Rome may finally make his Fonner Park debut in the $20,000 Tondi Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

With jockey Ricardo Martinez scheduled to ride, he’s a 3-1 morning-line favorite, but the trick may be getting him into the gate.

And out of the gate.

Trainer Schuyler Condon has tried to get Rome on the track a couple of times. The first was in the Grasmick Stakes on Feb. 18, but Rome balked at the gate and refused to load. After a long delay, he was scratched.

Two weeks ago Condon entered him in an allowance race, but he acted up, and was scratched again.

“You have about one or two shots with him and if you don’t get him in the first couple of shots he’s really hard to handle,” Condon said.

But Condon has tried. He’s been working with Rome to get him comfortable in the gate. The problem is, on non-race days he handles it well. On race days, he doesn’t.

“The gate crew here has been very patient with me,” Condon said. “Scott Peers, the starter here, we tried to come up with some plans and hopefully we have a plan that will work for both parties.”

The 4-year-old Kentucky-bred colt, who is the son of Empire Maker and Gracer, has four wins in 16 starts against some quality competition.

He won three straight races last summer at Prairie Meadows, including the Prairie Mile Stakes

He went on to run at Oaklawn Park (Hot Springs, Arkansas) and won three straight races, including the Prairie Mile Stakes, Albuquerque (New Mexico), Ellis Park Derby (Henderson, Kentucky) where he finished second, Kentucky Downs (Franklin, Kentucky), Turfway Park (Florence, Kentucky) and Mahoning Valley Race Course (Youngstown, Ohio).

Now the trick will be to get him in and out of the gates on Saturday.

“His problem is the starting gate,” Condon said. “He has been a problem gate horse. It’s the only flaw in his whole repertoire.

“Ricardo has been doing a very good job of standing him and getting him patiently in there. When we got scratched the other day, we worked him out of the gates and he worked very handily.”

Rome will face some good competition in the Tondi, an open six-furlong race for colts and geldings. That includes Medicine Tail, 7-2 on the morning line, out of the David C. Anderson barn. The 5-year-old Kentucky-bred gelding went wire-to-wire to win in his first start at Fonner earlier this meet.

Sarcastic Tone, ridden by Roberto Morales and trained by Mark Hibdon, is 4-1.

Broadway Pete, trained by Kelli Martinez, is 5-1. Scooter’s Boy is 6-1 with Ricky B and Brainstorm both 8-1.

The entry of Kid’s Inheritance and North Arm Bay is 15-1 while Preacher is 20-1.

Condon is certainly hopeful Rome will handle the gate on Saturday, but he just doesn’t know.

“I don’t know how he’ll be tomorrow,” Condon said. “I don’t know if I’ll even be up here to watch him. I’m that superstitious. Once he leaves the paddock, he’s not in my hands, but I have a lot of faith in the gate crew here and my rider, Ricardo Martinez.

“He (Rome) is kind of temperamental. He’s a big horse and powerful so he’s kind of hard to maneuver. I’m hoping we have a good plan for tomorrow. He does everything well except on race day.”

Hoofprints

— The husband and wife team of jockey Armando Martinez and trainer Kelli Martinez won two more on Friday. They took the first race with R Serengeti and the fourth with Ready to Get Loud.

— Racing resumes at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with a 10-race card.

Fonner Park Results

Friday

POST TIME: 03:00 PM

First Race, Purse $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

1, R Serengeti, A. Martinez; $4.40; $2.40; $2.10

3, Exotic Gentleman, K. Roman; ; $2.60; $2.40

5, R Voo's Taboo, D. Cardoso; ; ; $2.40

Race Time: :47.60

Exacta (1-3), $8.00

Second Race, Purse $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, One Mile

2, Nasty Exaggerator, K. Roman; $3.40; $2.20;

4, Street N Sour, N. Haar; ; $2.40;

1, Pete and Repete, R. Martinez; ; ;

Late Scratches: Recklessness

Race Time: 1:42.40

Daily Double (1-2), $7.20. Daily Double (1-5), $4.00. Exacta (2-4), $5.40

Third Race, Purse $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, Four Furlongs

5, Cajun Trinity, R. Morales; $3.80; $3.80; $3.00

3, Foolish Intent, Z. Ziegler; ; $4.60; $3.60

1, Brown Liaison, J. Medina; ; ; $2.80

Race Time: :48.20

Exacta (5-3), $20.60. Superfecta (5-3-1-4), $4.25. Trifecta (5-3-1), $28.20

Fourth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

1, Ready to Get Loud, A. Martinez; $4.80; $3.20; $2.40

2, Afleet Okie, R. Morales; ; $5.30; $3.30

5, Our Petunia, Z. Ziegler; ; ; $3.40

Race Time: :47.40

Exacta (1-2), $27.80. Superfecta (1-2-5-3), $87.08. Trifecta (1-2-5), $49.10

Fifth Race, Purse $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

5, Chim Chim Gemini, J. Medina; $12.60; $6.40; $3.80

2, Olivian, R. Morales; ; $4.80; $3.40

7, Carry On, A. Martinez; ; ; $3.20

Race Time: 1:14.80

Exacta (5-2), $38.80. Superfecta (5-2-7-6), $43.85. Trifecta (5-2-7), $44.90

Sixth Race, Purse $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

9, Tiz Brighter, D. Cardoso; $6.60; $3.80; $3.00

2, J Ps Harley Glider, K. Roman; ; $3.80; $4.20

7, Littlebit Don, A. Ramos; ; ; $7.00

Race Time: 1:15.20

Daily Double (5-9), $153.60. Exacta (9-2), $30.00. Superfecta (9-2-7-8), $71.67. Trifecta (9-2-7), $454.40. Pic 3 (1-5-9), $125.10. Pic 4 (5-1-5-9), $135.20. (2/5-5-1-5-9), $54.90