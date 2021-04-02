 Skip to main content
Trainer Lawrence looking for win in Baxter Stakes
Trainer Lawrence looking for win in Baxter Stakes

Trainer Heath Lawrence will be going for his first stakes win at Fonner Park Saturday.

Lawrence, a native of Washington State, will send Good Boy Roy to the post for the 51st running of the six-furlong $10,000 Baxter Stakes, a race limited to 3-year-olds.

“He’s been running pretty good so we thought we’d take a shot in the stakes,” Lawrence said. “It’s a short field and he fits in with the bunch, so we’ll roll the dice.”

Good Boy Roy, who is 7-2 on the morning line and is scheduled to be ridden by Nathan Haar, is a Washington-bred son of Atta Boy Roy and No Flies on Doodle who already has eight career starts under his belt, but has yet to win a race.

“He’s pretty experienced for a 3-year-old,” Lawrence said. “He’s just been knocking on the win for his maiden. We just thought we’d take a chance.”

Lawrence also took a chance when he decided to come to Fonner Park for the first time. He races mostly in Washington, Oregon and Arizona but went to Tampa Bay Downs earlier this winter.

That proved to be a tough place to race.

“I decided to try something new last spring and came out to the Midwest,” Lawrence said. “I raced at Canterbury and Prairie Meadows. I went to Florida for the winter and then decided to take a shot at Fonner when it was getting ready to open up and I’m glad I came.”

Lawrence has had success at Fonner. On Friday, he got a win in the eighth race from U S S Lois, her third straight at Fonner this year, for his sixth win in 19 starts.

He now has 18 horses in his barn and said he’ll be getting some more soon.

“I picked up some new business here and kind of resurrected my winter racing,” Lawrence said. “I was having a little bit of a tough time in Tampa. It’s really tough. It’s competitive. It’s just a higher caliber, but we thought we have fit horses. We could take a chance coming to Nebraska and it’s paid off. We’re just happy to be here and everybody has been really welcoming. We can’t complain at all.”

Lawrence said he expects good things from Nebraska racing with casino gambling on the horizon.

“I’m just grateful to be here,” Lawrence said. “We’re just happy to get our foot in the door because Nebraska racing is about to take off. We want to be a part of that.”

Top Star, ridden by Chris Fackler and trained by Ronnie Riggs, is a slight morning-line favorite at 8-5. The Kentucky-bred son of Ghostzapper and Starseeker, has both his career starts at Fonner Park. He finished second in a maiden race on March 13, then broke his maiden on March 21.

Good Boy Roy finished a distant second in that race, 9 3-4 lengths behind Top Star.

“He’s a tough horse,” Lawrence said. “He’ll be tough to beat in the race, but we’ll give it our best.”

Payster is the morning-line favorite at 2-1. The Kentucky-bred son of California Chrome and Pay the Man has eight lifetime starts, including a win including a win Dec. 26 at Fairgrounds.

Payster, ridden by Jake Olesiak and trained by Marvin Johnson, will be making his first start on the Fonner Park oval.

California Chrome won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes in 2014 before finishing fourth in the Belmont.

Our Half First, trained by Mark Hibdon and ridden by Armando Martinez, is 6-1 on the morning line. Bravo Kolt, trained by Brian Roberts and ridden by Alberto Pusac, is 10-1 and Super Motion, trained by Joe Hawley and ridden by Jason Eads, is 15-1.

“There’s some tough horses we’ll be facing,” Lawrence said. “The horse that beat us last time (Top Star). And there’s a California Chrome (Payster) in the race that looks OK, but we’re looking forward to competing with them.”

Hoofprints

-- Swingin’ Doors, ridden by Evan Herman and trained by Don Young, was a 35-1 shot in the fifth race. But Swingin’s Doors pulled away down the stretch to win.

— There is no racing on Sunday. Fonner Park is dark in observance of Easter. Racing resumes at 3 p.m. on Friday.

— Swingin’ Doors win was the second in a row by a first-time starter. Kamikaze Judge, owned and bred by the Landis Stables in Grand Island with Marissa Black as the trainer, won the fourth race in his first start. Kamikaze Judge paid $11.00 to win the race for Nebraska-bred maidens which featured a full field of 10.

