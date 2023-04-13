BOYS GOLF

Valai helps Islanders shoot season low

HASTINGS – Prestin Vilai led the Grand Island Senior High boys golf team at the Hastings Invite.

Vilai fired a 76 to take home runner-up honors. That helped the Islanders finish tied for fourth with a season-low 353 Thursday at Lochland Country Club in Hastings.

Hastings Invite

Team Standings

Kearney 316, North Platte 326, Kearney Catholic 336, Grand Island 353, McCook 353, Columbus 358, Sidney 371, Lexington 387, Hastings 405.

Medalists

1, Dahlstedt, KEA, 74; 2, Vilai, GI, 76; 3, Bartee, KEA, 77; 4, Mauch, NP, 79; 5, Perry, NP, 80; 6, Borges, NP, 80; 7, Swarm, KEA, 82; 8, Malone, KC, 82; 9, Abels, KC, 82; 10, Kitabatke, KEA, 83.

Other city golfers

GISH - Haith 91; Albers 91; Kosmicki 95; Ellis 100.

GICC boys take third at York Invite

YORK - Bowdie Fox paced the Grand Island Central Catholic boys golf team at the York Invite.

The Crusader senior fired an 82 to finish 13th. That helped the Crusaders finish third with a 351 score.

Northwest finished 15th with a 379. Kanyon Shada and Myles Ericksen both paced the Vikings by coming with 94 scores.

York Invite

Team Standings

Norris 317, York 322, Grand Island CC 351, Crete 353, Bennington 356, Columbus Scotus 358, Minden 361, Norfolk 363, Adams Central 363, Fairbury 370, Lincoln Pius X 370, Beatrice 371, York B 371, Lincoln Southwest 372, Northwest 379, Aurora 380, Sutton 385, Bishop Neumann 385, Bishop Neumann 408.

Medalists

1, Jensen, YORA, 77; 2, Tilford, NOR, 78; 3, Carson, NOR, 79; 4, Heusinkvelt, CRE, 79; 5, Combs, NOR, 80; 6, Baehr, BEA, 80; 7, McCarthy, YORA, 80; 8, Hansmeyer, NOR, 80; 9, Grosshans, AUR, 80; 10, Carhart, NOR, 81; 11, Sladky, BN, 81; 12, Hinze, YORA, 81; 13, Fox, GICC, 82; 14, Roche, NOR, 82; 15, Fleming, CS, 83.

Other city golfers

GICC - Kelly 88; Stegman 90; Alberts 91; Messerer 95.

NORTHWEST - Shada 94, Eriksen 94; C. Martin 95; D. Martin 96; Fausch 96.

TRACK AND FIELD

Degen leads GISH girls at PLVS Invite, boys take fourth

PAPILLION – Rylei Degen captured the girls pole vault at the Papillion-LaVista South Invite Thursday.

Degen cleared a personal-best and school record 11-3 to win the event to lead the Grand Island Senior High girls, who finished with 15 points.

The Islander boys finished fourth with 52 points, despite having no champion. The pole vault core of Evan McDonald and Greg Minne led the way for Grand Island. McDonald finished second at 11-6, while Minne was third at 11-0.

BOYS SOCCER

Islanders fall to Pius X

LINCOLN – The Grand Island Senior High boys soccer team fell short in another close game.

The Islanders suffered a 1-0 loss to Lincoln Pius X Thursday in Lincoln.

Grand Island is 2-3 in one-goal games. The Thunderbolts’ only goal came in the first half.

GIRLS SOCCER

Pius X shuts out Islanders

Class A, No. 7 Lincoln Pius X shut out Grand Island Senior High 10-0 Thursday at GISH Memorial Stadium.

No other information was provided.