Trainer Lawrence looking for win in Baxter Stakes

Saturday entries
Saturday
Post Time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.
1, Big Hearted Factor (Olesiak) 124 6-1
2, Hyper Drive (Ramos) 124 10-1
3, Bear Trappe (Bethke) 124 3-1
4, Cash Money (Eads) 124 7-2
5, Dominante (McNeil) 124 6-1
6, Picadilly Roadster (Pusac) 124 8-1
7, Ameripoint (Martinez) 124 5-2
Second Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Run Brinlee Run (Martinez) 120 15-1
2, Smilin Josie (Eads) 120 10-1
3, Lots of Shade (Ziegler) 124 8-1
4, Bulls Eye Betty (Pusac) 124 6-1
5, Wildfire Sis (Hynes) 124 12-1
6, Orfelina (Ramos) 124 5-2
7, Just Send Her (Haar) 124 20-1
8, Streaknsilverstone (Bethke) 124 3-1
9, Crazy Coyote (Fackler) 124 4-1
Third Race, $15,000, Stakes, 3 yo, Six Furlongs.
1, Good Boy Roy (Haar) 116 7-2
2, Super Motion (Eads) 116 15-1
3, Bravo Kolt (Pusac) 116 10-1
4, Our Half First (Martinez) 116 6-1
5, Top Star (Fackler) 118 8-5
6, Payster (Olesiak) 122 2-1
Fourth Race, $8,500, Claiming $7,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Rushin Tothe Front (Eads) 124 10-1
2, Knight Disruptor (Haar) 124 6-1
3, Xtreme Lyra (Martinez) 124 6-1
4, Iron Britches (Pusac) 124 8-1
5, Monydontspenitself (Olesiak) 124 5-2
6, Stocked (Bethke) 124 3-1
7, Loud N Proud (Fackler) 124 7-2
Fifth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs,
1, Mickey the Moocher (Pusac) 124 8-1
2, Ipidate (Ziegler) 124 8-1
3, Barry Lee (Haar) 124 12-1
4, Papa Caballero (Herman) 124 5-1
5, D’ Kingfish (Ramos) 124 4-1
6, Upperclassman (Martinez) 124 6-1
7, Hardworkcleanlivin (Fackler) 124 5-2
8, Spur (McNeil) 124 12-1
9, Call a Cop (Luark) 24 15-1
10, In Control (Hynes) 124 20-1
Sixth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Count N Gold (Martinez) 124 10-1
2, War Eagle’s Return (Luark) 124 4-1
3, Da Van Geaux (Hynes) 124 6-1
4, I Call Shotgun (Olesiak) 124 7-2
5, Brett’s Boy (Ziegler) 124 20-1
6, Viscosity (Fackler) 124 12-1
7, Ferrari Road (Herman) 124 25-1
8, Eights Wild (Haar) 124 8-1
9, Rulethenight (Eads) 124 5-2
10, Pence (Pusac) 124 15-1
Seventh Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Kat Dude (Pusac) 124 12-1
2, Poverty Flats (Luark) 124 15-1
3, Ready Or Not (Haar) 124 6-1
4, Oneofsmarty’sgirls (McNeil) 119 20-1
5, Superserg (Ramos) 124 5-2
6, In the Game (Eads) 124 8-1
7, Songster (Fackler) 124 5-1
8, Silver Maker (Olesiak) 124 4-1
9, Officer Sid (Bethke) 124 8-1
10, Masterpiece Day (Hynes) 124 12-1
Eighth Race, $5,000, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Witt’sdollarnight (Ziegler) 124 5-1
2, Giant Gamble (Pusac) 124 8-1
3, Overanalyzer (Martinez) 124 3-1
4, Runarounddancing (Ramos) 124 6-1
5, True West (Haar) 124 4-1
6, Holiday Joke (Bethke) 124 12-1
7, Cowboy Don (Luark) 124 15-1
8, Yodelers Way (Eads) 124 10-1
9, Horse Fly (Olesiak) 124 10-1
10, R Dub (McNeil) 124 12-1
Ninth Race, $8,000, Starters allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, I’m River (Pusac) 124 10-1
2, Swingin’ Sam (Fackler) 124 5-2
3, Poderoso Equs (Eads) 124 4-1
4, Fender Bender (Luark) 124 15-1
5, Touching Rainbows (Olesiak) 124 10-1
6, News Box (Martinez) 124 6-1
7, Dribbles (Herman) 124 8-1
8, Most Amusing (Ramos) 124 6-1
9, Senor Blair (McNeil) 124 12-1
10, Epic Drama (Bethke) 124 12-1
Tenth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.