— Jockey Armando Martinez won two races Friday and now has 1,999 career wins. Martinez is scheduled to ride nine races on Saturday.

— Trainer David C. Anderson won two races on Friday.

Saturday entries

Saturday

Post Time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.

1, Big Hearted Factor (Olesiak) 124 6-1

2, Hyper Drive (Ramos) 124 10-1

3, Bear Trappe (Bethke) 124 3-1

4, Cash Money (Eads) 124 7-2

5, Dominante (McNeil) 124 6-1

6, Picadilly Roadster (Pusac) 124 8-1

7, Ameripoint (Martinez) 124 5-2

Second Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Run Brinlee Run (Martinez) 120 15-1

2, Smilin Josie (Eads) 120 10-1

3, Lots of Shade (Ziegler) 124 8-1

4, Bulls Eye Betty (Pusac) 124 6-1

5, Wildfire Sis (Hynes) 124 12-1

6, Orfelina (Ramos) 124 5-2

7, Just Send Her (Haar) 124 20-1

8, Streaknsilverstone (Bethke) 124 3-1

9, Crazy Coyote (Fackler) 124 4-1

Third Race, $15,000, Stakes, 3 yo, Six Furlongs.

1, Good Boy Roy (Haar) 116 7-2

2, Super Motion (Eads) 116 15-1

3, Bravo Kolt (Pusac) 116 10-1

4, Our Half First (Martinez) 116 6-1

5, Top Star (Fackler) 118 8-5

6, Payster (Olesiak) 122 2-1

Fourth Race, $8,500, Claiming $7,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Rushin Tothe Front (Eads) 124 10-1

2, Knight Disruptor (Haar) 124 6-1

3, Xtreme Lyra (Martinez) 124 6-1

4, Iron Britches (Pusac) 124 8-1

5, Monydontspenitself (Olesiak) 124 5-2

6, Stocked (Bethke) 124 3-1

7, Loud N Proud (Fackler) 124 7-2

Fifth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs,

1, Mickey the Moocher (Pusac) 124 8-1

2, Ipidate (Ziegler) 124 8-1

3, Barry Lee (Haar) 124 12-1

4, Papa Caballero (Herman) 124 5-1

5, D’ Kingfish (Ramos) 124 4-1

6, Upperclassman (Martinez) 124 6-1

7, Hardworkcleanlivin (Fackler) 124 5-2

8, Spur (McNeil) 124 12-1

9, Call a Cop (Luark) 24 15-1

10, In Control (Hynes) 124 20-1

Sixth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Count N Gold (Martinez) 124 10-1

2, War Eagle’s Return (Luark) 124 4-1

3, Da Van Geaux (Hynes) 124 6-1

4, I Call Shotgun (Olesiak) 124 7-2

5, Brett’s Boy (Ziegler) 124 20-1

6, Viscosity (Fackler) 124 12-1

7, Ferrari Road (Herman) 124 25-1

8, Eights Wild (Haar) 124 8-1

9, Rulethenight (Eads) 124 5-2

10, Pence (Pusac) 124 15-1

Seventh Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Kat Dude (Pusac) 124 12-1

2, Poverty Flats (Luark) 124 15-1

3, Ready Or Not (Haar) 124 6-1

4, Oneofsmarty’sgirls (McNeil) 119 20-1

5, Superserg (Ramos) 124 5-2

6, In the Game (Eads) 124 8-1

7, Songster (Fackler) 124 5-1

8, Silver Maker (Olesiak) 124 4-1

9, Officer Sid (Bethke) 124 8-1

10, Masterpiece Day (Hynes) 124 12-1

Eighth Race, $5,000, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Witt’sdollarnight (Ziegler) 124 5-1

2, Giant Gamble (Pusac) 124 8-1

3, Overanalyzer (Martinez) 124 3-1

4, Runarounddancing (Ramos) 124 6-1

5, True West (Haar) 124 4-1

6, Holiday Joke (Bethke) 124 12-1

7, Cowboy Don (Luark) 124 15-1

8, Yodelers Way (Eads) 124 10-1

9, Horse Fly (Olesiak) 124 10-1

10, R Dub (McNeil) 124 12-1

Ninth Race, $8,000, Starters allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, I’m River (Pusac) 124 10-1

2, Swingin’ Sam (Fackler) 124 5-2

3, Poderoso Equs (Eads) 124 4-1

4, Fender Bender (Luark) 124 15-1

5, Touching Rainbows (Olesiak) 124 10-1

6, News Box (Martinez) 124 6-1

7, Dribbles (Herman) 124 8-1

8, Most Amusing (Ramos) 124 6-1

9, Senor Blair (McNeil) 124 12-1

10, Epic Drama (Bethke) 124 12-1

Tenth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.

