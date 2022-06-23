Thursday's legion baseball roundup

Home Federal grabs another win at Creighton Prep Tourney

OMAHA — The Home Federal Bank legion baseball team put five runs on the board in the top of the seventh inning and won 7-2 over Cheyenne at the Creighton Prep CWS Tournament.

Home Federal scored the five runs on five hits.

The defense then went 1-2-3 to close the game in the bottom of the seventh.

Cole Sweley and Carson Leiting each went 2-for-3 at the plate. Leiting also had two RBIs and Sweley had a double.

Cohen Nelson pitched all seven innings and picked up the win on the mound. Nelson allowed eight hits but struck out six batters.

Home Federal 001 010 5—7 10 0

Cheyenne Post 6 001 001 0—2 8 0

WP—Nelson. LP—Lobmeyer. 2B—HF: Sweley; CP: Tafoya. 3B—CP: Hastings.

Five Points Bank grabs win over Kearney Post 52

KEARNEY — The Five Points Bank legion baseball team picked up a 6-2 win over Kearney Post 52 Thursday.

The Grand Island juniors had 15 hits to get the win.

Jacob Nesvara led the offense by going 3-for-3 with a RBI and score two runs, while Ryan Coslor was 3-for-4.

Camden Jensen and Cedric Sullivan combined to give up five hits with six strikeouts.

Five Points Bank 000 230 1—6 15 0

Kearney Post 52 010 010 0—2 5 0

WP—Jensen. LP—Andersen. SV—Sullivan. 2B—KP: Throckmorton, Skala.

Kearney Post 52 rallies past Dinsdale Automotive

KEARNEY — Kearney Post 52 scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to erase a 4-2 deficit on its way to a 10-6 victory over Dinsdale Automotive Thursday at Memorial Field.

Edgar Hernandez led Grand Island’s 11-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with a RBI.

Owen Williams was 2-for-4 with a RBI, Cole Fernau had a double and Charlie Krieser drove in two runs for Dinsdale Automotive (9-13).

Dinsdale Automotive 002 200 2—6 11 2

Kearney Post 52 011 503 x—10 11 2

W—Jackson. L—Rein. 2B—DA: Fernau; K:, Mundorf.