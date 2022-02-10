Thursday's city roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vikings gets victory over Boone Central

ALBION — Russ Moerer called the Northwest girls basketball team offensive performance the best of the year.

The Vikings put it together as they defeated Boone Central 56-43 Tuesday in Albion.

There were reasons Moerer said it was that way as Rylie Rice led Northwest with 24 points, while Reba Mader added 12.

“Our spacing and decision making was excellent. We were very good in transition,” he said. “We did a lot of things well.”

Moerer said he was also pleased with the defensive effort. Northwest allowed only four players to score.

“I thought we did a good job executing our game plan. We forced them to look for other scorers as we did a great job in the posts as well as their other players,” he said.

The Vikings host Class B, No. 7-rated Beatrice (Omaha World-Herald) at 5 p.m.

Northwest (11-10) 11 18 20 7—56

Boone Central 12 9 12 10—43