1, Winters Run (Fackler) 124 4-1

2, Arch Seeker (Luark) 124 8-1

3, Flanagan (Olesiak) 124 5-1

4, Whata Perfect Day (Haar) 124 6-1

5, Auctioneer (Ramos) 124 12-1

6, Rahaal (Bethke) 124 8-1

7, Arch’s Wild (Herman) 124 15-1

8, Drax, McNeil (Haar) 124 20-1

9, Aleutian Harbour (Pusac) 124 12-1

10, Lil Silver Fox (Martinez) 124 5-2

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 3 Bear Trappe — Last three wins have come at a mile or more.

2, No. 1 Big Hearted Factor — Two sprints to a route here, should be fit for the trip.

3, No. 7 Ameripoint — Strong local record.

Race 2

1, No. 9 Crazy Coyote —- Gets Fackler in the irons today.

2, No. 6 Orfelina — Solid effort in debut.

3, No. 2 Smilin Josie — First times from Condon barn.

Race 3

1, No. 6 Payster — Son of California Chrome.

2, No. 5 Top Star — Destroyed a field here on 3/21.

3, No. 1 Good Boy Roy — You don’t see many Stakes races where 67% of the field are maidens.

Race 4

1, No. 5 Monydontspenitself — Gets plenty of speed to set up late rally.

2, No. 4 Iron Britches — Phoenix shipper may prove tough to catch.

3, No. 3 Xtreme Lyra — Coming off long layoff for this.

Race 5

1, No. 6 Upperclassman — I still believe, though I am poorer for it.

2, No. 3 BarryLee — Two local efforts have been disappointing, may have favorable odds today.

3, No. 5 D’Kingfish — Two strong races this meet.

Race 6

1, No. 1 Count N Gold — Note last year he won second race off layoff.

2, No. 4 I Call Shotgun — Wise barn off to a solid start.

3, No. 9 Rulethenight — Driving winner on 3/20 against similar.

Race 7

1, No. 8 Silver Maker — Two straight exacta finishes.

2, No. 7 Songster — Got weary in lane last race.

3, No. 5 Superserg — Beat Songster on 3/13.

Race 8

1, No. 9 Horse Fly — He won’t be 10 to 1 when they open the gate.

2, No. 5 True West — He was geared down at finish and won easily on 3/21.

3, No. 6 Holiday Joke — It’s a wide-open race, this horse will be box cars and has a legitimate chance.

Race 9

1, No. 8 Most Amusing — Just missed last time against many in here.

2, No. 10 Epic Drama — Showed his back class last time winning on the rail. Will have to catch him.

3, No. 3 Poderosa Equs — Nipped top choice at 13 to 1 last race.

Race 10

1, No. 3 Flanagan — Choice in race where nothing would be surprising.

2, No. 9 Aleutian Harbor — ML odds are juicy.

3, No. 1 — Winters Run — Only win was at today’s distance.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 7, No. 8 Silver Maker

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 8, No. 1 Wittsdollarnight

The Greek’s Picks

First race

First: No. 3 Bear Trappe — Daily Double Play

Second: No. 7 Ameripoint — Armando up!

Third: No. 1 Big Hearted Facto — Bred Well..

Second race

First: No. 9 Crazy Coyote — On the Hunt .

Second: No. 4 Bulls Eye Betty — Good Target today

Third: No. 8 Streaknsilverstone — Has a chance

Third race

First: No. 6 Payster — By California Chrome

Second: No. 5 Top Star — Just Won by 9 3/4

Third: No. 3 Bravo Kolt — First time Starter

Fourth race

First: No. 5 Monydontspenitself — Cash is King

Second: No. 3 Xtreme Lyra — Always in the money

Third: No. 7 Loud N Proud — Has A Shot

Fifth race

First: No. 1 Mickey the Moocher — Calling All Wiseguys

Second: No. 5 D’ Kingfish — The Shark..

