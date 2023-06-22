Home Federal wins in shutout

GRETNA — Grand Island Home Federal won 1-0 over North Dakota’s West Fargo on Thursday.

Home Federal won without any hits. Jack Steenson brought home Cedric Sullivan on an RBI hit by pitch.

Dyllan Hinrichs had the win on the mound, throwing six strikeouts and one walk in seven innings.

Grand Island Home Federal 1, West Fargo 0

WF 000 000 0—0 6 1

HF 010 000 X—1 0 0

WP—Hinrichs. LP—Ohleen. 3B—WF: Wigestrand.

U-Save wins in shootout against PWG

WOLBACH — It was a high scoring game to the very end.

After a scoreless first inning, Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy and Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley combined for 35 runs over the next six innings as U-Save won 21-14.

Barrett Obermiller and Kare Wardyn both had four hits in the game. Wardyn also had five RBIs.

Jaxson Nesvara had the win on the mound, throwing four strikeouts and two walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy 21, Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley 14

U-SAVE; 070; 200; 57—21 25 4

PWG; 011; 02'10'; 00—14 9 3

WP—Nesvara. LP—Baker. 2B—U-Save: Obermiller, Beran. 2B—PWG: Kelly, Wood. 3B—PWG: Wood.

Dinsdale drops close game to PWG

WOLBACH — Grand Island Tom Dinsdale Automotive’s struggles continued on Thursday night, losing their eight game in a row.

Dinsdale took a 3-1 lead heading into the top of the fifth but ultimately fell 6-4 to Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley.

Thomas Ummel led the team with two hits including a double. Abraham Ruzicka had the loss on the mound, throwing three strikeouts and one walk in 1 2/3 innings.

Dinsdale (7-17) is scheduled to travel to take on Hastings in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley 6, Grand Island Tom Dinsdale Automotive 4

TD 002 010 0—3 4 0

PAL 001 050 X—6 9 2

WP—Holley. LP—Ruzicka. 2B—TD: Quezada, Ummel. 2B-PWG: Kelly.