Golf

GICC finishes fourth in the Awarii Dunes Classic

MINDEN – The Grand Island Central Catholic golf team went toe-to-toe with some Class A competition on Thursday and held up their own.

Competing in the Awarii Dines Classic at Minden, GICC finished fourth with a 319 team score. Kearney won the invite with a 296, while North Platte finished third with a 318. Centennial Conference foe Kearney Catholic finished runner-up with a 305.

Crusader Bowdie Fox placed fifth, shooting 1-over par for a 73. Teammate Joe Messere finished 13th with a 79.

GICC will compete in districts on Tuesday at Indianhead Golf Club.