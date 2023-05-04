Golf

HL’s Essex wins Goldenrod Conference individual title

Heartland Lutheran’s Kelsey Essex is a Goldenrod Conference golf champion

Essex, the only girl golfer at the meet, won the meet with an 88 during the meet Thursday at Indianhead Golf Course.

Essex won by two strokes over Humphrey St. Francis’ Matthew Brockhaus.

Humphrey St. Francis won the meet with a 374, 21 strokes less than runner-up Fullerton.

Goldenrod Conference Meet

At Indianhead Golf Course

Full team standings not available.

Medalists

1, Essex, HL, 88; 2, Brockhaus, HSF, 90; 3, J. Kosch, HSF, 93; 4, A. Kosch, HSF, 95; 5, Rinow, RIV, 95; 6, Land, FUL, 96; 7, Wegener, HSF, 96; 8, Elliott, BUR, 97; 9, Russell, FUL, 97; 10, Carraher, RIV, 98.

Other city golfers

Heartland Lutheran - Zach Rathman 121, Tyrese Bader 123, Brady Bond 135.

Tennis

Crusaders dominate Kearney Catholic Invite

KEARNEY – The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team dominated Kearney Catholic Invite Thursday.

The Crusaders went a combined 20-0 to win all divisions to easily take the meet with 72 points.

“It was a great day for us,” GICC coach James Lowry said. “I think we are starting to play our best tennis of the year.”

Ayonya Birthi won the No. 1 singles title, while Arushi Birthi captured No. 2 singles. Carolyn Maser and Tristyn Hedman teamed together to win No. 1 doubles, while the duo of Avery Kelly and Maddie Weyers were together in winning No. 2 doubles.

The Crusaders host Holdrege Monday and then will play in the Lincoln Pius X duals tournament.

Kearney Catholic Invite

Team Standings

Grand Island CC 72, McCook 64, Kearney Catholic 60, Ogallala 37, Alliance 35, Hershey 35, Adams Central 34, Hastings 33, Hastings St. Cecilia 33, Lexington 25, Beatrice 23.

Champions

No. 1 singles - Ayonya Birthi, GICC

No. 2 singles - Arushi Birthi, GICC

No. 1 doubles - Carolyn Maser/Tristyn Hedman, GICC

No. 2 doubles - Avery Kelly/Maddie Weyers, GICC.

Islanders fall to North Star

LINCOLN – The Grand Island Senior High girls tennis team won two matches during its 7-2 loss to Lincoln North Star Thursday.

Finley Evans and Mya Chrisman each won their match for the Islanders. Evans won at No. 1 singles, while Chrisman was victorious at No. 6 singles.

Full results were not available.

Track and Field

GICC girls take second at Ord Invite

ORD – The Grand Island Central Catholic girls track and field team finished second at the Ord Invite.

The Crusaders won two events to help them score 97.5.

Grace Johnson won the 100 hurdles (16.29), while Avery O’Boyle took the 3,200 (13:46.85). Overall, the Crusaders finished with 17 medalists.

Ishmael Nadir paced the GICC boys by winning the 400 (52.36). The Crusaders had nine medalists to finish sixth with 50 points.