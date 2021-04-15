Thursday's city roundup

TRACK AND FIELD
Steinke leads GICC at Marsh Beck Invite
MINDEN — Grand Island Central Catholic’s Gage Steinke earned top honors at the Marsh Beck Invite Thursday.
Steinke was part of three victories as he was named the boys athlete of the meet, helping the Crusaders take second with 113 points.
Steinke won the 100 (11.2) and 200 (23.1) and joined Isaac Herbek, Brayton Johnson and Russell Martinez on the winning 400 relay (45.8).
Also, Herbek captured the triple jump (41-1 3/4), while Ben Alberts claimed the pole vault (13-1) and was part of the winning 3,200 relay (8:27.8) with Zach Cloud, Tanner Turek and Reid Martinez.
The Crusader girls had four winners to help them take fifth with 79 points.
Melissa Rerucha won the pole vault (10-1), Kaylee Hasselmann took the shot put (36-9), Grace Herbek claimed the 800 (2:30.6) and Avery O’Boyle was first in the 3,200 (12:14.6).
Rathjen wins two events at Shelton Invite
SHELTON — Josh Rathjen won two events to lead the Heartland Lutheran boys track and field team at the Shelton Invite.
Rathjen claimed the 800 (2:06.7) and 1,600 (5:00.0) to lead the Red Hornets, who scored 26 points.
Kiki Nyanok led the girls with third-place finish in the long jump (15-1).
Barrientos leads GISH girls at Central Invite
OMAHA — Kamdyn Barrientos set a season best in the discus at the Omaha Central Invite.
The Grand Island Senior High senior threw 128-9 to win the discus. That helped the Islanders score 18 points.
A pair of third-place finishes led the GISH boys at the meet.
Juan Garcia finished third in the 3,200 (8:42.84), and was part the 3,200 relay (8:36.50) with Mason Tompkins, Payton Sindelar and Christian Wiegert.
BASEBALL
Islanders go 1-1 in HAC Tournament
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High baseball team went 1-1 during the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Thursday.
The Islanders opened with an 11-1 five-inning victory over Lincoln High. The game was called due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Grand Island opened with a five-run first inning and never looked back. The Islanders connected on 12 hits with three doubles with Braden Robinson, Mike Buhrman, Sam Hartman and Eli Arends each getting two hits. Hartman was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the way.
Tycen Nelson got the win with three strikeouts.
But the Islanders fell Archbishop Bergan 7-1 in their next game. Grand Island had six hits in the contest, including Tyler Fay leading the offense by going 3 for 3 with a RBI, while Hartman had the lone double.
Game One
Lincoln High 000 01—1 1 1
Grand Island 523 01—11 12 3
WP—Nelson. LP—Workman. 2B—GI: Buhrman, Jurgensmeier, Robinson.
Game Two
Grand Island 000 010 0—1 6 2
Archbishop Bergan 020 023 X—7 11 1
WP—Glause. LP—Jurgensmeier. 2B—GI: Hartman.
GOLF
Holling leads Vikings at York Invite
YORK — Joey Holling led Northwest at the York Invite Thursday.
Holling finished 11th after firing a 79 to lead the Vikings, who scored a 365. Aurora’s Ethan Shaw won the meet with a 74.
Grand Island Central Catholic finished ninth with a 347. Will Goering led the Crusaders with an 81.
York Invite
Team Standings
Lincoln Pius X 314, York 329, Bishop Neumann 333, Norris 335, Seward 337, Columbus Scotus 339, Bennington 340, York JV 344, Grand Island CC 347, Aurora 348, Beatrice 351, Northwest 365, Adams Central 373, Lincoln Southwest 377, Hastings St. Cecilia 399, Fairbury 448, Sutton 449, Crete 451, Norfolk 518, York Reserve 567.
Medalists
1, Shaw, AUR, 74; 2, Fleming, CS, 77; 3, Wehrs, SEW, 77; 4, Pentico, BN 77; 5, Seevers, YOR, 78; 6, Jensen, YJV, 78; Casady, LPX, 78; 8, Buscher, BEN, 78; 9, Thiele, BN, 78; 10, Kearns, LPX, 78; 11, Holling, NW, 79; 12, Hoiberg, LPX, 79; 13, Carpenter LPX, 79; 14, Martin, BENN, 79; 15, Axtheim, SEW, 79.
City results
Northwest — Bangs 87, Bennett 92, Shada 107, Alcorta 109.
Grand Island CC — Goering 81, Fox 83, Henry 86, Cchardt 97, Koralewski 100.