Trainer Lawrence looking for win in Baxter Stakes

Trainer Heath Lawrence will be going for his first stakes win at Fonner Park Saturday.

Lawrence, a native of Washington State, will send Good Boy Roy to the post for the 51st running of the six-furlong $10,000 Baxter Stakes, a race limited to 3-year-olds.

“He’s been running pretty good so we thought we’d take a shot in the stakes,” Lawrence said. “It’s a short field and he fits in with the bunch, so we’ll roll the dice.”

Good Boy Roy, who is 7-2 on the morning line and is scheduled to be ridden by Nathan Haar, is a Washington-bred son of Atta Boy Roy and No Flies on Doodle who already has eight career starts under his belt, but has yet to win a race.

“He’s pretty experienced for a 3-year-old,” Lawrence said. “He’s just been knocking on the win for his maiden. We just thought we’d take a chance.”

Lawrence also took a chance when he decided to come to Fonner Park for the first time. He races mostly in Washington, Oregon and Arizona but went to Tampa Bay Downs earlier this winter.

That proved to be a tough place to race.