LINCOLN — Keisei Tominaga stretched out his hands in celebration, smiling wide.

Nebraska’s junior guard dazzled, delighted and dominated on Sunday afternoon, sending some fans into hysterical laughter at his theatrics while making others stand on their feet in appreciation as he pieced together his own 30 for No. 30.

The prevailing sentiment at Pinnacle Bank Arena?

It’s Keisei Tominaga’s world. We’re just living in it.

Tominaga paced Nebraska with a career-high 30 points — 14 in the first half — to propel the Huskers to a 72-63 win over Penn State to end NU’s four-game losing streak.

The Olympian from Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan, knew from the game’s early moments that he was in store for a good performance.

How early?

“Probably first shot,” Tominaga said, smiling.

Tominaga’s first attempt — an uncontested 3-pointer — came less than two minutes into the game.

For coach Fred Hoiberg, he knew Tominaga’s game was going to be something special on his following 3-point attempt — a shot from the mid-court logo that gave him eight points through the game’s first five minutes.

Or maybe it was the shot before — when Tominaga made a circus underhand up-and-under layup after true freshman Jamarques Lawrence nabbed a steal.

“He got off to a great start and then sustained it for 40,” Hoiberg said. “And did it with cramps. He had cramps in both legs. His back was acting up. The passion that kid has — I was just watching the first eight minutes back and he hit the one 3 and he’s backpedaling, raising the roof and (Penn State’s Andrew) Funk sprints off and hits a 3 in his face. Those can’t happen. Celebrate after the play when we’re going back the other way.

“But I’m never gonna try and do anything to take that kid’s passion away. He’s so much fun to root for and coach just because of just how much fun he has playing the game.”

While Tominaga shone in the spotlight, several other Huskers had performances to be proud of, too.

Lawrence tallied 11 points — just one shy of his career best — as the only other Husker to hit double figures against the Nittany Lions. Additionally, he nabbed a team-high nine rebounds — more than double his previous career-high of four.

Much of Lawrence’s production came up big down the stretch. In the last eight minutes of the game, the Plainfield, New Jersey, native dished out an assist to Derrick Walker, grabbed a defensive rebound, blocked a Seth Lundy jumper, made a 3-pointer, grabbed another defensive board and knocked down both of his free throw attempts to close out the game.

A vast improvement from the down night he had two weeks ago in Happy Valley.

“The kid was in tears after the last time we played there because of — I think a big part of it was the free throws,” Hoiberg said.

“(Tonight) he makes the big shot at the end, kind of put it away and then makes the free throws. I’m just so happy for that kid.”

Nebraska, though, made it a little too close for comfort at the end. The Huskers’ biggest lead of 15 points came in the first half, and Penn State — with Lundy firing on all cylinders — slowly chipped their deficit away.

Lundy carried the Nittany Lions, scoring 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting, while Jalen Pickett added 15 on 7-of-13.

The closest Penn State got, though, was a three-point margin with just under six minutes to play before Tominaga put the kibosh on the Nittany Lions’ chances by making a layup and a 3-pointer off his own offensive rebound to put NU back up by eight.

The Nittany Lions didn’t go down without a fight, however, as Pickett went on a mini run of his own to get Penn State within four with 3:21 to play.

But Nebraska kept Penn State at bay after senior guard/forward Sam Griesel, redshirt freshman guard Sam Hoiberg and Lawrence all connected on important plays before the final buzzer.

“I’m really proud of the guys for coming back,” Fred Hoiberg said. “They showed a lot of grit. We withstood runs. We got off to a fast start, which was so important. And our pace, the way we were executing our offense in those first 10 minutes was something we need to bottle up and build on and carry that over for the rest of the season.”

At times in the first half, Nebraska couldn’t miss — as if the hoop was 3-feet wide.

At one point, the Huskers were shooting 71.4% from the floor (10-14) and 80% from behind the arc (4-5).

The Huskers went on two lengthy runs in the first frame — first knocking down 11 straight points on five buckets from five different players (Tominaga, Lawrence, Walker, Sam Hoiberg and Wilhelm Breidenbach) midway through the half.

Four minutes later, Pinnacle Bank Arena came alive once again after Griesel slammed a dunk on the fastbreak for his first bucket of the game to build off a previous make from Tominaga. Those two combined for nine points over a near-two minute span to put Nebraska up by 15 with roughly four minutes to play in the first half.

Penn State whittled that lead down to nine after Lundy knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers before intermission.

Notes

Blaise Keita DNP: The 6-foot-11 sophomore forward didn’t play Sunday, but that was more due to the small-ball matchups with Penn State rather than his ankle, Hoiberg said. Keita’s jump numbers are back to where they were before he sustained his high-ankle sprain, Hoiberg said, and he’ll be called into action against Michigan this week.

Up next: Nebraska travels to Michigan to take on the Wolverines on Wednesday. Tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.