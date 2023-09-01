OMAHA — Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside built a 35-0 halftime team and rolled to a 45-0 victory over Grand Island Senior High Friday night at Phelps Field.

Quarterback Anthony Rezac completed 14 of 20 pass attempts for 233 yards and two touchdowns and rushed five times for 64 yards and two more scores as the Warriors (2-0) amassed 461 yards of total offense. Wide receiver Caleb Benning had five receptions for 103 yards and a TD, while Jahmez Ross carried 14 times for 92 yards and two more scores for Westside.

Grand Island (1-1), rated No. 7 by the Lincoln Journal Star, was limited to 106 total yards and six first downs. Islanders’ quarterback Bode Albers was 9 of 23 passing for 72 yards as Riley Holling, Nelson Wheeler, Ryker Booth and Kobyn Bolton each had two receptions.

GISH coach Jeff Tomlin said the Warriors possess outstanding team speed, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

“Against Westside’s defense, your margin of error is so small,” Tomlin said. “You have to block a play perfectly to get a crease. I take my hat off to them — they’re really good.”

GISH will return to action Thursday when it travels to Norfolk for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Omaha Westside 45,

Grand Island 0

Grand Island (1-1) 0 0 0 0—0

Omaha Westside (2-0) 13 22 7 3—45

First Quarter

OW—Anthony Rezac 24 run (kick failed), 9:42.

OW—Keynan Cotton 7 pass from A.Rezac (Will Bauerly kick), 6:28.

Second Quarter

OW—Jahmez Ross 6 run (Bauerly kick), 6:08.

OW—Ross 4 run (Bauerly kick), 2:25.

OW—Caleb Benning 27 pass from A.Rezac (Benning pass from A.Rezac), 1:18.

Third Quarter

OW—A.Rezac 24 run (Bauerly kick), 6:46.

Fourth Quarter

OW—Bauerly 37 field goal, 10:03.

GI OW First downs 6 26 Rushes-Yards 19-34 37-228 Passing Yards 72 233 Att-Comp-Int 9-23-0 14-21-0 Total Offense 42-106 58-461 Return Yards 0 3 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-24 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Punts-Avg. 8-25.4 2-22.5 Penalties-Yards 1-10 10-81 Third down 2-11 4-10 Fourth down 0-1 0-4 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS Rushing—GI, Booth 3-20, Douglass 1-16, Richardson 4-2, Panowicz 1-1, Hostetler 1-1, B.Albers 2-minus 1, Wheeler 7-minus 5. OW, Ross 14-92, A. Rezac 5-64, Goc 4-19, Nielsen 2-11, Spady 1-9, Ryan 2-9, Christensen 5-9, Benning 1-8, Shannon 1-6, Warren 1-5, Metoyer 1-minus 4. Passing—GI, Albers 9-23-0 72. OW, A.Rezac 14-20-0 233, Warren 0-1-0 0. Receiving—GI, Holling 2-28, Hostetler 1-22, Wheeler 2-12, Booth 2-6, Bolton 2-4. OW, Benning 5-103, Spady 2-71, Jones 1-23, Cotton 2-14, Shannon 1-10, Ross 2-8, Beutler 1-4. Missed FGs—None.