Third: No. 7 Hardworkcleanlivin — That would be nice

Sixth race

First: No. 4 I Call Shotgun — Hold on to your seat..

Second: No. 9 Rulethenight — Going for 2 in a row

Third: No. 1 Count N Gold — Bronze today

Seventh race

First: No. 5 Superserg — Let it Ride

Second: No. 8 Silver Maker — Just won at this distance

Third: No. 1 Kat Dude —-Longshot!

Eighth race

First: No. 5 True West — Wiseguy Play

Second: No. 10 R Dub — Sleeper

Third: No. 3 Overanalyzer — Won last 2

Ninth race

First: No. 2 Swingin’Sam — The Greek Speaks!

Second: No. 1 I’m River — Plenty of speed

Third: No. 8 Most Amusing — 2nd by a neck last race

10th race

First: No.9 Aleutian Harbour — Superfecta Play

Second: No.10 Lil Silver Fox — Just won MSW

Third: No.3 Flanagan — One of Bolingers

Fourth No.1 Winters Run — By Manning’s

Gus’s Best Bet

No. 2 Swingin’Sam in 9th

Gus’s Longshot

No. 1 Kat Dude in 7th

Friday results

First Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

2 Ollie’s Papa’s Boy, Eads 4 2-1/2 1-1 1-1/2 6.90

4 If the Boot Fits, Olesiak 3 3-1/2 2-1/2 2-nk 1.30

1 Buckshot Pete, Ramos 7 6-4 5-1 3-nk 16.10

6 Up Time, Herman 1 1-hd 3-1 4-1 1/4 2.80

5 Brave Rifle, Martinez 6 4-2 4-1 1/2 5-1/2 4.50

3 Bear Me a Moment, Ziegler 5 5-2 6-10 6-20 1/2 6.40

7 Clark’s Code, Haar 2 7 7 7 29.50

$2 Mutuels:

2 Ollie’s Papa’s Boy $15.80 $5.40 $3.80

4 If the Boot Fits $2.80 $2.40

1 Buckshot Pete $5.20

Exacta (2-4), $16.20; Trifecta (2-4-1), $64.90

Time: :23.60 :35 :48. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2014, by Street Magician - Tanacharisa by Kingmambo. Owner: Mathias, William R. and Sorensen, Donna. Trainer: Sorensen, Mike. Breeder: Dr. & Mrs. Thomas Bowman &R. Larry Johnson.

Second Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

6 Zipporah, Olesiak 7 6-1 5-5 3-3 1-2 1/4 3.30

5 D L’s Girl, Fackler 5 5-4 4-1 2-1 1/2 2-1 1/4 16.50

4 Inthemistymoonlite, Bethke 2 4-3 1-1 1/2 1-3 3-8 3/4 2.70

7 Awesome Valentina, Haar 6 7 6-1/2 6-15 4-3 6.20

2 Dreamingndiamonds, Eads 3 1-hd 3-3 4-1 5-7 3/4 4.20

1 Honor Girl Miss, Martinez 1 2-1 2-hd 5-2 6-42 1/4 3.20

3 Queen Lana, Ramos 4 3-1 7 7 7 8.80

$2 Mutuels:

6 Zipporah $8.60 $4.00 $2.20

5 D L’s Girl $12.20 $6.40

4 Inthemistymoonlite $2.80

Daily Double (2-6), $65.60; Exacta (6-5), $55.40; Superfecta (6-5-4-7), $84.07; Trifecta (6-5-4), $78.30

Time: :24.20 :48.20 1:02.60 1:16.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2017, by Algorithms - Inspeight by Speightstown. Owner: Mark F. Anderson. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Equine Equity Partners & Justin Spaeth.

