SWIMMING

Grand Island rolls Columbus

COLUMBUS – Both Grand Island Senior High swim teams came out on top over Columbus, with the girls winning 119-48 and the boys 126-37.

The GISH girls placed first in 10 out of 11 events. Freshman Katie Johnsen recorded her first win in her career in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of :27.91.

The Islander boys also placed first in 10 out of the 11 events. The team’s compete again at Elkhorn’s invite on Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Heartland Lutheran’s slow start leads to Palmer win

The Heartland Lutheran girls basketball team got off to a sluggish start on Thursday night, and it cost them late.

The Red Hornets trailed 23-10 at halftime and 30-14 at the end of the third quarter. Their offense found some rhythm in the fourth, putting up 17 points, but they couldn’t keep it up on the defensive end as Palmer pulled away to a 46-31 victory.

Joslynn Donahey led Palmer with 23 points, while Brielle Saddler led Heartland Lutheran with 14.

The Red Hornets hit the court next on Saturday at Fullerton.

Palmer 46, Heartland Lutheran 31

Palmer 12 11 7 16 –46

Heartland Lutheran 5 5 4 17 –31

PAL-Makenna Mottl 7, Morgan Mcclellan 5, Joslynn Donahey 23, Hana Mamot 2, Kassidy Shuda 9.

HL-Fosket 3, Hayashi 2, Koch 3, Lemburg 5, Saddler 14, Rhoades 4.

Heartland Lutheran boys win third straight

After starting the season 0-13, the Heartland Lutheran boys basketball team won for the third game in a row, this time a 51-40 victory over Palmer.

Throughout the evening, Heartland Lutheran did a Sutton Strong night.

Sutton is a young boy from Palmer who was diagnosed with Leukodystrophy and they did a free will fundraiser for his family.

The Red Hornet boys also play at Fullerton on Saturday.

Heartland Lutheran 51, Palmer 40