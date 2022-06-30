 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's legion baseball roundup

FILE PHOTO: Baseball

Dinsdale Automotive gets walk-off win over PWG

Krae Wardyn’s ground ball with the bases loaded scored Tristian Mills from third on a throwing error, helping Dinsdale Automotive post a 7-6 walk-off victory against Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley Thursday at Ryder Park.

Ashton Helgoth (2-for-4 with a double), Brady Douglass (2-for-3 with two doubles and a RBI), JT Rein (2 for 3 with a RBI) and AJ Wilson (2-for-4) led the offense for Dinsdale Automotive (11-14). Wardyn was 1-for-4 with three RBIs and Charlie Krieser added a RBI double for the Grand Island juniors, who avenged a 10-0 loss at PWG on June 10.

Owen Janulewicz pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief, allowing two earned runs, to get the win. Dinsdale starting pitcher Owen Williams struck out five and allowed four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Grant Kelly was 4-for-4 and Zaden Wolf was 3-for-4 with a double to lead P-W-G’s 14-hit offensive effort.

Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley 100 030 2—6 14 6

Dinsdale Automotive 101 310 1—7 10 3

W—Janulewicz. L—Holly. 2B—P-W-G, Wolf, Reimers, Baker; Dinsdale Automotive, Douglass 2, Helgoth, Krieser.