1, Winters Run (Fackler) 124 4-1
2, Arch Seeker (Luark) 124 8-1
3, Flanagan (Olesiak) 124 5-1
4, Whata Perfect Day (Haar) 124 6-1
5, Auctioneer (Ramos) 124 12-1
6, Rahaal (Bethke) 124 8-1
7, Arch’s Wild (Herman) 124 15-1
8, Drax, McNeil (Haar) 124 20-1
9, Aleutian Harbour (Pusac) 124 12-1
10, Lil Silver Fox (Martinez) 124 5-2
Monk's Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 3 Bear Trappe — Last three wins have come at a mile or more.
2, No. 1 Big Hearted Factor — Two sprints to a route here, should be fit for the trip.
3, No. 7 Ameripoint — Strong local record.
Race 2
1, No. 9 Crazy Coyote —- Gets Fackler in the irons today.
2, No. 6 Orfelina — Solid effort in debut.
3, No. 2 Smilin Josie — First times from Condon barn.
Race 3
1, No. 6 Payster — Son of California Chrome.
2, No. 5 Top Star — Destroyed a field here on 3/21.
3, No. 1 Good Boy Roy — You don’t see many Stakes races where 67% of the field are maidens.
Race 4
1, No. 5 Monydontspenitself — Gets plenty of speed to set up late rally.
2, No. 4 Iron Britches — Phoenix shipper may prove tough to catch.
3, No. 3 Xtreme Lyra — Coming off long layoff for this.
Race 5
1, No. 6 Upperclassman — I still believe, though I am poorer for it.
2, No. 3 BarryLee — Two local efforts have been disappointing, may have favorable odds today.
3, No. 5 D’Kingfish — Two strong races this meet.
Race 6
1, No. 1 Count N Gold — Note last year he won second race off layoff.
2, No. 4 I Call Shotgun — Wise barn off to a solid start.
3, No. 9 Rulethenight — Driving winner on 3/20 against similar.
Race 7
1, No. 8 Silver Maker — Two straight exacta finishes.
2, No. 7 Songster — Got weary in lane last race.
3, No. 5 Superserg — Beat Songster on 3/13.
Race 8
1, No. 9 Horse Fly — He won’t be 10 to 1 when they open the gate.
2, No. 5 True West — He was geared down at finish and won easily on 3/21.
3, No. 6 Holiday Joke — It’s a wide-open race, this horse will be box cars and has a legitimate chance.
Race 9
1, No. 8 Most Amusing — Just missed last time against many in here.
2, No. 10 Epic Drama — Showed his back class last time winning on the rail. Will have to catch him.
3, No. 3 Poderosa Equs — Nipped top choice at 13 to 1 last race.
Race 10
1, No. 3 Flanagan — Choice in race where nothing would be surprising.
2, No. 9 Aleutian Harbor — ML odds are juicy.
3, No. 1 — Winters Run — Only win was at today’s distance.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 7, No. 8 Silver Maker
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 8, No. 1 Wittsdollarnight
First race
First: No. 3 Bear Trappe — Daily Double Play
Second: No. 7 Ameripoint — Armando up!
Third: No. 1 Big Hearted Facto — Bred Well..
