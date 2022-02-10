 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's city roundup
Thursday's city roundup

basketball-GINW.jpg

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vikings gets victory over Boone Central

ALBION — Russ Moerer called the Northwest girls basketball team offensive performance the best of the year.

The Vikings put it together as they defeated Boone Central 56-43 Tuesday in Albion.

There were reasons Moerer said it was that way as Rylie Rice led Northwest with 24 points, while Reba Mader added 12.

“Our spacing and decision making was excellent. We were very good in transition,” he said. “We did a lot of things well.”

Moerer said he was also pleased with the defensive effort. Northwest allowed only four players to score.

“I thought we did a good job executing our game plan. We forced them to look for other scorers as we did a great job in the posts as well as their other players,” he said.

The Vikings host Class B, No. 7-rated Beatrice (Omaha World-Herald) at 5 p.m.

Northwest (11-10) 11 18 20 7—56

Boone Central 12 9 12 10—43

NORTHWEST—Avyn Urbanski 6, Reba Mader 12, Whitney Loman 2, Rylie Rice 24, Madison Cushing 8, Kinzi Havranek 4.

BOONE CENTRAL—Mara Ranslem 7, Karlie Wies 14, Macy Rankin 8, Ashtyn Hedlund 14.

Northwest falls to Boone Central

ALBION — The second half doomed the Northwest boys basketball team against Boone Central.

The Cardinals outscored the Vikings 36-20 en route to a 63-46 win.

Trevyn Kenne led Northwest with 10 points, while Sam Hartman, Travin Harring, Wyatt Jensen and Tegan Lemkeu all chipped in seven points.

The Vikings host Beatrice at 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Northwest 9 17 6 14—46

Boone Central 10 17 15 21—63

NORTHWEST—Sam Hartman 7, Travin Harring 7, Wyatt Jensen 7, Hunter Jensen 2, Trevyn Kenne 10, Tegan Lemkeu 7, Brandon Byderk 6.

BOONE CENTRAL—Ryan Drueppel 9, Calvin Webster 2, Alex Christo 17, Carsten Bird 6, Dustin Andreasen 6, Braden Benes 2, Trent Patzel 4, Garrett Rasmussen 17.

