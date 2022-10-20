Top-rated Grand Island Central Catholic tops Adams Central

Consider Thursday night’s regular-season finale a sneak preview of just how difficult the path ahead will be for Grand Island Central and Adams Central.

The Class C-1 No. 1-rated Crusaders beat the Patriots 26-24, 25-19, 25-18 in a competitive three-set battle. The two squads will rematch Monday night in the rugged C1-9 subdistrict tournament at Minden.

“It’s really not to our advantage at all to have to play them again, but what are you going to do?” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said. “You have four division one teams put in the same subdistrict. It’s just going to be this way for us for the rest of the year.”

By “division one,” Zavala was referring to the NSAA wild-card points system classification for teams with a winning percentage of .750 or better. Rated No. 10 in the state, St. Paul is the No. 4 seed in the C1-9 subdistrict and will have to beat fifth-seeded Gibbon to earn the right to face top-seeded and No. 5-rated Minden in one semifinal.

Second-seeded GICC (26-2) and third-seeded Adams Central (23-8) will meet in Monday’s other semifinal at 6 p.m. The winner advances to Tuesday’s C1-9 subdistrict final at 7 p.m.

“They’re going to try to figure out ways to take out our main hitters — just like we’re thinking of ways to take out theirs,” Zavala said. “As coaches, we can figure everything out, but the kids have to execute. It comes down to execution.”

That was certainly the case Thursday night as the Crusaders had to rally to win all three sets. Adams Central led 19-18 in the first set, 16-12 in the second set and 12-8 in the third before GICC roared back each time.

“We just talked about in the locker room how in an hour-and-a-half game, we lost that whole thing within a five-minute increment,” Adams Central coach Libby Lollman said. “It was like a minute in that set, a minute in that set and a minute in that set.

“Those are things that we can hopefully work on over the weekend for Monday. … We’re right there. It’s just fighting and finishing.”

Lucy Ghaifan had 18 kills and two blocks and Gracie Woods finished with 13 kills to lead the Crusaders’ attack. GICC setter Carolyn Maser had 36 assists, while Hadlee Hasselman and Avery Kelly added four kills apiece.

Trailing 16-12 in the second set, the Crusaders used a 9-1 run to take the lead for good. Woods had four kills and Maser had two aces in that stretch.

Down 12-8 in set three, Ghaifan powered GICC to a 8-0 run with six of the points terminated by Ghaifan kills. The 6-foot senior middle hitter finished with 10 kills and a block in the third set.

“One thing we talked about was that we don’t have to power everything,” Zavala said when asked what she told her team during a timeout midway through the second set. “We just talked that we had to hit high and then our rhythm could come back because we were a little bit out of rhythm. … That seemed to settle them down a little.”

Megyn Scott’s 17 kills and three blocks paced Adams Central and teammate Lauryn Scott had eight kills and three aces. Gabby Feeney ended with 32 assists for the Patriots.

Despite being in the hunt in all three sets, Lollman said she wasn’t pleased with Adams Central’s performance.

“That’s the first time we’ve gotten swept (in a five-set match) all year, so that’s not what you want to be doing come your last regular-season game,” Lollman said. “We’re not happy with it. We played well at moments, but we felt like we did the hard things well and just have to clean up kind of the middle ground.

“(GICC) went on runs at key points in the game and those really cost you.”

Prior to the match, GICC honored its senior class that includes Hannah Gellatly, Madelyn Weyers, Kelly, Woods and Ghaifan.

“This is a group that really sticks together,” Zavala said of the Crusader seniors. “They’re a great bunch. They love volleyball, they play for each other and no matter what I decide on a lineup, they’re good with it and will do whatever I ask.

“They all have different personalities, but they really mesh well together.”

GICC 3, Adams Central 0

Adams Central (23-8); 24; 19; 18

GICC (26-2); 26; 25; 25

ADAMS CENTRAL (kills-aces-blocks)—Hannah Gengenbach 4-0-0, Megyn Scott 17-1-3, Rachel Goodon 2-0-0, Gabby Feeney 2-0-0, Kylie Lancaster 3-0-0, Lauryn Scott 8-3-1, Gracie Weichman 0-0-0, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0-0, Isabel DeJonge 0-1-0. Totals 36-5-4.

GICC (kills-aces-blocks)—Tristyn Hedman 0-0-0, Carolyn Maser 1-3-0, Lucy Ghaifan 18-0-2, Madelyn Weyers 3-0-0, Gracie Woods 13-1-0, Hadlee Hasselman 4-2-0, Avery Kelly 4-0-0, Hannah Gellatly 0-0-0, Maddie Schnieder 0-1-0, Maggie Herbek 0-0-0. Totals 43-7-2.

Set assists—Adams Central 32 (Feeney 32), GICC 38 (Maser 36, Hedman 2).