Second race
First: No. 9 Crazy Coyote — On the Hunt .
Second: No. 4 Bulls Eye Betty — Good Target today
Third: No. 8 Streaknsilverstone — Has a chance
Third race
First: No. 6 Payster — By California Chrome
Second: No. 5 Top Star — Just Won by 9 3/4
Third: No. 3 Bravo Kolt — First time Starter
Fourth race
First: No. 5 Monydontspenitself — Cash is King
Second: No. 3 Xtreme Lyra — Always in the money
Third: No. 7 Loud N Proud — Has A Shot
Fifth race
First: No. 1 Mickey the Moocher — Calling All Wiseguys
Second: No. 5 D’ Kingfish — The Shark..
Third: No. 7 Hardworkcleanlivin — That would be nice
Sixth race
First: No. 4 I Call Shotgun — Hold on to your seat..
Second: No. 9 Rulethenight — Going for 2 in a row
Third: No. 1 Count N Gold — Bronze today
Seventh race
First: No. 5 Superserg — Let it Ride
Second: No. 8 Silver Maker — Just won at this distance
Third: No. 1 Kat Dude —-Longshot!
Eighth race
First: No. 5 True West — Wiseguy Play
Second: No. 10 R Dub — Sleeper
Third: No. 3 Overanalyzer — Won last 2
Ninth race
First: No. 2 Swingin’Sam — The Greek Speaks!
Second: No. 1 I’m River — Plenty of speed
Third: No. 8 Most Amusing — 2nd by a neck last race
10th race
First: No.9 Aleutian Harbour — Superfecta Play
Second: No.10 Lil Silver Fox — Just won MSW
Third: No.3 Flanagan — One of Bolingers
Fourth No.1 Winters Run — By Manning’s
Gus’s Best Bet
No. 2 Swingin’Sam in 9th
Gus’s Longshot
No. 1 Kat Dude in 7th
Friday results
First Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
2 Ollie’s Papa’s Boy, Eads 4 2-1/2 1-1 1-1/2 6.90
4 If the Boot Fits, Olesiak 3 3-1/2 2-1/2 2-nk 1.30
1 Buckshot Pete, Ramos 7 6-4 5-1 3-nk 16.10
6 Up Time, Herman 1 1-hd 3-1 4-1 1/4 2.80
5 Brave Rifle, Martinez 6 4-2 4-1 1/2 5-1/2 4.50
3 Bear Me a Moment, Ziegler 5 5-2 6-10 6-20 1/2 6.40
7 Clark’s Code, Haar 2 7 7 7 29.50
$2 Mutuels:
2 Ollie’s Papa’s Boy $15.80 $5.40 $3.80
4 If the Boot Fits $2.80 $2.40
1 Buckshot Pete $5.20
Exacta (2-4), $16.20; Trifecta (2-4-1), $64.90
Time: :23.60 :35 :48. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2014, by Street Magician - Tanacharisa by Kingmambo. Owner: Mathias, William R. and Sorensen, Donna. Trainer: Sorensen, Mike. Breeder: Dr. & Mrs. Thomas Bowman &R. Larry Johnson.
Second Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
6 Zipporah, Olesiak 7 6-1 5-5 3-3 1-2 1/4 3.30
5 D L’s Girl, Fackler 5 5-4 4-1 2-1 1/2 2-1 1/4 16.50
4 Inthemistymoonlite, Bethke 2 4-3 1-1 1/2 1-3 3-8 3/4 2.70
7 Awesome Valentina, Haar 6 7 6-1/2 6-15 4-3 6.20
2 Dreamingndiamonds, Eads 3 1-hd 3-3 4-1 5-7 3/4 4.20
1 Honor Girl Miss, Martinez 1 2-1 2-hd 5-2 6-42 1/4 3.20
3 Queen Lana, Ramos 4 3-1 7 7 7 8.80
$2 Mutuels:
6 Zipporah $8.60 $4.00 $2.20
5 D L’s Girl $12.20 $6.40
4 Inthemistymoonlite $2.80
Daily Double (2-6), $65.60; Exacta (6-5), $55.40; Superfecta (6-5-4-7), $84.07; Trifecta (6-5-4), $78.30
Time: :24.20 :48.20 1:02.60 1:16.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2017, by Algorithms - Inspeight by Speightstown. Owner: Mark F. Anderson. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Equine Equity Partners & Justin Spaeth.
