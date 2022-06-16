Thursday's legion baseball roundup

Five Points Bank opens Battle of Omaha with pair of wins

OMAHA — The Five Points Bank legion baseball team opened with a pair of wins at the Battle of Omaha Tournament Thursday.

The Grand Island juniors opened with a 9-5 win over Rapid City Sliders.

Five Points Bank took control early with a four-run first inning and never looked back.

Ethan Foley paced Grand Island by going 3-for-4 with a RBI, while Dyllan Hinrichs got the win in giving up six hits but had five strike outs.

Five Points Banks then defeated Silver Sluggers (Wisc.) 10-2 in five innings.

Grand Island led 5-1 after three innings and were never threatened.

Ryan Colsor led the offense by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two doubles.

Brooks Hubl recorded the win by giving up two hits and had four strikeouts.

Grand Island continues tournament play on Friday against Owatonna (Minn.) at 4:30 p.m. and Omaha Central at 7 p.m.

Game 1

Five Points Banks 400 041—9 7 0

Rapid City Sliders 000 023—5 8 4

WP—Hinrichs. LP—Will. 2B—FPB: Steenson. RCS: Luke.

Game 2

Five Points Bank 203 05—10 7 1

Silver Sluggers (Wisc.) 001 01—2 2 2

WP—Hubl. LP—Bound. 2B—FPB: Coslor 2, Nesvara, Steenson.