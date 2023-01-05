Thursday's city roundup

WRESTLING

Edwards, Islanders take Norm Manstedt Girls Invite

COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team was the top team in the Norm Manstedt Girls Invite.

The Islanders, led by Ali Edwards’ 190-pound title, won the tournament with 152 points Thursday at Central Community College in Columbus.

Edwards claimed her title by pinning Lexington’s McKenzie Furgison in the final.

Addisyn Gates (third, 105), Genesis Solis (sixth, 115), Lluvia Fierro (eighth, 130), Anyia Roberts (sixth, 145), Cladis Lucas-Escobar (fifth, 155), Meghan Hixon (fourth, 170) and Brythany Espino (second, 235) were the other medalists for Grand Island.

Northwest had three medalists to take 18th with 50 points.

Miah Kenny led the Vikings with a second-place finish at 140. She was pinned by Amherst’s Reaghan Gallawy in 1:50 in the final.

Emma Harb (seventh, 145) and Chloe Mader (sixth, 155) were the other Northwest medalists.

Norm Manstedt Girls Invite

Team Standings (Top 10)

Grand Island 152, Minden 103, Pierce 96, Omaha Westside 89, Lexington 82, Schuyler 78, Millard South 74, Wahoo 73, Stanton 72, Battle Creek 69.5.

Championship results

100—Notaro, LE, pinned Hull, SS, 0:41; 105—Stusse, BaC, maj. dec. McBride, AMH, 11-2; 110—Reeves, BaC, pinned Fransisca Walsh, LEX, 5:05; 115—Luna, BoC, 1:16; 120—Linnaus, STA, pinned Skrdla, PIE, 5:19; 125—Petersen, CB, pinned McGillivray, STA, 1:49; 130—Rosseter, OWS, dec. Sipp, AC, 4-2; 135—Barber, OWS, pinned Davis, WH, 3:48; 140— Gallaway, AMH, pinned Kenny, NW, 1:50; 145—Arens, CB, pinned Jacobsen, MIN, 2:42; 155—Parker, med. forf. Zatechka, OWS; 170—Ricketts, WAH, pinned Jakubowski, ON, 3:12; 190—Edwards, GI, pinned Fergison, LEX, 5:52; 235—Krebs, SUM, pinned Espino, GI, 4:41.

GICC falls to Burwell

BURWELL — The Grand Island Central Catholic wrestling team won five matches during its 46-21 loss to Burwell Thursday.

Austin Miller (138 pounds), Sam Mueller (145) and Connor Johnson (170) won their matches, while Ben Alberts (160) and Ayden Beran earned forfeit victories.

The Crusaders will be at the Burwell Invite Saturday.

Burwell 46, Grand Island CC 21

120— Chaffin, BUR, pinned Ivey, GICC, 3:59; 126— Wright, BUR, won by forf.; 132— Koenigsberg, BUR, pinned Wiens, GICC, 1:41; 138—Miller, GICC, dec. Mayfield, BUR, 4-3; 145—Mueller, GICC, dec. Buss, BUR, 8-2; 152—Hasenauer, maj. dec. Jaquez-Madrigal, GICC, 9-0; 160—Alberts, GICC, won by forf.; 170—Johnson, GICC, dec. Brownn, BUR, 7-2; 182—Hodges, BUR, pinned Messere, GICC, 1:15; 195—Degroff, BUR, won by forf.; 220—Buss, BUR, won by forf.; 285—Beran, GICC, won by forf.; 106—Patrick, BUR, won by forf; 113—No match.

SWIMMING

Islanders dominate Lincoln High Tri.

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams had their way at the Lincoln High Tri. Thursday.

The Islanders won 19 events in all, with the boys winning 10 events and the girls taking nine. Both teams won all three relays.

Luke Dankert, Lorenzo Ciafre and Michael Sambula-Monzalvo were part of four wins for the boys. Individually, Dankert won the 50 freestyle (23.34) and 500 freestyle (5:10.58), while Ciafre took the 200 freestyle (1:58.10) and 100 backstroke (59.24) and Sambula-Monzalvo claimed the 200 IM (2:08.79) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.06). The three were part of the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:37.03). Sambula-Monzalvo and Ciafre joined Mathew Trejo and Jacob Seelow on the winning 200 medley relay (1:47.64). Dankert joined Owen O’Neill, David Sambula-Monzalvo and Seelow in the 200 freestyle freestyle (1:39.69). Seelow also won the 100 freestyle (55.20).

On the girls, Kate Novinski took the 100 breaststroke (1:17.36) and 200 IM (2:19.83), while Gracie Wilson won the 200 freestyle (2:06.67) and 100 freestyle (57.15). The two joined Ashley Nelson and Delayna on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:49.03). Novinski teamed with Hermesch, Lilly Brennan and Lily Wilson in taking the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.01) and Gracie Wilson joined Breenan, Ashley Nelson and Lily Wilson in claiming th e 200 medley (2:03.88). Lily Wilson took the 50 freestyle (27.89) and Ashley Nelson was victorious in the 100 butterfly (1:09.76)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Third quarter haunts Islanders in loss to Kearney

KEARNEY — The third quarter haunted the Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team.

The Islanders were outscored 13-8 in the quarter in falling 37-31 to the Bearcats Thursday.

Kazadi Mukoma led Grand Island with 12 points, while Colton Marsh and Babur Choul each added eight in the loss.

Grand Island; 9; 2; 8; 12—31

Kearney; 9; 5; 13; 10—37

GRAND ISLAND—K. Mukoma 12, Marsh 8, Choul 8, Barrientos 2, M. Mukoma 1

KEARNEY—Johnson 12, Dahlgren 9, Endorf 7, Lee 5, Beckman 2, Murray 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kearney too much for Grand Island

KEARNEY — Grand Island Senior High couldn’t keep up with Kearney Thursday.

After trailing only 13-7 after the first quarter, the Islanders scored 12 points the rest of the way in a 64-19 loss to the Bearcats.

Nyagoaa Khor led Grand Island with four points.

Grand Island; 7; 4; 4; 4—19

Kearney; 13; 22; 19; 10—64

GRAND ISLAND—Kenkel 2, Wal 3, Gangwish 3, Khor 4, McCoy 2, Yusif 3.

KEARNEY—Rusher 10, Garner 16, Starka 3, Snyder 3, Maihlan 3, Murray 2, Hacher 4, Jasnoch 4, Province 10, Helmbrecht 3, Skeen 2, Franzen 4.

Riverside defeats Heartland Lutheran

CEDAR RAPIDS — Riverside handed Heartland Lutheran a 40-26 setback Thursday night.

Kayce Martinsen led the Chargers with 14 points.

Emily Rhoades paced the Red Hornets with six points in the loss.

“I thought we played tough defense, but offensively we just couldn’t get the ball to fall,” HL coach Brad Bills said. “We did break down a few times on defense, especially in the fourth quarter. But the kids played hard but we just have some things we need to work hard.”

Heartland Lutheran; 5; 6; 5; 10—26

Riverside; 8; 9; 7; 16—40

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Fosket 3, Koch 4, Keasling 2, Lemburg 4, Saddler 5, Rhoades 6, Essex 2.

RIVERSIDE—Fulton 8, Seamann 2, Weltruski 6, Martinsen 14, Thober 2, Heikes 5, Mahony 3.