Third Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Nattytyme, Martinez 3 5-hd 4-1 3-1 1-1 1/4 12.20
1 El Diablo Grande, Bethke 5 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-3 2-2 1/2 1.90
4 Gone Preachin, Olesiak 1 8 6-hd 5-1 1/2 3-2 4.00
8 Hot Blooded Song, Fackler 8 3-1 1/2 2-hd 2-hd 4-3/4 4.40
2 Astute Warrior, Eads 6 4-1 1/2 8 6-1 5-nk 24.10
6 Faithful Neighbor, Ramos 7 6-1/2 7-1/2 7-5 6-3/4 3.30
3 He’s a Lady Tamer, Ziegler 2 7-3 5-1/2 4-hd 7-12 7.30
7 Bumpy Game, Wood 4 2-1/2 3-1 8 8 26.60
$2 Mutuels:
5 Nattytyme $26.40 $11.00 $5.60
1 El Diablo Grande $4.40 $3.20
4 Gone Preachin $2.60
Exacta (5-1), $63.20; Superfecta (5-1-4-8), $85.77; Trifecta (5-1-4), $136.25
Time: :24 :47.80 1:01.60 1:15.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2016, by Stay Thirsty - English Eyes by English Channel. Owner: Les Rademacher and Kevin Meyer. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Peter HIlls.
Claimed: El Diablo Grande, Gone Preachin
Fourth Race, Purse $7,920, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
4 Kamikaze Judge, Ramos 8 7-2 4-1/2 3-2 1-1/2 4.50
3 Pickles N Me, Olesiak 4 4-3 3-4 2-2 2-1 3/4 2.20
5 P R Why Not, Eads 1 3-3 2-1/2 1-hd 3-6 3/4 8.60
9 P R Streakin, Fackler 6 6-hd 5-6 4-1 4-3 1/4 8.20
6 I B Handsome, Luark 7 8-1 6-2 6-3 5-3 3.40
1 Prince B, Ziegler 2 2-5 1-2 5-3 6-3/4 17.40
2 Firm Justice, Pusac 5 5-1 7-1/2 7-2 7-6 1/2 16.70
8 Crazy Steele, Herman 9 9-6 8-6 8-6 8-2 1/2 28.30
7 Thunderstormacomin, Martinez 10 10 9 9 9 16.40
10 Handy Hannon, Wood 3 1-hd 10-99 10-99 10-99 9.40
$2 Mutuels:
4 Kamikaze Judge $11.00 $5.60 $5.60
3 Pickles N Me $3.40 $3.40
5 P R Why Not $5.80
Exacta (4-3), $19.10; Superfecta (4-3-5-9), $40.76; Trifecta (4-3-5), $53.25; Pic 3 (6-5-4), $166.05
Time: :24.80 :49.80 1:03.60 1:17.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2018, by Judge Bill - Sookie’s Kookies by Drinkwiththedevil. Owner: Landis Stables LLC. Trainer: Black, Marissa. Breeder: Landis Stables LLC.
