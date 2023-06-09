The last three champions that have won the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic since 2018 will take part in the two-day tournament.

Defending champion Charlie Zielinski, along with 2018 and 2021 champion Luke Kluver and 2019 and 2020 winner and Grand Island native Ryan Nietfeldt will be three of the 188 golfers participating in the event at Riverside Golf Club.

Riverside Golf Club head professional Dennis Fruchtl said that will help make the championship flight, which will have 64 golfers in the flight, very competitive.

“We got the defending champion back (Zielinski) along with another one who has won two of the last four titles (Nietfeldt) and another strong golfer in Luke,” Fruchtl said. “We have another strong field that should be very interesting.”

Zielinski won last year’s title by firing a 135 two-day total, one stroke over Luke Gutschewski. Kluver finished third with a 138, and Christopher Atkinson and Jay Moore both finished tied for fourth with a 142.

Fruchtl said golfers always enjoy participating in this tournament, but it can get competitive, especially in the championship flight. The tournament is part of the Nebraska Golf Association's points list.

“What’s nice about this tournament is that on the first day, the golfers get a chance to golf with their buddies,” he said. “They played a practice round on Friday with their friends. Then on Sunday, they play in the flight they are in.

“It’s always a fun weekend for everyone who takes part in it. And people compete in the championship because it goes towards their point totals for the year.”

And Fruchtl said the course overall is in great shape, and that’s a credit to Nate Pehrson, the golf course superintendent.

“It looks really good. It went through the winter perfectly,” Fruchtl said. “The rough will be thick, so hopefully, it won’t keep it too long, but it will be challenging to keep the ball in the fairway. But other than that, the course is in fantastic shape, and Nate has done a great job.”

Action gets under way at 6:42 a.m. both days and the championship flight will get going at around 11:30 a.m. with the final group going at around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.