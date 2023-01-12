Thursday's city roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Heartland Lutheran picks up second win

ST. EDWARD – The Heartland Lutheran girls basketball team picked up its second win of the season.

The Red Hornets led 19-10 at the half and never looked back in a 43-33 win over St. Edward.

Carly Niemoth led Heartland Lutheran with 11 points, while Brielle Saddler chipped in 10.

“Anytime you get a win, you’re happy. It came at a good time since we start conference Saturday,” HL coach Brad Bills said. “But I thought we got good shots and hit our shots. We had great balance and our effort was very good. Hopefully we can continue that.”

The Red Hornets open the Goldenrod Conference Tournament with Elba at 2 p.m. Saturday at Heartland Lutheran.

Heartland Lutheran 43, St. Edward 33

Heartland Lutheran 10 9 15 9–43

St. Edward 4 6 10 13–33

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN – Ema Koch 7, Lemburg 4, Saddler 10, Rhoades 4, Keiper 3, Niemoth 11, Essex 4.

ST. EDWARD – Baker 9, Irineo 2, Francis 1, Reeves 16, Cumming 5.

BOYS WRESTLINGNorthwest cruises past Seward

The Northwest boys wrestling team had no trouble with Seward Thursday night.

The Vikings recorded five pins in the first eight matches as they defeated the Bluejays 68-12 at Northwest High School.

Theron Johnson (152 pounds), Bo Bushhousen (160), Cooper Ewoldt (182), Joseph Stein (220) and Victor Isele (285) all recorded pins, while Zach Cooley (145) won an 8-3 decision over Cale Oborny to start the dual.

Kaleb Keiper (106), Alex Linden (113), Roland Mendoza (120), Jonathan Taylor (126) and Gavin Ruff (132) all received forfeit victories, while Ian Arends (138) ended the night with a 19-4 technical fall over Caleb Jackson.

The Vikings will be back in action at their home tournament Saturday.

Northwest 68, Seward 12

145 – Zach Cooley, NW, dec. Cale Oborny, SEW, 8-3; 152 – Theron Johnson, NW, pinned Gabriel Cobian, SEW, 4:44; 160 – Bo Bushhousen, NW, pinned Caden Schadwinkel, SEW, 1:06; 170 – Nolan Hill, SEW, pinned Nolan Moorman, NW, 1:53; 182 – Cooper Ewoldt, NW, pinned Eli Hiser, SEW, 2:45; 195 – Dustin Hurley, SEW, pinned Kolton Kerr, NW, 2:35; 220 – Joseph Stein, NW, pinned Alijah Utecht, SEW, 0:53; 285 – Victor Isele, NW, ppinned Cooper Fern, SEW, 0:59; 106 – Kaleb Keiper, NW, won by ford.; 113 – Alex Linden, NW, won by ford.; 120 – Roland Mendoza, NW, won by forf; 126 – Jonathan Taylor, NW, won by forf.; 132 – Gavin Ruff, NW won by forf.; 138 – Ian Arends, NW, tech fall Caleb Jackson, SEW, 19-4.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Roberts leads Islanders at Ord Invite

ORD – Anyia Roberts led the Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team at the Ord Invite Thursday.

The sophomore finished second in the 145-pound bracket to help the Islanders finish tied for 10th with 63 points.

Kim Gonzalez (third, 120) and Griselda Lopez (third, 140) were the other medalists for Grand Island.

The Islanders will compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Ord Invite

Team Standings

Lexington 135, Minden 110, West Point-Beemer 99, Boone Central 93, Stanton 88, Crofton-Bloomfield 87, Battle Creek 79, O’Neill 76, West Holt 72, Grand Island 63, Sandhills Valley 63, Ainsworth 49, McCook 41, Gothenburg 33.5, Ord 31, Overton 26, Centura 18, Arcadia-Loup City 17, Sandhills-Thedford 16, Elgin Public/Pope John 15, Ansley-Litchfield 6.

Championship results

100 – Aubree Stutzman, SV, pinned Abby Negley, GOTH, 2:37; 105 – Afftynn Stussee, BaC, pinned Myia Hoafaker, MIN, 0:53; 110 – Ella Reeves, BaC, pinned Fransisca Walsh, LEX, 1:41; 115 – Jolyn Pozehl, AIN, med. forf. over Sonny Sowles, MIN; 120 – Corah Linnaus, STA, pinned Brooklin Kuester, WPB, 3:01; 125 – Madison Petersen, CB, pinned Ambie Custard, McC, 4:37; 130 –Sydnie Brown, OVE, dec. Rylan Hansen, STA, 4-2; 135 – Madison Davis, WH, pinned Rebekah Butterfield, STA, 2:54; 140 – Madison Reilly, BoC, pinned Megan Jones, AIN, 0:34; 145 – Rylie Arens, CB, pinned Anyia Roberts, GI, 5:32; 155 – Paola Vergara, ON, pinned Mariah Duran, SV, 3:43; 170 – Madelynne Jakubowski, ON, maj. dec. Annabelle Poppe, CB, 13-5; 190 –Claire Paasch, WPR, pinned McKenzie Fergison, LEX, 2:17; 235 –Savannah Koch, MIN, pinned Abbriel Sutton, 0:46.

Vikings fall to Seward

The Northwest girls wrestling dropped a 54-30 loss to Seward.

The Vikings recorded five wins in the duals, including pins from Isabella Rivera (140 pounds), Miah Kinny (145), Emma Harb (155) and Megan Boyd (190). Chloe Mader received a forfeit victory in Northwest’s other victory.

The Vikings will host their home invite Saturday.

Seward 54, Northwest 30

100 – Kobie Kosek, SEW, won by forf.; 105 – Lauren Frihauf, SEW, pinned Gracie Huggins, NW, 0:08; 110 – Kinley Petsch, SEW, won by forf.; 115 – Grace Schernikau, SEW, inj. def. Over Taryn Brewer, NW; 120 – Savannah Leiting, SEW, won by forf.; 125 – Ava Rediger, SEW, pinned Jaclyn Julian, NW, 0:26; 130 – Evelyn Theobald, SEW, pinned Ellie Smidt, NW, 5:23; 135 – Mckenna Kisela, SEW, pinned Aubrey Olsuka, NW, 3:09; 140 – Isabella Rivera, NW, pinned Annaliese Sistek, SEW, 1:05; 145 – Miah Kenny, NW, pinned JennaRae Hallsted, SEW, 0:35; 155 – Emma Harb, NW, pinned Abigayil Wunderlich, SEW, 0:18; 170 – Chloe Maer, NW, won by forf.; 190 – Megan Boyd, NW, pinned Kayla Grantski, SEW, 0:34; 235 – Amy Sistek, SEW, pinned Kaelin Millan, NW, 1:42.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Red Hornets fall to St. Edward

ST. EDWARD – The Heartland Lutheran boys basketball team dropped a 55-27 game to St. Edward Thursday night.

No other information was provided.