Fifth Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
2 Swingin Doors, Herman 3 1-1 1-3 1-4 1-1 3/4 36.70
4 Magic in a Hat, Martinez 9 8-hd 4-1 3-2 2-nk 6.90
3 Lasting Influence, Olesiak 4 4-1/2 3-1 2-1 3-5 1.10
5 Pharaoh’s Daughter, McNeil 6 5-2 5-1 1/2 4-1/2 4-3 3/4 2.50
6 Five Roses Luna, Fackler 10 10 9-1/2 6-hd 5-1 1/2 4.70
7 Run for Randy, Eads 7 3-hd 2-1/2 5-3 6-1 31.20
1 Jakealina, Ramos 8 6-hd 8-2 7-5 7-7 34.30
9 Lynne T, Bethke 1 7-1/2 7-hd 8-2 8-6 1/2 45.00
8 Dixie Trixie, Pusac 5 2-1 6-1 9-1 9-nk 31.70
10 Tourist Like Me, Ziegler 2 9-5 10 10 10 42.40
$2 Mutuels:
2 Swingin Doors $75.40 $21.40 $9.20
4 Magic in a Hat $7.40 $3.60
3 Lasting Influence $2.80
Exacta (2-4), $188.40; Superfecta (2-4-3-5), $225.09; Trifecta (2-4-3), $385.55; Pic 3 (5-4-2), $4,030.10; Pic 4 (6-5-4-2), $184.80; Pic 5 (2-6-5-4-2), $468.30
Time: :24.40 :48.60 1:02.20 1:16.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2016, by Mesa Sunrise - Farrari Stone by Birdstone. Owner: Young, Don A. and Choya. Trainer: Young, Don A.. Breeder: Don Young & Choya Young.
Sixth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
6 T. P. Right Lane, McNeil 2 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-2 1-1 1/4 14.70
2 Dame Dangerous, Ziegler 7 5-1/2 6-5 3-1 1/2 2-3/4 4.00
5 Shiverhertimbers, Luark 6 6-3 4-1/2 2-1/2 3-2 1/4 5.40
1 Put Sarah On, Martinez 1 2-hd 2-1 1/2 4-hd 4-nk 3.10
7 Distinct Flirt, Bethke 4 4-1/2 5-hd 5-3 5-3 1/4 2.60
3 Lil Miss de Buy, Ramos 8 8-5 8-3 6-1 6-2 1/2 14.50
9 Miss Ellie’s Girl, Herman 9 9 9 8-1 7-1 28.10
8 S C Angel, Eads 3 7-1 7-1 7-2 8-7 1/4 8.60
4 Witchy Windsor, Olesiak 5 3-2 3-hd 9 9 11.20
$2 Mutuels:
6 T. P. Right Lane $31.40 $14.40 $8.20
2 Dame Dangerous $4.20 $5.00
5 Shiverhertimbers $3.80
Exacta (6-2), $139.40; Superfecta (6-2-5-1), $217.25; Trifecta (6-2-5), $534.70; Pic 3 (4-2-6), $1,199.15
Time: :24.60 :48.80 1:02 1:16.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2015, by Eaton’s Gift - Wrenice by Uncle Abbie. Owner: Temple D. Rushton. Trainer: Rushton, Temple D.. Breeder: Stewart Hamblen.
Seventh Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
7 Louise the Laser, Martinez 5 4-3 3-1 1-3/4 8.80
8 Fancy Stockings, Ramos 1 2-1 1/2 1-hd 2-2 1/4 6.10
2 Holiday Clover, McNeil 4 3-hd 4-4 3-1 7.70
6 Deja Sue, Pusac 2 1-1 2-1/2 4-2 12.70
9 Sassy Seta, Herman 6 6-hd 6-1 1/2 5-1 6.70
1 Happy Issue, Ziegler 9 8-4 7-5 6-1/2 44.60
3 Love Not War, Fackler 8 5-3 5-1 7-4 3/4 .90
5 Pure Brightness, Haar 3 7-1/2 8-5 8-4 3/4 8.90
4 Dusty Sky, Olesiak 7 9 9 9 41.30
$2 Mutuels:
7 Louise the Laser $19.60 $7.80 $4.40
8 Fancy Stockings $7.00 $4.80
2 Holiday Clover $4.40
Exacta (7-8), $58.10; Superfecta (7-8-2-6), $295.07; Trifecta (7-8-2), $172.00; Pic 3 (2-6-7), $4,270.95
Time: :22.20 :34.20 :47. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2013, by Love of Money - My Rib by Partner’s Hero. Owner: Martinez Racing. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Dr. & Mrs. Thomas Bowman &Brooke C. Bowman.
