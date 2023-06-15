Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy sweeps

Central CityCENTRAL CITY — Coming off of the second win of the season, it Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy continued with their good momentum.

U-Save won their first game 3-2 over Central City and followed it up by winning 11-0 in five innings in the second game.

In the first game, U-Save gave up a run in the first inning on a passed ball.

U-Save retook the lead in the fourth inning, scoring all three of their runs. Evan Gydesen had a 2-RBI single and Aden Encinger scored on an error.

With the bases loaded, Central City scored on an RBI walk in the bottom of the seventh to cut it to a one run game. However, Edgar Hernandez came in as pitcher for the save and forced two straight outs on a strikeout and groundout to end the game.

Gydesen had the win on the mound, throwing 11 strikeouts and four walks in 6 1/3 innings. U-Save had eight batters record a hit.

In the second game, U-Save led 3-0 going into the fourth inning before scoring eight runs in the fourth.

Owen Williams, Charlie Kreiser, Eli Ford, Jaxson Nesvara and Barrett Obermiller all hit doubles in the game. Nic Arana had the win on the mound, throwing a no-hitter three strikeouts and two walks in all five innings.

U-Save Pharmacy (4-11) has a doubleheader on Saturday, playing Hastings and Omaha South.

First game:

Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy 3,

Central City 2

U-SAVE 000 300 X—3 8 2

CC 100 000 1—2 1 1

WP—Gydesen. LP—Scholl. 2B—U-SAVE: Williams, Hernandez.

Second game:

Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy 11,

Central City 0

U-SAVE 210 80—11 15 2

CC 000 00—0 0 2

WP—Arana. LP—Zikmund. 2B-U-SAVE: Williams 2, Nesvara, Obermiller, Kreiser, Ford.

Five Points splits

games in OmahaOMAHA — Grand Island Five Points opened play in the Battle of Omaha with a 1-1 performance, beating the Arbor Bank SkyHawks (Omaha Skutt) 7-6 and losing to Owatonna (Minnesota) 7-0.

Carson Washburn (4 for 4 with a RBI) and Gabe Ruiz (3 for 4 with a double and a RBI) led a 14-hit attack for Five Points (15-6). Ian Arends had a double and a triple Aldo Martinez added a double and two RBIs for the Grand Island juniors.

Five Points starter JT Rein got a no-decision, pitching four innings and allowing no earned runs. Gavin Ruether got the win with two innings of relief work and Brady Douglass pitched a scoreless seventh to earn his second save.

Grand Island, which amassed 48 hits in its previous three games, was cooled off by Owatonna pitcher Mitch Seykora, who fired a two-hit shutout in the second game with seven strikeouts and one walk. Grayson Sack and Gavin Haubold each had a single for Five Points.

Ruiz took a tough-luck loss on the mound for GI. The right-hander allowed no hits and just one unearned run in four innings, striking out three and walking none.

Five Points is scheduled to continue tournament play with an 11:30 a.m. game Friday.

Grand Island Five Points Bank 7,

Omaha Skutt Catholic 6

Five Points 401 101 0—7 14 3

Arbor Bank SkyHawks 400 020 0—6 5 3

W—Ruether. L—Liebentritt. Sv—Douglass. 2B—Five Points, Ruiz, Arends, Martinez. 3B—Five Points, Arends.

Owatonna 7, Grand Island Five Points Bank 0

Owatonna VFW 001 024 0—7 7 1

Five Points (15-6) 000 000 0—0 2 2

W—Seykora. L—Ruiz. 2B—Owatonna, Mahlman. 3B—Owatonna, Sheehan.

Dinsdale loses

in five innings Grand Island Tom Dinsdale Auto fell behind early and couldn’t catch up, falling 10-2 in five innings on Thursday.

JIH Braves scored three runs in the second inning to open up a 3-0 lead. Dinsdale scored one in the third when Glenn Griffin came home on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to one run but the JIH Braves extended their lead by scoring two runs on the other side.

Dinsdale scored their other run of the game in the fourth inning on an Aden Glade RBI single.

Nomar Quezada had the loss on the mound, throwing one strikeout and five walks in 1 1/3 innings. Dinsdale had just two hits in the game.

JIH Braves 10,

Grand Island Tom Dinsdale Auto 2

TD 001 10—2 2 1

JIH 032 22—10 7 4

WP—Reichstein. LP—Quezada.