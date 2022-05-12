 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trainer Gonzalez breaks record for wins at Fonner

Fonner Park (copy)
GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT FILE PHOTO

Trainer Isai Gonzalez put together a year to remember at Fonner Park in 2022.

It was even better than he knew.

“They told me I broke the record,” Gonzalez said. “Now I have 60 wins.”

Yes indeed, Gonzalez broke the record for wins in a meet previously held by David C. Anderson with 55 in 2003. He is indeed at 60 now for the meet, more than doubling up on Anderson who is second with 25.

Sometimes 25 wins can win a trainer’s title for you. This year, it’s not even close.

There’s no mystery to Gonzalez’ success.

“Everybody knows the key,” Gonzalez said. “Everybody knows the blueprint. Just not everybody wants to do it. I have horses in my condition book and I fill the condition book. I know people think differently, but that’s the key.

“We know this place very well now. Having horses from Delta (Downs), they usually do well here.”

Laurieann was claimed for $10,000 at Delta Downs. She looked like the best filly/mare on the grounds until she got hooked by Track Smart in the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes Saturday and then faded down the stretch.

That came after she easily won the Runza Stakes on April 22.

Its a Wrap won three straight at Fonner Park before being hooked early in the Bosselman on April 29 and finishing fifth out of six horses. Gonzalez claimed Its a Wrap for $20,000 at Delta Downs.

Its a Deal is 3-for-3 at Fonner, which includes a win in the Baxter Stakes, and is entered on Saturday. Gonzalez bought him privately at Delta Downs.

Red Red Wine has won three of four starts at Fonner. Gonzalez claimed her for $5,000 at Delta Downs.

“Everybody else, they did all right. They win a race or two. Some won three races,” Gonzalez said. “Sometimes it doesn’t go your way. You think they’re going to like this track and they don’t. But we are coming every year so we have a good idea which horses will work here and which won’t.

“We stay away from them even if the form looks good, we don’t get those horses to run here. That’s a key.”

When he’s at Delta Downs, Gonzalez watches for horses he thinks can be successful at Fonner Park.

“We claim a lot of horses just to run there and then head this way,” Gonzalez said. “We’ve been doing well every time we come here. Everytime we come here and race we’re a little more prepared.”

Gonzalez has won 60 of 163 starts for a sparkling winning percentage of 37 percent. He also has 24 seconds and 18 thirds to put him in the money 63 percent of the time.

Gonzalez is always on the lookout for horses that can be successful, wherever he is racing at the time. He claimed Upperclassman from trainer Mark Hibdon for $3,500 on March 13, and has two wins with him since then.

He claimed Pierpont for $2,500 on April 10 and got a win from him before he finished eighth in his last out over the weekend.

“The way we run our business is claiming,” Gonzalez said. “We know we’re going to get some, we’re going to lose some.We are not scared to lose them or to claim them.”

Gonzalez expected to do well at Fonner. After all, he won trainer titles here in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

“We knew we were going to be all right. We didn’t expect to be this good,” Gonzalez said. “Breaking records and all that. We’ve still got two weeks left. We’ll see if we can pick up a couple of wins.”

When Fonner wraps up on May 21, Gonzalez will be heading for Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa, for the summer. After that, it will be back to Delta Downs.

And in 2023, he’ll likely be back at Fonner Park.

“I’m sure we will,” he said. “Same thing, try to get prepared, try to win races. We never know what’s going to happen, but we’ll try again.”

There are no guarantees in the thoroughbred horse racing business, and Gonzalez knows that.

“We know there are going to be ups and downs at some point,” Gonzalez said. “We’re going to try and be consistent and win a good percentage. That’s our plan for the rest of the year.”

Kemling Family Stakes

The first ever Kemling Family Stakes will take place Friday at Fonner Park. It will be for Nebraska-bred 3-year-old fillies going 6 1-2 furlongs.

Queenscaballo, trained by David C. Anderson, won the Fonner Park Special Stakes for fillies on April 24. Queenscaballo, ridden by Jake Olesiak, is a heavy 2-5 morning-line favorite.

Julie Jean, ridden by Adrian Ramos and trained by Richard Bliss, is 9-2. Tellittothejudge, trained by Melissa Black and ridden by Bryan McNeil is 6-1.

Beautiful Judge, trained by Black and ridden by John Jude, is 12-1.

Hoofprints

— Racing resumes Friday with a 4 p.m. post time. Post time on Saturday will be the usual 1:30 p.m. On Friday, May 20, post time will be 4 p.m. again on the final Friday of racing at Fonner Park.

— There are just six races on Friday because many trainers have taken their horses on to other tracks.