Third Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Nattytyme, Martinez 3 5-hd 4-1 3-1 1-1 1/4 12.20

1 El Diablo Grande, Bethke 5 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-3 2-2 1/2 1.90

4 Gone Preachin, Olesiak 1 8 6-hd 5-1 1/2 3-2 4.00

8 Hot Blooded Song, Fackler 8 3-1 1/2 2-hd 2-hd 4-3/4 4.40

2 Astute Warrior, Eads 6 4-1 1/2 8 6-1 5-nk 24.10

6 Faithful Neighbor, Ramos 7 6-1/2 7-1/2 7-5 6-3/4 3.30

3 He’s a Lady Tamer, Ziegler 2 7-3 5-1/2 4-hd 7-12 7.30

7 Bumpy Game, Wood 4 2-1/2 3-1 8 8 26.60

$2 Mutuels:

5 Nattytyme $26.40 $11.00 $5.60

1 El Diablo Grande $4.40 $3.20

4 Gone Preachin $2.60

Exacta (5-1), $63.20; Superfecta (5-1-4-8), $85.77; Trifecta (5-1-4), $136.25

Time: :24 :47.80 1:01.60 1:15.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2016, by Stay Thirsty - English Eyes by English Channel. Owner: Les Rademacher and Kevin Meyer. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Peter HIlls.

Claimed: El Diablo Grande, Gone Preachin

Fourth Race, Purse $7,920, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

4 Kamikaze Judge, Ramos 8 7-2 4-1/2 3-2 1-1/2 4.50

3 Pickles N Me, Olesiak 4 4-3 3-4 2-2 2-1 3/4 2.20

5 P R Why Not, Eads 1 3-3 2-1/2 1-hd 3-6 3/4 8.60

9 P R Streakin, Fackler 6 6-hd 5-6 4-1 4-3 1/4 8.20

6 I B Handsome, Luark 7 8-1 6-2 6-3 5-3 3.40

1 Prince B, Ziegler 2 2-5 1-2 5-3 6-3/4 17.40

2 Firm Justice, Pusac 5 5-1 7-1/2 7-2 7-6 1/2 16.70

8 Crazy Steele, Herman 9 9-6 8-6 8-6 8-2 1/2 28.30

7 Thunderstormacomin, Martinez 10 10 9 9 9 16.40

10 Handy Hannon, Wood 3 1-hd 10-99 10-99 10-99 9.40

$2 Mutuels:

4 Kamikaze Judge $11.00 $5.60 $5.60

3 Pickles N Me $3.40 $3.40

5 P R Why Not $5.80

Exacta (4-3), $19.10; Superfecta (4-3-5-9), $40.76; Trifecta (4-3-5), $53.25; Pic 3 (6-5-4), $166.05

Time: :24.80 :49.80 1:03.60 1:17.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2018, by Judge Bill - Sookie’s Kookies by Drinkwiththedevil. Owner: Landis Stables LLC. Trainer: Black, Marissa. Breeder: Landis Stables LLC.

Fifth Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 Swingin Doors, Herman 3 1-1 1-3 1-4 1-1 3/4 36.70

4 Magic in a Hat, Martinez 9 8-hd 4-1 3-2 2-nk 6.90

3 Lasting Influence, Olesiak 4 4-1/2 3-1 2-1 3-5 1.10

5 Pharaoh’s Daughter, McNeil 6 5-2 5-1 1/2 4-1/2 4-3 3/4 2.50

6 Five Roses Luna, Fackler 10 10 9-1/2 6-hd 5-1 1/2 4.70

7 Run for Randy, Eads 7 3-hd 2-1/2 5-3 6-1 31.20

1 Jakealina, Ramos 8 6-hd 8-2 7-5 7-7 34.30

9 Lynne T, Bethke 1 7-1/2 7-hd 8-2 8-6 1/2 45.00

8 Dixie Trixie, Pusac 5 2-1 6-1 9-1 9-nk 31.70

10 Tourist Like Me, Ziegler 2 9-5 10 10 10 42.40

$2 Mutuels:

2 Swingin Doors $75.40 $21.40 $9.20

4 Magic in a Hat $7.40 $3.60

3 Lasting Influence $2.80

Exacta (2-4), $188.40; Superfecta (2-4-3-5), $225.09; Trifecta (2-4-3), $385.55; Pic 3 (5-4-2), $4,030.10; Pic 4 (6-5-4-2), $184.80; Pic 5 (2-6-5-4-2), $468.30

Time: :24.40 :48.60 1:02.20 1:16.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2016, by Mesa Sunrise - Farrari Stone by Birdstone. Owner: Young, Don A. and Choya. Trainer: Young, Don A.. Breeder: Don Young & Choya Young.

