Just call it the David C. Anderson trifecta.

The veteran trainer pulled off the unusual feat by finishing first, second and third in the $20,000 Fonner Park Special Stakes for fillies Saturday at Fonner Park.

Hank’s Gal, the favorite going into the race, pulled away to win by two lengths over Jocote in second with Shes Steel Dreamin in third. All three are trained by Anderson.

“It isn’t very often you get one through three in any race,” Anderson said. “Most races you can only have two in.”

But stake races are different. Trainers can enter multiple horses in those, and that’s just what Anderson did.

“They ran well,” Anderson said. “The six horse (Shes Steel Dreamin) ran wide in both turns. She could have been close. But you couldn’t have asked for a better outcome.”

Hank’s Gal, ridden by Nathan Haar, led from the start to the finish. But there was also a rider’s claim of foul brought by Zack Ziegler who finished fourth on Judge Jennings.

But after reviewing the video, stewards ruled there would be no change.

“Nathan got off and said there’s no way they’ll look at that,” Anderson said. “But you always have to sweat those out.”

Anderson was probably sweating less than usual, because if Hank’s Gal had been taken down, he still would have won with Jocote.

That certainly wasn’t what Anderson or Hank’s Gal owner Dan Leininger wanted to see happen.

“This is the first time I’ve had a horse for Dan Leininger,” Anderson said. “He seems like a great guy. He just has one mare and raised this baby and asked me if I wanted to train her. I just said, ‘Why not?’ I’m glad I said yes.”

Hank’s Gal controlled the 68th running of the race for 3-year-old Nebraska-bred fillies and won in 1:16.4. The daughter of El Caballo and Hatties Confession has now won all three of her starts.

Anderson will now be pointing all three fillies towards a 6 1-2 furlong race for Nebraska-bred fillies late in the Fonner Park season.

“Hopefully they all come back good and will be in there,” Anderson said. “Now Hank’s Gal has won three, so it will be tough to find a spot between now and then. But Jocote and Shes Steel Dreamin can run in the non-twos yet.

“So we’ll get one more out in them before the next stakes race.”

Hank’s Gal paid $4.80, $2.80 and $2.40. Jocote paid $3.40 and $2.40 while Shes Steel Dreamin paid $3.20.

The win was worth $12,450 and brought Hank’s Gal’s career earnings to $24,450.

Hoofprints

— Jockey Armando Martinez and wife/trainer Kelli Martinez teamed up to win twice on Saturday. The duo won with Slushy in the first and later with Sam’s Time in the fifth.

— Jockey Roberto Morales and trainer Mark Hibdon also won three times. They won the second race with Willie the Man and the fourth with Beta Capo Song, who hit the wire in second behind Curtin’s Up but got moved up to first for interference in the stretch. It was Beta Capo Song’s 12th win in 25 career starts at Fonner Park. The 11-year-old gelding now has 23 wins in 81 career starts.

And they won the 10th when Gold Bear edged Speedy Fellar and Recklessness at the wire.

— The big payout of the day came in the ninth when Martinez rode My True Reward to a win at 20-1 odds for trainer Joe Hawley. My True Reward paid $40.20 to win and the 10-9 exacta with Dance for Ransom in second paid $522.80.

— Anderson, with jockey Jose Medina on board, won the ninth race with Ourbestfriend D L.

— Racing resumes with a seven-race card at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fonner Park Results

Saturday

POST TIME: 01:30 PM

First Race, Purse $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

2, Slushy, A. Martinez; $5.00; $2.80; $2.40

3, Tricky Mom, K. Roman; ; $3.20; $2.20

5, Hot Caviar, R. Martinez; ; ; $3.20

Race Time: 1:14.40

Exacta (2-3), $11.80. Trifecta (2-3-5), $31.10

Second Race, Purse $9,200, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

2, Willie the Man, R. Morales; $4.80; $3.20; $2.60

1, Jono, N. Haar; ; $5.20; $4.00

3, Mysterious Tale, C. Fackler; ; ; $3.80

Race Time: :46.60

Daily Double (2-2), $13.20. Exacta (2-1), $20.60. Superfecta (2-1-3-5), $6.85. Trifecta (2-1-3), $36.10

