U-Save Pharmacy gives up eight runs in first inning, loses to St. Paul seniors

Grand Island’s U-Save Pharmacy got off to a rough start, giving up eight runs in the first inning to St. Paul.

The deficit was too much to climb back from, losing 16-5 in six innings.

U-Save’s Edgar Hernandez went 3-3 at the plate with an EBI to lead the team. Tristan Mills had the loss on the mound, throwing no strikeouts and two walks in 1/3 of an inning.

U-Save (1-7) plays at Central City at 7:30 on Friday night.

Dinsdale gets off to slow start, can’t catch up to St. PaulGrand Island Tom Dinsdale Auto fell behind early on Thursday night and couldn’t climb back.

Dinsdale trailed 10-0 before they scored, ultimately falling 12-6.

Abraham Cardoza led the way at the plate, going 2-4. Aden Glade also had two RBIs and Brody Davidson.

Davidson had the loss on the mound, throwing five strikeouts and two walks in four innings.

Dinsdale (3-5) plays at Central City at 5 p.m. on Friday.