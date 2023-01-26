Tigers win the close matches during 40-20 victory over Islanders

HASTINGS – A slow start and a couple of close losses hampered the Grand Island Senior High wrestling team.

Class B, No. 3 Hastings (NSWCA) jumped out to a 28-0 and also won four overtime matches against the Islanders Thursday at Hastings High School.

That was the difference in a 40-20 win for the Tigers.

GISH coach Joey Morrison said it came down to experience.

“Our inexperience really showed in those tight matches. There were a lot of great competitive matches that just happened to go their way,” Morrison said.

Hastings coach Nolan Laux said he was happy to get those close wins.

“That dual was probably closer than it looked like,” Laux said. “Those close matches that ended up going our way really helped us tonight. It was great that we were able to pull those out.”

Hastings built a 13-0 lead, getting wins from Tucker Adams (No. 3 at 126 pounds), Cameron Brumbaugh (No. 6 at 132) and Drake Anderson (138).

The Tigers won the next three matches in overtime. Jaden Meyer threw Gavin Pedersen to his back to get a 9-4 overtime win at 145.

In the 152-pound match Elijah Johnson scored a reversal in the first tiebreaker for a 4-2 lead. Alex Dzingle, who is ranked No. 6 in Class A, chose the top position for the second tiebreaker and couldn’t turn Johnson in the final seconds.

Then at 160, Logan Clark scored an escape with three seconds left to send his match with Carter Peterson to overtime. Clark scored a takedown to get the win.

The 220 match also went to a tiebreaker after there was no score in the first overtime. Hastings’ Kelyn Johns scored an escape and a takedown on Emauel Cantero in the first tiebreaker. Then Johns rode out Cantero in the second tiebreaker to get the win for the Tigers.

“We just have to find a way to keep competing in those tight matches,” Morrison said.

Hastings got its other wins from Landon Weidner (No. 1 at 160 who moved up to 170), Emmet Kelly (106) and Braiden Kort (No. 1 at 120).

“We got some big wins from a lot of guys tonight, especially our seniors,” Laux said.

The Islander wins came from Hudson Oliver (No. 4 at 182), Justyce Hostetler (No. 6 at 195), Zachary Pittman (285) and Alex Gates (No. 3 at 113).

Oliver pinned Zander Locking in 1:38, while Hostetler stuck Conner Wademan in 4:30. Pittman earned a 5-0 win over Blaine Hamik and Gates pinned Zane Thomsen in 3:02.

“Hudson, Justyce, Zachary and Alex did a great job for us tonight,” Morrison said. “They all looked really good for us. Hopefully they can keep it up for us for the rest of the season.”

Morrison credited Hastings with getting the win tonight.

“Hats off to Hastings. They really did a great job tonight,” Morrison said. “They have a lot of veterans out there that know how to get the job done when the heat is on.

“We just need to get back to practice and work on some things as we are heading toward the end of the season.”

Hastings will compete in the Papillion-LaVista Dual Tournament, while Grand Island heads to the Norfolk Invite. Both meets will be on Saturday.

Hastings 40, Grand Island 20

GISH -1 point for unsportsmanlike conduct

126–Tucker Adams, HAS, dec. Kaden Harder, GI, 2-0; 132–Cameron Brumbaugh, HAS, pinned Cristian Cortez, GI, 1:51; 138–Drake Anderson, HAS, maj. dec. Ryker Booth, GI, 16-4; 145–Jaden Meyer, HAS, dec. Gavin Pedersen, GI, 9-4, SV-1; 152–Elijah Johnson, HAS, dec. Alex Dzingle, HAS, 4-2, TB-1; 160–Logan Clark, HAS, dec. Carter Peterson, GI, 5-3, SV-1; 170–Landon Weidner, HAS, pinned Andrew Pittman, GI, 1:42; 182–Hudson Oliver, GI, pinned Zander Lockling, HAS, 1:38; 195–Justyce Hostetler, GI, pinned Conner Wademan, HAS, 4:30; 220–Kelyn Jones, HAS,dec. Emmanuel Cantero, GI, 5-2 TB-1; 285–Zachary Pittman, GI, dec. Blaine Hamik, HAS, 5-0; 106–Emmet Kelly, HAS, dec. Riley Bishop, GI, 4-2; 113–Alex Gates, GI, pinned Zane Thomsen, HAS, 3:02; 120–Braiden Kort, HAS, pinned Madden Kontos, GI, 1:38.