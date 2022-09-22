Thursday’s city roundup

SOFTBALL

Grand Island Senior High sweeps Kearney on Senior Night

The Grand Island Senior High softball team celebrated their seniors by sweeping Kearney in a doubleheader.

In the first game, it was a nail-biter as GISH won 7-6.

Kearney scored two runs in the top of the sixth to cut the deficit to one run but the Islanders defense came through with a groundout and a strikeout.

The Bearcats had one more chance in the top of the seventh but couldn’t plate a batter.

Jaidyn Walford and Briannah Kutschkau led the way for their team, each going 2-for-4 at the plate.

Pitcher Adriana Cabello picked up the win in the circle, throwing two strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

In the second game, the bats came alive as GISH won 15-6 in five innings.

The Islanders score six runs in the first inning to jump out to a big lead and each time Kearney was about to make it a close game, GISH matched what the Bearcats did.

Walford also led the way in that game, going 4-for-4 with 7 RBIs and two home runs.

Pitcher Braelyn Sindelar picked up the win in the circle, throwing three strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

First game:

Grand Island 7, Kearney 6

KEA 030 102 0—6 8 1

GI 311 020 X—7 9 1

WP—Sindelar. LP—Schmeits. 2B—GI: Cabello. 2B—KEA: Sievers 3, Schall. 3B—GI: Kutschkau, Gawrych.

Second game:

Grand Island 15, Kearney 6

KEA 031 20—6 10 2

GI 630 24—15 15 2

WP—Sindelar. LP—Wulf. 2B—GI: Cabello 2, Walford. 2B—KEA: Wright. 3B—GI: Gawrych, Walford. 3B—KEA: Harsh. HR—GI: Walford 2. HR—KEA: Sievers.

Grand Island Central Catholic blows out Seward

The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team won 10-1 over Class B, No. 9 Seward on Thursday.

GICC trailed 1-0 after the bottom of the first but scored three runs on the other side to retake the lead.

Then, a big sixth inning where they scored six runs ended the game via the run-rule.

The Crusaders were led at the plate by Kylie Gangwish who went 3-for-4. Logan Rainforth and Brielle Saddler also went 2-for-3 each with a home run.

Saddler was in the circle and threw one strikeout and no walks in six innings.

Grand Island Central Catholic 10, Seward 1

SEW 100 000—1 5 3

GICC 300 016—10 15 3

WP—Saddler. LP—Sides. 2B—GICC: O’Boyle, Gangwish. HR—GICC: Rainforth, Saddler.

CROSS COUNTRY Caceres Perez leads Islanders at North Star Invite

LINCOLN — Ruben Caceres Perez led the Grand Island Senior High boys cross country team at the Lincoln North Star Invite Thursday.

Caceres Perez finished eighth (16:58.07) to lead the Islanders to an sixth-place finish with 155 points.

The girls finished sixth with 166 points. Annika Staab came in 25th (21:07.12) to lead the Grand Island girls.

Lincoln North Star Invite

BOYS

Team Standings

Lincoln Southwest 60, Lincoln Southeast 82, Lincoln Pius X 89, Millard South 145, Lincoln North STar 154, Grand Island 155, Norfolk 174, Columbus 183, Omaha Central 236, Lincoln Northeast 307, Bellevue West 314, Lincoln East 385.

Medalists

1, Isaac Ochoa, NOR, 15:33.20; 2, Max Myers, LSW, 15:48.79; 3, Joe Majerus, LPX, 16:40.09; 4, Noah Lawrence, COL, 16:42.48; 5, Easton Zastrow, LNS, 16:53.43; 6, Nathan Johnson, LSE, 16:53.77; 7, Kale Muir, LSE, 16:57.98; 8, Ruben Caceres Perez, GI, 16:58.07; 9, Josiah Bitker, LNS, 16:58.13; 10, Dawson Fricke, BLA, 17:03.56; 11, Dalton Heller, MS, 17:06.09; 12, Jacob Rinn, LSW, 17:06.69; 13, Abdi Aden, OC, 17:07.47; 14, Connor Boyle, LSW, 17:08.20; 15, Evan Brown, LSW, 17:08.72.

Other Grand Island runners — 19, Kaden Boltz 17:13.19; 36, Ashon Willey 17:54.91; 45, Trajon Geiser 18:07.81; 47, Jorge Carpio 18:12.18; 48, Madden Kontos 18:13.10; 49, Owen Williams 18:15.37.

GIRLS

Team Standings

Lincoln Southwest 79, Norfolk 81, Lincoln Pius X 102, Millard South 134, York 158, Grand Island 166, Lincoln Southeast 171, Bellevue West 174, Lincoln North Star 185, Blair 257, Omaha Burke 276, Lincoln Northeast 304, Lincoln East 313.

