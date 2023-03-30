Sometimes the stars just align, and things that seem impossible — or at least highly unlikely — actually happen.

Nebraska Thoroughbred Hall of Fame trainer Larry Donlin knows that through first-hand experience.

“It worked out,” Donlin said. “It’s one of those things you don’t expect to happen, but when it does it’s really nice.

“That’s what makes this such a great game. When things don’t look good, they can turn around overnight and then everything is alright. It’s been that way for 50 years for me now.”

Most of the last 50 years were spent with his wife Maureen, The couple was married in 1960, but two years ago on St. Patrick’s Day, Maureen passed away.

On Saturday, Donlin and much of his family gathered at Fonner Park to honor Maureen by sponsoring a blanket race.

That turned out to be the eighth race. There were two more races after that, and Donlin had horses running in both of them.

Cave Hill was in the eighth race. He got off to a slow start, which wasn’t a surprise because that’s how he runs.

Donlin thought Cave Hill had a good chance to win on Saturday,

“I really did if everything went right,” Donlin said. “But the day before almost every horse went wire to wire. He’s only got one, he comes from way back. The race right before a horse didn’t win but he made a big move and got third or fourth. That made me feel better about it.”

Cave Hill was well behind the pack coming up the backstretch, but had moved up to join the others as they came around the final turn.

Jockey Scott Bethke turned him loose, and Cave Hill rolled past them all to win the race by three lengths.

And the Donlin family went crazy.

“That would have been enough,” Donlin said. “He’s an old-time horse. He’s been running really well, training exceptionally well. He’s a nice horse.”

But the excitement for the Donlins wasn’t over yet.

Donlin had Carpe Victoriam going in the 10th. Donlin just hadn’t gotten Carpe Victoriam going like he would have liked.

“He needed some time off. He’d never been off the track from the time he was a 2-year-old,” Donlin said. “He’s a lot better horse now.”

Donlin wasn’t sure how Carpe Victoriam would do on Saturday. He was winless in 2022 and finished ninth in his first start at Fonner this year.

But with jockey David Cardoso on board, Carpe Victoriam came roaring down the stretch to win the 10th race by a neck, and the Donlin family was hooting and hollering one more time.

“I really thought he had a better chance than the other one because it wasn’t going quite far enough for Cave Hill,” Donlin said. “He’s been mainly a grass horse or a poly track horse, artificial surfaces. Maybe should have been running him on the dirt. Or maybe it’s just this track. He seems to like it.”

The big day wasn’t over yet for the Donlin family. Larry’s granddaughter was in the play “The Wizard of Oz” in Doniphan, that was starting at 7 p.m.

It was 5:52 p.m. when the gates opened for the 10th race. That didn’t leave much time for Donlin to wrap things up.

“I had to be in Doniphan at 7 o’clock for that play,” Donlin said. “I got there about four minutes before.”

You can bet those wins Saturday won’t be Donlin’s last. He plans on training for a while longer.

“Everybody says, ‘When are you going to retire,’” Donlin said. “I say I don’t plan on retiring.”

He’s not. Donlin was interviewed at Canterbury Downs last summer. He told them that long-time trainer Keith Rieken, who had passed away while working there last summer, had to be the luckiest man in the world because he passed away doing what he loved to do.

“I said, “I’m going to one-up him. I’m going to drop over dead after I win one.”

Fonner Park Standings

Jockeys

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses

Kevin Roman;132;32;23;21;$203,411

Jose Angel Medina;116;25;21;19;$181,128

Roberto Morales;103;24;29;16;$172,085

Armando Martinez;116;21;26;23;$162,691

Nathan Haar;92;18;5;15;$114,735

David Cardoso;80;10;10;7;$78,594

Adrian B. Ramos;95;8;14;12;$89,653

Scott A. Bethke;63;8;3;6;$63,076

Bryan McNeil;58;5;8;5;$57,262

Ricardo Martinez;44;4 3;8;$28,760

Trainers

Name;Sts;1st;2nd;3rd;Purses

Isai V. Gonzalez;103;28;15;22;$157,316

Mark N. Hibdon;92;22;30;11;$158,076

Kelli Martinez;87;16;23;16;$136,754

David C. Anderson;82;11;13;14;$108,217

Marissa Black;44;9;3;9;$60,545

Jason Wise;15;7;3;3;$51,856

Gilbert W. Ecoffey;45;6;3;2;$28,706

Schuyler Condon;56;5;10;7;$54,653

Grady Thompson;27;4;5;6;$41,156

Jesse Compton;16;4;2;4;$33,235

Mark Lemburg;31;4;3;7;$27,896