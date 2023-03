Girls Soccer

Islanders fall in Ramallo’s coaching debu: KEARNEY – The Grand Island Senior High girls soccer team played hard in Bryan Ramallo’s head coaching debut.

But the effort wasn’t enough as the Islanders fell to Kearney 3-0 to open the season Thursday.

The Grand Island defense gave up only one goal in the second half after the Bearcats scored two goals in the first half, including a penalty kick.

The Islanders take on Lincoln Southwest in their home opener at 7 p.m. Monday.