Medalists

1, Kassidy Stuckey, YOR, 19:08.76; 2, Abbigail Durow, MS, 19:20.25; 3, Hope Riedel, LNS, 19:38.27; 4, Paige Godfrey, NOR, 19:43.05; 5, Norah Stewart, LPX, 19:43.93; 6, Kara Muller, BW, 19:49.56; 7, Natalie McNamara, BW, 19:53.08; 8, Lily Schwartz, LSW, 20:04.21; 9, Brianne Travis, LNS, 20:15.99; 10, Mya Kafka, LSW, 20:24.35; 11, Rachel Mortimer, NOR, 20:32.41; 12, Natalie Prichard, LPX, 20:33.72; 13, Zoe Ryan, BW, 20:34.46; 14, Delaney Catron, MS, 20:35.04; 15, Abby Foster, NOR, 20:35.30.

Grand Island runners — 25, Annika Staab 21:07.12; 26, Katie Johnson 21:07.43; 28, Amber Gomez 21:14.49; 46, Teagan Cheetsos 22:00.78; 52, Jocelyn Morris, 22:16.60; 54, Sandra Gutierrez Ramos 22:25.96; 56, Lauren Brown 22:33.75.

GIRLS GOLF Kenkel finishes ninth at Spartan Invite

LINCOLN — Hailey Kenkel paced the Grand Island Senior High girls golf team at the Spartan Invite Thursday.

Kenkel fired an 82 to finish ninth at the meet.

The Islanders finished eighth with a 395 score.

Spartan Invite Team Standings

Lincoln East 305, Lincoln Pius X 351, Papillion-LaVista South 351, Kearney 355, Lincoln East JV 358, Lincoln Southwest JV 370, Norfolk 385, Grand Island 395, Lincoln Southeast 398, Columbus 400, Fremont 401, Millard West 404, Bellevue West 547.

Medalists

1. Nicole Kolbas, LPX, 71; 2, Elly Honnens, LE, 73; 3, Emma Moss, LE, 73; 4, Hailey Bayne, LE, 79; 5, Juliet Schoemaker, LEJV, 79; 6, Avery Van Horn, LE, 80; 7, Aidan Sander, LSWJV, 81; 8, Isabella Elgert, LE, 81; 9, Hailey Kenkel, GI, 82; 10, Sarah Lasso, COL, 82; 11, Julieta Pankko, PLVS, 84; 12, Lauren Lydiatt, KEA, 84; 13, Ansely Giesselmann, FRE, 86; 14, Addi Peterson, KEA, 86; 15, Megan Sianez, PLVS, 87.

Other Grand Island golfers — Ayla Strong 97, Lauren Anderson 106, Emma McCoy 110, Katie Lofing 119.

Northwest takes third at Holdrege Invite

Olivia Ottman led the way for Northwest at the Holdrege Invite on Thursday, helping her team come in third place as a team with a 383.

Ottman finished tied for fourth overall, firing an 87. Taylor Mazour came in tied for ninth with a 93, while Amer Muhlbach tied for 14th with a 98.

The Vikings are back in action on Tuesday.

Holdrege Invite Team Standings

Broken Bow 341, Minden 378, Northwest 383, Holdrege 408, Kearney JV 419, Cambridge 435, Hastings 441, Lexington 452, Ogallala 468, Aurora 520, Southwest 526, McCook 559

Medalists

1. Camryn Johnson, BB, 75; 2. Molly Custer, BB, 84; 3. Kaylynn Jorgenson, MIN, 86; T4. Olivia Ottman, NW, 87; T4. O’Brasia Amos, LEX, 87; 6. Taylor Schaaf, BB, 89; 7. Kara Suchsland, MIN, 91; 8. Anna Brant, HAS, 92; T9. Lainey Palmer, BB, 93; T9. Taylor Mazour, NW, 93; T9. Ella Jacobsen, HOL, 93; 12. Ashleigh Sandstedt, KEA JV, 94; 13. Amelia Ptacnik, HOL, 96; T14. Amber Muhlbach, NW, 98; T14. Macy Jones, CAM, 98.

Other Northwest golfers — 22. Callie Collins, 105.

VOLLEYBALL

No. 10 Fremont sweeps Grand Island

FREMONT — For the second time this season, the Grand Island Senior High volleyball team was swept by Fremont Tuesday.

The Islanders dropped a 25-18, 25-22, 25-18 match to the Class A, No. 10 Tigers.

No other information was provided.