Third Race, Purse $8,400, SOC $7,500-$5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

5, Scooter's Boy, B. McNeil; $16.00; $7.20; $3.80

6, Grand Design, J. Medina; ; $4.20; $2.80

2, Hulen, K. Roman; ; ; $2.80

Race Time: 1:13.20

Exacta (5-6), $53.60. Superfecta (5-6-2-7), $20.87. Trifecta (5-6-2), $31.20

Fourth Race, Purse $7,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

1, Beta Capo Song, R. Morales; $5.20; $3.20; $2.80

2, (dq)Curtin's Up, J. Medina; ; $3.60; $2.80

6, Lucky Break, K. Roman; ; ; $2.80

Race Time: :47

Exacta (1-2), $14.80. Superfecta (1-2-6-5), $5.36. Trifecta (1-2-6), $14.40. Pic 3 (2-5-1), $117.10. Pic 4 (2-2-5-1), $252.50

Fifth Race, Purse $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

5, Sams Time, A. Martinez; $10.80; $5.00; $4.00

6, Recorder, R. Morales; ; $14.80; $6.20

7, Subscription, R. Martinez; ; ; $4.80

Late Scratches: Cherubim

Race Time: 1:13.20

Exacta (5-6), $221.20. Superfecta (5-6-7-2), $907.35. Trifecta (5-6-7), $995.30

Sixth Race, Purse $9,200, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

6, Joey's Valentine, D. Cardoso; $11.40; $5.40; $3.00

4, Too Late, A. Martinez; ; $5.80; $3.80

7, Knighted, R. Martinez; ; ; $3.40

Race Time: 1:13.60

Exacta (6-4), $94.80. Superfecta (6-4-7-1), $75.58. Trifecta (6-4-7), $489.70

Seventh Race, Purse $20,750, Stakes, 3 yo, Six Furlongs

1, Hank's Gal, N. Haar; $4.80; $2.80; $2.40

5, Jocote, J. Medina; ; $3.40; $2.40

6, Shes Steel Dreamin, R. Morales; ; ; $3.20

Late Scratches: May B Better

Race Time: 1:16.40

Exacta (1-5), $12.60. Superfecta (1-5-6-3), $10.86. Trifecta (1-5-6), $21.50. Pic 3 (5-6-1/8), $117.30

Eighth Race, Purse $9,400, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

6, Ourbestfriend D L, J. Medina; $11.60; $5.00; $3.20

8, Stephen's Answer, K. Roman; ; $3.60; $2.60

7, Wager No Mo, A. Ramos; ; ; $3.20

Race Time: 1:12.80

Exacta (6-8), $33.80. Superfecta (6-8-7-4), $9.66. Trifecta (6-8-7), $28.40

Ninth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

10, My True Reward, A. Martinez; $40.20; $17.20; $8.80

9, Dance for Ransom, M. Luark; ; $25.00; $12.00

4, Debonnaire Dude, R. Morales; ; ; $4.60

Late Scratches: Accoustical

Race Time: 1:14

Exacta (10-9), $522.80. Superfecta (10-9-ALL-ALL), $60.21. Trifecta (10-9-4), $2,040.30

Tenth Race, Purse $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, One Mile

8, Gold Bear, R. Morales; $12.60; $4.80; $3.40

10, Speedy Fellar, K. Roman; ; $3.00; $2.40

1, Recklessness, J. Medina; ; ; $5.00

Race Time: 1:44.40

Daily Double (10-8), $622.80. Exacta (8-10), $29.20. Omni (1-10), $6.80. Omni (1-8), $9.60. Omni (8-10), $3.60. Superfecta (8-10-1-6), $267.61. Trifecta (8-10-1), $81.10. Pic 3 (6-10-8), $1,007.80. Pic 4 (1/8-6-10-8), $88.20. (6-1/8-6-10-8), $154.50