Late Scratches: Nurse List
Eighth Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
9 U S S Lois, Haar 2 6-1 1/2 5-1 1/2 3-1 1-3/4 4.70
5 Dirty Dixie Road, Olesiak 1 3-1 2-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 2-2 1/4 6.40
8 Diva’s Diva, Pusac 6 4-1 1/2 3-1/2 2-hd 3-2 3/4 2.00
7 Ryrysweetie, Bethke 8 8-2 8-1 7-1 4-1/2 5.90
1 Distinct Approval, Martinez 5 1-1 1-1 4-3 5-2 1/4 6.50
6 Dabblin Channel, Ramos 9 9 9 9 6-nk 8.80
3 Charm and Sarcasm, Eads 7 7-1 7-hd 5-hd 7-1 1/2 9.70
4 Giggles and Smoke, Fackler 3 5-2 6-3 8-2 8-3 1/2 14.80
2 Taylor’s Beauty, Herman 4 2-1 4-1 6-1/2 9 21.40
$2 Mutuels:
9 U S S Lois $11.40 $5.00 $3.40
5 Dirty Dixie Road $5.40 $3.40
8 Diva’s Diva $3.20
Exacta (9-5), $29.60; Superfecta (9-5-8-7), $41.90; Trifecta (9-5-8), $66.15; Pic 3 (6-7-9), $595.80
Time: :24.40 :48.40 1:02 1:15.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2017, by Awesome Again - Tiz a Mistress by Cee’s Tizzy. Owner: Tom Grether Farms, Inc. and Lawrence, Heath. Trainer: Lawrence, Heath. Breeder: Adena Springs & Richard BartonEnterprises.
Ninth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
10 Herecitykitty, Ziegler 7 4-hd 1-1 1-hd 1-nk 4.40
4 Muwaan Mat, Luark 6 6-1 4-2 3-1/2 2-1 1/2 11.00
9 Cline Time, Eads 4 3-1 3-2 2-1 1/2 3-4 2.60
8 Dixie Cat, Olesiak 3 1-1 2-hd 4-3 4-1 1/2 7.40
7 Violent Fit, Fackler 10 7-2 5-1 1/2 5-2 5-1 12.60
2 Diamonds N Spurs, Ramos 9 9-2 7-2 6-2 6-5 2.50
1 Silent Surprise, Haar 8 10 9-1/2 8-1/2 7-3/4 15.00
5 Darling Girl, McNeil 2 5-1/2 8-1 1/2 9-7 8-1 1/4 36.30
6 Lilfeatheredindian, Bethke 1 2-1/2 6-1 7-1 1/2 9-8 1/2 10.60
3 Between the Buoys, Herman 5 8-1/2 10 10 10 43.50
$2 Mutuels:
10 Herecitykitty $10.80 $7.40 $4.20
4 Muwaan Mat $10.40 $5.80
9 Cline Time $3.00
Daily Double (9-10), $142.80; Exacta (10-4), $63.90; Superfecta (10-4-9-8), $128.83; Trifecta (10-4-9), $118.85; Pic 3 (7-9-10), $232.55; Pic 4 (6-7-9-10), $2,289.75; (2-6-7-9-10), $2,961.75
Time: :24.80 :48.40 1:01.80 1:16.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2015, by City Wolf - Kit Kats Luck by Deputy Wild Cat. Owner: Clifford Cavanaugh and Bruno Cavanaugh. Trainer: Rivera, Gregorio P.. Breeder: Elissa Christine Roberts.
Claimed: Diamonds N Spurs
Attendance:
Handle: $0