Jackson 5.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Grand Island girls takes Aurora Invite; Vikings take third

AURORA – The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team captured the Aurora Invite Thursday.

The Islanders had seven champions and seven other medalists to help them take the meet with 251 points.

The Northwest girls had two champions and nine other medalists to help them finish third with 112.5 points.

There were a few championship matches that featured the two schools at 140, 155 and 170.

Northwest’s Miah Kenny captured the 140-pound title after pinning Grand Island’s Maria Lindo-Morente in 5:37. The Islanders were victorious in the other two matches. At 155, Anyia Roberts earned a 3-2 win over Chloe Mader. At 170, Meghan Hixson pinned Megan Boyd in 1:55.

Addsiyn Gates (115), Jasmine Morales (110), Kim Gonzalez (120), Fernanda Perea (125), Ali Edwards (190) and Brythany Espino were the other champions for the Islanders. Sandra Ren Jose (third, 105), Amber Gomez (third, 115), Briannah Kutschkau (second, 130), Dulce Montanez (second, 135) and Avery Hawke (third, 145) were the other medalists for Grand Island.

For Northwest, Emma Harb pinned teammate Isabella Rivera in 2:52 to win at 145. Taryn Brewer (fourth, 120), Jaclyn Julian (fourth, 130), Ellie Smidt (fourth, 135), Karolina Flaskova (fifth, 155), Kaelin Millan (third, 190) and Mikayla Zeller (third, 235) were the other medalists for the Vikings.

Madalyn Renz was the lone medalist for Grand Island Central Catholic. She finished third at 170.

Aurora Invite

Team Standings

Grand Island 251, Aurora 119, Northwest 112.5, Seward 76, Wood River 43, Central City 40, Lincoln North Star 29, Arcadia-Loup City 16, Grand Island Central Catholic 16.

Championship results

105 – Addisyn Gates, GI, pinned Aubrie Beed, AUR, 5:01; 110 – Jasmine Morales, GI, med. Forf. Over Lauren Frihauf, SEW; 115 – Natalie Bisbee, AUR, dec. Ruby Guerrero, WR, 5-0; 120 – Kim Gonzalez, GI, pinned Alzbeta Marikova, AUR, 1:39; 125 – Fernanda Perea, GI, pinned Emily Bohlman, AUR, 0:27; 130 – Sydnie Brown, OVE, dec. Briannah Kutschkau, GI, 9-4; 135 – Kehlanee Bengston, AUR, pinned Dulce Montanez, GI, 1:30; 140 – Miah Kenny, NW, pinned Maria Lindo-Morente, GI, 5:37; 145 – Emma Harb, NW, pinned Isabella Rivera, NW, 2:52; 155 – Anyia Roberts, GI, dec. Chloe Mader, GI, 3-2; 170 – Meghan Hixon, GI, pinned Megan Boyd, NW, 1:55; 190 – Ali Edwards, GI, pinned Annie Marsh-Toby, LNS, 1:56; 235 – Brythany Espino, GI, pinned Karlee Seitz, CC, 1:05.