Fonner Park Standings

Jockeys

Jockey S 1st 2nd 3rd Total $

Kevin Roman 202 74 25 25 $367,280

Armando Martinez 245 49 53 39 $307,124

Jake L. Olesiak 229 37 34 25 $272,451

Adrian B. Ramos 222 28 40 28 $254,133

Dakota Wood 164 21 32 24 $146,637

Scott A. Bethke 178 18 15 20 $116,432

Bryan McNeil 167 15 17 27 $138,673

John Jude 179 13 14 29 $107,717

Nathan Haar 159 9 15 22 $87,202

Ken S. Tohill 125 7 19 24 $104,983

Trainers

Trainer S 1st 2nd 3rd Total $

Isai V. Gonzalez 163 60 24 18 $314,543

David C. Anderson 144 25 20 18 $190,953

Kelli Martinez 112 24 23 22 $157,998

Mark N. Hibdon 117 24 32 16 $154,919

Stetson Mitchell 174 22 26 22 $193,600

Gregorio P. Rivera 49 10 9 4 $66,138

Gilbert W. Ecoffey 100 9 10 13 $71,521

Mark Lemburg 59 9 6 8 $46,096

Jason Wise 33 8 5 4 $54,427

Marissa Black 84 7 15 9 $67,910

Robert G. Hoffman 47 7 4 5 $47,075

Friday’s Fonner Park Entries

Post time: 4 p.m.

First Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Hurricane Florence (Ramos) 124 4-5

2, Just Luck (Jude) 124 9-5

3, Scarlett O’Hanna (McNeil) 124 6-1

4, Run Brinlee Run (Chickeness) 124 15-1

5, Just Send Her (Luark) 124 15-1

6, Young’un (Olesiak) 124 5-1

Second Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Just Wing It (Ramos) 124 5-2

2, Midnight Drama (Olesiak) 124 8-5

3, Royal Outlaw (Haar) 120 6-1

4, Street N Sour (Jude) 120 2-1

5, Other Than That (Bethk) 124 8-1

6, Arch’s Wild (McNeil) 124 15-1

Third Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo, F (fillies), Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Julie Jean (Ramos) 118 9-2

2, Queenscaballo (Olesiak) 120 2-5

3, Tellittothejudge (McNeil) 118 6-1

4, Beautiful Judge (Jude) 116 12-1

Fourth Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile Seventy Yards

1, On the Bridge (Olesiak) 124 10-1

2, Kamikaze Judge (McNeil) 124 7-2

3, Dabblin Channel (Jude) 119 6-1

4, All Shacked Up (Bethke) 124 7-5

5, Water Patrol (Haar) 124 5-1

6, Wings Up (Ramos) 124 10-1

Fifth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.

1, Fort Knox (Haar) 124 15-1

2, Scooter’s Boy (McNeil) 124 5-2

3, Gone Preachin (Olesiak) 124 6-1

4, Macho Madness (Bethke) 124 9-2

5, Looking for Bull (Jude) 124 6-1

6, Poderoso Equs (Ramos) 124 4-1

7, American Camp (Luark) 124 10-1

Sixth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Remarkable Charm (Haar) 124 12-1

2, Amoreena Star (Bethke) 124 8-5

3, Porsumsugaronme (McNeil) 124 7-2

4, Lil Miss de Buy (Ramos) 124 10-1

5, Atoka Girl (Jude) 124 6-1

6, Purple Scooter (Olesiak) 124 5-2

7, Five B C (Luark) 124 15-1

8, Ohyoubeautifuldoll (Chickeness) 124 12-1

Monk’s Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 1, Hurricane Florence — Mitchell barn has been on a roll.

2, No. 2, Just Luck — -This filly’s luck has all been bad this meet.

3, No. 3, Scarlett O’Hanna — May surprise stablemate.

Race 2

1, No. 4, Sweet N Sour — Claimed out of last effort.

2, No. 2, Midnight Drama — Four-for-four in exacta finishes this meet.

3, No. 3, Royal Outlaw — Back with friends today.

Race 3

1, No. 2, Queencaballa — Beat all of these handily in Fonner Special.

2, No. 3, Tellittothejudge — Look for her to run better today.

3, No. 1, Julie Jean — She’s been wide in all here races here this year, drawing the rail in a four-horse race should not find her wide today.

Race 4

1, No. 4, All Shacked Up — Sire won the 2011 Preakness.

2, No. 3, Dabblin Channel — Has a win this meet.

3, No. 5, Water Patrol — Last race was very disappointing.

Race 5

1, No. 2, Scooter’s Boy — Five career wins at Fonner.

2, No. 6, Poderosa Equs — Woke up last race.

3, No. 1, Fort Knox — Something has gone amiss with this guy since November, candidate to step up in here.

Race 6

1, No. 5, Atoka Girl — May have landed in a good spot.

2, No. 2, Amoreena Star — Distance is the biggest question.

3, No. 3, Porsumsugaronme — Has been away since last October.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 1, No. 1 Hurricane Florence

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 2, No. 6 Arch’s Wild

$20 Play of the Day

Race 1, $10 Daily Double No. 1 Hurricane Florence with No. 2 Midnight Drama and No. 4 Sweet N Sour.

