Tough schedule prepares Adams Central to third-straight state tourney

For the third-straight season, Adams Central had to rely on a wildcard to get into a district final match.

For the third-straight season, the Patriots took advantage of that second chance by winning that match.

After a five-set win over No. 8 Pierce, Adams Central advanced to its third-straight state tournament.

The Patriots are the No. 8 seed and will take on No. 2 and top-seeded North Bend Central (Omaha World-Herald) at 1 p.m. on the north court Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

AC coach Libby Lollman said it was a roller coaster of emotions after falling to top-ranked Grand Island Central Catholic in five sets in the C1-9 subdistrict tournament.

But she added that the tough schedule the Patriots played, which included seven teams that are playing at the state tournament and seven more that played in district finals Saturday, would help their power points to get into a district final match.

“That was a tough loss after Monday because that was out of our hands after that. We were hoping the way we played all season would give us another chance,” Lollman said. “We play a tough schedule that not only helps you prepare for those games but also gives you a spot for a district final. Our kids were excited that they got another chance and took advantage of their opportunity.”

The Patriots had been in a lot of tight matches during the course of the season, including only two three-set matches before Saturday’s win. Lollman said those experiences, especially after giving up a 6-0 fifth-set lead to GICC last Monday, helped Adams Central against Pierce on Saturday.

“I do think that match with GICC did help us learn a lot about ourselves and how to finish,” Lollman said. “We were finally able to finish the match with Pierce on Saturday.

The Scott sisters have paced the Patriots this season. Junior Megyn Scott leads Adams Central with 378 kills, while older sister Lauryn has 266. Rachel Gooden, a 6-3 senior, has chipped in 198 kills and 61 blocks and Hannah Gengenbach has 101 kills.

Lollman said it’s nice to have that balance and a credit goes to setter Gabby Feeney, who has 859 assists on the season. “Gabby does a nice job of pushing the ball to the pins in giving Megyn and Lauryn in great positions to be aggressive. Megyn has just really turned it and is playing with great confidence the past few weeks,” Lollman said. “Rachel and Lauryn have been getting their kills based on matchups on the other side of the net and same with Hannah. We’re pretty balanced with other role players who don’t get a lot of attention, but they do their job day in and day out.

The Patriots take on a North Bend Central team that is used to winning. Many of the athletes are part of the Tigers’ state basketball championships the past three years. Josie Cleveringa leads North Bend with 406 kills and 63 ace serves, while Kaitlyn Emanuel has chipped in 320 kills and Lindsey Emanuel has 171. Kathryn Gaughen has dished out 846 assists.

“They are an athletic group with the Emanuel sisters and Cleveringa,” Lollman said. “They have a nice little setter who does a nice job getting the ball to her hitters.

“For us to be successful, we’ll have to serve and pass. You’ll win a lot of games when you do that well.”

The Patriots will be part of a C-1 field that Lollman said should be wide-open. She feels there is no clear cut favorite to win the C-1 title.

“I think C-1 is going to have some very competitive matches all the way though,” Lollman said. “There’s not that one team where one is mountains ahead of another. That will make it fun for the fans to enjoy and I’m glad we get to be a part of it.”