TRACK AND FIELD

Northwest girls take sixth, boys take eighth at Waverly Invite

WAVERLY - The Northwest girls finished sixth at the Waverly Invite on Thursday.

The Vikings won one event and had nine medalists. Avyn Urbanski was the lone girl who finished in first, winning the 100-meter dash in :12.55.

The Northwest boys didn't have anyone win an event but had 11 medalists.

The Viking track team is scheduled to compete next on Tuesday in a varsity triangular at Hastings.

SOCCER

LEXINGTON - In a battle of undefeated teams, the Northwest girls got the best of Lexington on Thursday.

Lupe Sanchez scored all three goals for a hat trick, leading Northwest to a 3-0 win.

"Our scoring started off on a corner kick two minutes in which gave our girls a lot of confidence and momentum," Northwest girls coach Jess Herrmann said. Lexington was a tough team, and we knew that coming in. I thought our girls played really hard and earned a tough win today."

The Vikings won't have any time to rest on their win as they travel to Class B No. 4 Columbus Scotus on Monday.

GOLF

Grand Island finishes 11th at the Kearney Invite

KEARNEY - The Grand Island boys golf team finished 11th at the Kearney Invite on Thursday.

Preston Vilai led the way, shooting an 84. Bode Albers came in second on the team with an 88 and Luke Ellis third with a 93. The Islanders finished with a 363 score as a team.

Grand Island golf is back in action on Monday in Norfolk for the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.