Trainer David C. Anderson thinks he has a pretty good chance in the fillies division of the $20,000 Fonner Park Special Stakes Saturday.

It’s not hard to see why. Anderson is sending three 3-year-old fillies to the post for the 68th running of the six-furlong race for Nebraska-bred fillies. With a field of eight scheduled to go to the post, his odds of winning look pretty good.

“I’ve got three of them in there and it looks like they’re the only three winners in the race,” Anderson said. “So, do I like my chances? Yes.

“The next thing you’re going to ask me is which one do I like the most. I have no idea.”

Anderson’s Jocote, who will be ridden by Jose Medina, is the morning-line favorite at 2-1. The daughter of I Will Score and Mad Josey broke her maiden her last out in a four-furlong race on March 24.

“Joconte has never gone six furlongs before, but I’m pretty confident that she can,” Anderson said. “All her siblings could. She’s probably the quickest one.”

Hank’s Gal. ridden by Nathan Haar, is Anderson’s unbeaten filly and is 3-1 on the morning line. The daughter of El Caballo and Hatties Confession has two wins in her only two starts. That includes her first start when she edged Jocote by a nose March 12 at Fonner Park.

Anderson’s fillies were running against the boys in that one.

“She’s probably the most inexperienced one, even though she’s won twice in one place,” Anderson said. “She still runs a little green and I never know what to expect out of her.”

Shes Steel Dreamin is 12-1 on the morning line and will be ridden by Roberto Morales and is Anderson’s third filly in the race. The daughter of Woke Up Dreamin and Commander Sue broke her maiden in a four-furlong race March 10 at Fonner, but since then she has stumbled to fifth-place finishes in two six-furlong races.

“I really can’t explain what happened to her the last two outs,” Anderson said. “She was getting better and better and working right with those other two, and then she threw a couple of clunkers.”

What’s the Score, ridden by Kevin Roman and trained by Isai Gonzalez, is 8-1 on the morning line. Judge Jennings, owned and bred by the Landis Stables with Zack Ziegler on board and Robert Hoffman as the trainer, is 6-1.

Josies Score, ridden by Chris Fackler and trained by Richard Bliss, is 5-1. May B Better, ridden by Bryan McNeil and trained by Hoffman, is 10-1 while Holy Connoli, ridden by Armando Martinez and trained by Dalton Dieter, is 12-1.

Hoofprints

— Jockey Adrian Ramos came up with two wins Friday. He won on Littlebit Don for trainer Gregorio Rivera in the first and on Fashion Fact for trainer Schuyler Condon in the fourth.

— Taylor’s Beauty, ridden by David Cardoso and trained by Dalton Dieter, won the sixth race and paid $19.40 to win.

— Racing resumes at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with a 10-race card.

Friday results

Post Time

3 p.m.

First Race, Purse $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

5, Littlebit Don, A. Ramos; $2.80; $2.20; $2.10

6, Ber Mis Boy, S. Bethke; ; $3.00; $2.40

4, Thunderstormacomin, K. Roman; ; ; $2.60

Race Time: 1:15.40

Exacta (5-6), $5.80. Trifecta (5-6-4), $8.00

Second Race, Purse $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

3, Rachie Rach, R. Morales; $8.40; $4.80; $3.60

4, Dolly Dimple, N. Haar; ; $5.80; $3.00

6, Cyclone Sorority, S. Bethke; ; ;$2.80

Race Time: 1:14.40

Daily Double (5-3), $25.60. Exacta (3-4), $107.20. Superfecta (3-4-6-1), $109.93. Trifecta (3-4-6), $247.10

Third Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

4, Dixie Penny, K. Roman; $3.60; $2.80; $2.40

7, Goodnightsugar, B. McNeil; ;$6.20; $3.80

5, Queens Gift, Z. Ziegler; ; ;$4.20

Race Time: 1:21.40

Exacta (4-7), $50.40. Superfecta (4-7-5-3), $30.66. Trifecta (4-7-5), $129.40

Fourth Race, Purse $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

4, Fashion Fact, A. Ramos; $6.00; $4.20; $2.80

5, Harlons Commision, K. Roman; ; $4.60; $3.00

7, Segoviana, R. Morales,; ; ; $3.00

Race Time: 0:46.80

Exacta (4-5), $25.00. Superfecta (4-5-7-6), $8.26. Trifecta (4-5-7), $51.70

Fifth Race, Purse $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

8, Robust, A. Martinez; $5.80; $3.40; $2.60

1, R Voo's Taboo, D. Cardoso; ;$3.80; $2.60

5, Level, N. Haar; ; ; $3.00

Late Scratches: Chan

Race Time: 1:14

Exacta (8-1), $17.20. Superfecta (8-1-5-9), $17.36. Trifecta (8-1-5), $22.80

Sixth Race, Purse $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

7, Taylor's Beauty, D. Cardoso; $19.40; $8.60; $4.60

5, Over Exposed, N. Haar; ;$11.20; $5.60

9, Our Petunia, Z. Ziegler; ; ;$2.60

Race Time: 0:47.60

Daily Double (8-7), $77.00. Exacta (7-5), $261.70. Superfecta (7-5-9-2), $236.59. Trifecta (7-5-9), $394.20. Pic 3 (4-2/8-7), $128.70. Pic 4 (4-4-2/8-7), $201.70;. (3-4-4-2/8-7), $185.20