Trainer Gonzalez breaks record for wins at Fonner

Trainer Isai Gonzalez put together a year to remember at Fonner Park in 2022.

It was even better than he knew.

“They told me I broke the record,” Gonzalez said. “Now I have 60 wins.”

Yes indeed, Gonzalez broke the record for wins in a meet previously held by David C. Anderson with 55 in 2003. He is indeed at 60 now for the meet, more than doubling up on Anderson who is second with 25.

Sometimes 25 wins can win a trainer’s title for you. This year, it’s not even close.

There’s no mystery to Gonzalez’ success.

“Everybody knows the key,” Gonzalez said. “Everybody knows the blueprint. Just not everybody wants to do it. I have horses in my condition book and I fill the condition book. I know people think differently, but that’s the key.

“We know this place very well now. Having horses from Delta (Downs), they usually do well here.”

Laurieann was claimed for $10,000 at Delta Downs. She looked like the best filly/mare on the grounds until she got hooked by Track Smart in the Al Swihart Memorial Stakes Saturday and then faded down the stretch.

That came after she easily won the Runza Stakes on April 22.

Its a Wrap won three straight at Fonner Park before being hooked early in the Bosselman on April 29 and finishing fifth out of six horses. Gonzalez claimed Its a Wrap for $20,000 at Delta Downs.

Its a Deal is 3-for-3 at Fonner, which includes a win in the Baxter Stakes, and is entered on Saturday. Gonzalez bought him privately at Delta Downs.

Red Red Wine has won three of four starts at Fonner. Gonzalez claimed her for $5,000 at Delta Downs.

“Everybody else, they did all right. They win a race or two. Some won three races,” Gonzalez said. “Sometimes it doesn’t go your way. You think they’re going to like this track and they don’t. But we are coming every year so we have a good idea which horses will work here and which won’t.

“We stay away from them even if the form looks good, we don’t get those horses to run here. That’s a key.”

When he’s at Delta Downs, Gonzalez watches for horses he thinks can be successful at Fonner Park.

“We claim a lot of horses just to run there and then head this way,” Gonzalez said. “We’ve been doing well every time we come here. Everytime we come here and race we’re a little more prepared.”

Gonzalez has won 60 of 163 starts for a sparkling winning percentage of 37 percent. He also has 24 seconds and 18 thirds to put him in the money 63 percent of the time.

Gonzalez is always on the lookout for horses that can be successful, wherever he is racing at the time. He claimed Upperclassman from trainer Mark Hibdon for $3,500 on March 13, and has two wins with him since then.

He claimed Pierpont for $2,500 on April 10 and got a win from him before he finished eighth in his last out over the weekend.

“The way we run our business is claiming,” Gonzalez said. “We know we’re going to get some, we’re going to lose some.We are not scared to lose them or to claim them.”

Gonzalez expected to do well at Fonner. After all, he won trainer titles here in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

“We knew we were going to be all right. We didn’t expect to be this good,” Gonzalez said. “Breaking records and all that. We’ve still got two weeks left. We’ll see if we can pick up a couple of wins.”

When Fonner wraps up on May 21, Gonzalez will be heading for Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa, for the summer. After that, it will be back to Delta Downs.

And in 2023, he’ll likely be back at Fonner Park.

“I’m sure we will,” he said. “Same thing, try to get prepared, try to win races. We never know what’s going to happen, but we’ll try again.”

There are no guarantees in the thoroughbred horse racing business, and Gonzalez knows that.

“We know there are going to be ups and downs at some point,” Gonzalez said. “We’re going to try and be consistent and win a good percentage. That’s our plan for the rest of the year.”

Kemling Family Stakes

The first ever Kemling Family Stakes will take place Friday at Fonner Park. It will be for Nebraska-bred 3-year-old fillies going 6 1-2 furlongs.

Queenscaballo, trained by David C. Anderson, won the Fonner Park Special Stakes for fillies on April 24. Queenscaballo, ridden by Jake Olesiak, is a heavy 2-5 morning-line favorite.

Julie Jean, ridden by Adrian Ramos and trained by Richard Bliss, is 9-2. Tellittothejudge, trained by Melissa Black and ridden by Bryan McNeil is 6-1.

Beautiful Judge, trained by Black and ridden by John Jude, is 12-1.

Hoofprints

— Racing resumes Friday with a 4 p.m. post time. Post time on Saturday will be the usual 1:30 p.m. On Friday, May 20, post time will be 4 p.m. again on the final Friday of racing at Fonner Park.

— There are just six races on Friday because many trainers have taken their horses on to other tracks.