Thursday's city roundup

Kiki Nyanok led the girls with third-place finish in the long jump (15-1).

Barrientos leads GISH girls at Central Invite

OMAHA — Kamdyn Barrientos set a season best in the discus at the Omaha Central Invite.

The Grand Island Senior High senior threw 128-9 to win the discus. That helped the Islanders score 18 points.

A pair of third-place finishes led the GISH boys at the meet.

Juan Garcia finished third in the 3,200 (8:42.84), and was part the 3,200 relay (8:36.50) with Mason Tompkins, Payton Sindelar and Christian Wiegert.

BASEBALL

Islanders go 1-1 in HAC Tournament

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High baseball team went 1-1 during the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Thursday.

The Islanders opened with an 11-1 five-inning victory over Lincoln High. The game was called due to the 10-run mercy rule.