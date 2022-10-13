Thursday's city roundup

CROSS COUNTRYVikings boys make state; two girls qualify OVERTON — The Northwest boys cross country team qualified to the state country meet.

The Vikings had three medalists to help them take third with 43 points in the Class B, District 4 meet in Overton.

Caden Keller led the way with a sixth-place finish (17:30.00), while Ben Sutherland was ninth (17:52.10) and Kian Botts took 12th (18:16.60).

The girls had two state qualifiers in Olivia Chapman (eighth, 21:31.60) and Peyton Smith (21:47.00).

The team just missed a state berth as they finished fourth with 58 points.

GICC boys qualify to state

HASTINGS — Grand Island Central Catholic will take part in state cross country meet.

The Crusaders had two medalists to help take third in the Class CD, District 2 Meet in Hastings.

George Pilsl led the Crusaders by taking seventh (18:11.48) and Zack Corey came in 13th (18:45.53) to help the Crusaders score 48 points.

Nebraska Christian swept the team races as Hannah Swanson won the girls race at 20:16.92, while Jacob Swanson captured the boys race at 17:26.98.

GISH’s Caceres earns state berth LINCOLN – Ruben Caceres Perez earned a berth to the state cross country meet.

The Islander sophomore finished 12th (17:27.53) during the Class A, District 1 meet in Lincoln.

Grand Island finished fifth overall with 126 points.

The Islander girls just missed qualifying to the state meet after finishing fourth with 99 points. Annika Staab was the highest finisher for Grand Island, finishing 17th (21:38.99).

VOLLEYBALL Northwest wins two to open conference play YORK — The Class B, No. 9 Northwest volleyball team earned two wins to open the Central Conference Tournament.

The Vikings defeated Schuyler 25-14, 25-7 and No. 6 York 25-19, 25-19.

Against Schuyler, Mikyna Stoppkotte led the Vikings with six kills and two blocks, while Taylor Jakubowski added five. Hannah Fletcher added nine digs.

Against York, Jakubowski led a balanced Northwest attack with five kills, while Chloe Mader, Stoppkotte and Whitney Loman all added four kills. Fletcher had 12 digs.

“We played very clean volleyball tonight. We had great balance and made very few errors,” NW coach Lindsey Harders said. “I’m very proud V of the girls for winning both games in two sets tonight.”

Northwest will play in the tournament Saturday at Columbus Lakeview.

Heartland Luthern falls to Elba in Goldenrod CENTRAL CITY — The Heartland Lutheran volleyball fell in its opening match of the Goldenrod Conference Tournament.

The Red Hornets fell to Elba 25-21, 25-12, 20-25, 24-26, 15-12.

Kiki Nyanok led the way with 11 kills, while Reagan Norris added five. Chloe Keasling had 23 assists.