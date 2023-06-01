The Tom Dinsdale Automotive/Striv Sports All-Star basketball game is back again.

The game will take place on Friday at Grand Island Central Catholic with the girls’ game scheduled for 6 p.m. and the boys’ game to follow.

“I think it’s special because you have a lot of players who put a lot into the game over their careers at their respective high schools,” GICC boys basketball coach Tino Martinez, who’s one of the organizers of the event, said. “It’s one of, if not the last time for them to have a chance to play a meaningful game and showcase their abilities.”

For the girls game, the home team will be coached by Adams Central’s Evan Smith, while the visitor team will be coached by Oakland-Craig’s Scott Guzinski.

On the boys side, the home team will be coached by Osceola’s Jason Zelasney, and the visitor team is coached by Freeman’s Jim McLaughlin.

Zelasney was an assistant coach under Martinez for several years.

Each coach will again have the opportunity to coach a player from their own team one last time.

“It’s a very fun thing to do,” Martinez said. “It’s a different type of atmosphere, so the stress of preparing for an opponent is not there. You’re able to just have fun and if you are lucky enough to have one of your players on the team, it’s kind of a special night for the both of you to play one more game together. It’s a much more relaxed atmosphere, so I think it creates more fun for everybody involved.”

In the selection process, Martinez and the other organizers send out requests for nominations from any Striv school. From there, those players are compiled, and a few area coaches and a few media members from across the state get together and make the selections. Martinez said depending on the year, it’s three to six people making the decisions that are familiar with the different areas of the state.

The girls teams will practice at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, and the boys will practice at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be 10-minute quarters. Last year, the girls game was 10-minute quarters while the boys played 12-minute quarters. Martinez said the change is due to cutting the number of boys on a roster from 14 to 11.

The girls teams will showcase a matchup of Adams Central’s Rachel Goodon, playing for the home team, and GICC’s Lucy Ghaifan, who will play for the visitor team. Both made first team All-Heartland this past season.

Adams Central’s Lauryn Scott, who made third team All-Heartland, will be playing alongside Goodon.

Three players who made All-Heartland honorable mention will also be featured. GICC’s Gracie Woods will play alongside Ghaifan, and Northwest’s Avyn Urbanski and Kobye Costilla will be teammates of Goodon and Scott.

From outside the area, there are a few other players to keep an eye on.

The visitor team also has Alma’s Addison Neal, who made Class D-1 second team for the Omaha World-Herald, a pair of Kearney High teammates in Tatum Rusher and Maddy Province and Bruning-Davenport-Shickley’s Jessa Lynn Hudson, who won Class D shot put and discus at the state track meet in May.

The home team has Fillmore Central’s Faith Engle, who is committed to play basketball at Concordia, and Sydney Guzinski, who is coach Guzinski’s daughter.

For the boys team, four out of the five area players who made the game will play for the home team.

The team will feature Aurora’s Carsen Staehr, who made first team All-Heartland, and Grand Island Senior High’s Kazadi Mukoma, GICC’s Ishmael Nadir and Aurora’s Dylan Danielson, who each made second team All-Heartland.

The lone area player for the visitor team is Hastings’ Aaron Nonneman.

There’s also a few players to pay attention to from outside the area on the boys side.

McLaughlin will coach Freeman’s Carter Ruse, Taylon Vetrovsky and Carter Niles. The group spearheaded the Falcons to a state championship this season.

Meanwhile, the home team also features Elm Creek’s Carter Erickson, a first team D-1 selection (OWH), Mullen’s Clayton Moore, a first team D-2 selection (OWH) and Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney, a second team D-2 selection (OWH).