Sixth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

6 T. P. Right Lane, McNeil 2 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-2 1-1 1/4 14.70

2 Dame Dangerous, Ziegler 7 5-1/2 6-5 3-1 1/2 2-3/4 4.00

5 Shiverhertimbers, Luark 6 6-3 4-1/2 2-1/2 3-2 1/4 5.40

1 Put Sarah On, Martinez 1 2-hd 2-1 1/2 4-hd 4-nk 3.10

7 Distinct Flirt, Bethke 4 4-1/2 5-hd 5-3 5-3 1/4 2.60

3 Lil Miss de Buy, Ramos 8 8-5 8-3 6-1 6-2 1/2 14.50

9 Miss Ellie’s Girl, Herman 9 9 9 8-1 7-1 28.10

8 S C Angel, Eads 3 7-1 7-1 7-2 8-7 1/4 8.60

4 Witchy Windsor, Olesiak 5 3-2 3-hd 9 9 11.20

$2 Mutuels:

6 T. P. Right Lane $31.40 $14.40 $8.20

2 Dame Dangerous $4.20 $5.00

5 Shiverhertimbers $3.80

Exacta (6-2), $139.40; Superfecta (6-2-5-1), $217.25; Trifecta (6-2-5), $534.70; Pic 3 (4-2-6), $1,199.15

Time: :24.60 :48.80 1:02 1:16.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2015, by Eaton’s Gift - Wrenice by Uncle Abbie. Owner: Temple D. Rushton. Trainer: Rushton, Temple D.. Breeder: Stewart Hamblen.

Seventh Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

7 Louise the Laser, Martinez 5 4-3 3-1 1-3/4 8.80

8 Fancy Stockings, Ramos 1 2-1 1/2 1-hd 2-2 1/4 6.10

2 Holiday Clover, McNeil 4 3-hd 4-4 3-1 7.70

6 Deja Sue, Pusac 2 1-1 2-1/2 4-2 12.70

9 Sassy Seta, Herman 6 6-hd 6-1 1/2 5-1 6.70

1 Happy Issue, Ziegler 9 8-4 7-5 6-1/2 44.60

3 Love Not War, Fackler 8 5-3 5-1 7-4 3/4 .90

5 Pure Brightness, Haar 3 7-1/2 8-5 8-4 3/4 8.90

4 Dusty Sky, Olesiak 7 9 9 9 41.30

$2 Mutuels:

7 Louise the Laser $19.60 $7.80 $4.40

8 Fancy Stockings $7.00 $4.80

2 Holiday Clover $4.40

Exacta (7-8), $58.10; Superfecta (7-8-2-6), $295.07; Trifecta (7-8-2), $172.00; Pic 3 (2-6-7), $4,270.95

Time: :22.20 :34.20 :47. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2013, by Love of Money - My Rib by Partner’s Hero. Owner: Martinez Racing. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Dr. & Mrs. Thomas Bowman &Brooke C. Bowman.

Late Scratches: Nurse List

Eighth Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

9 U S S Lois, Haar 2 6-1 1/2 5-1 1/2 3-1 1-3/4 4.70

5 Dirty Dixie Road, Olesiak 1 3-1 2-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 2-2 1/4 6.40

8 Diva’s Diva, Pusac 6 4-1 1/2 3-1/2 2-hd 3-2 3/4 2.00

7 Ryrysweetie, Bethke 8 8-2 8-1 7-1 4-1/2 5.90

1 Distinct Approval, Martinez 5 1-1 1-1 4-3 5-2 1/4 6.50

6 Dabblin Channel, Ramos 9 9 9 9 6-nk 8.80

3 Charm and Sarcasm, Eads 7 7-1 7-hd 5-hd 7-1 1/2 9.70

4 Giggles and Smoke, Fackler 3 5-2 6-3 8-2 8-3 1/2 14.80

2 Taylor’s Beauty, Herman 4 2-1 4-1 6-1/2 9 21.40

$2 Mutuels:

9 U S S Lois $11.40 $5.00 $3.40

5 Dirty Dixie Road $5.40 $3.40

8 Diva’s Diva $3.20

Exacta (9-5), $29.60; Superfecta (9-5-8-7), $41.90; Trifecta (9-5-8), $66.15; Pic 3 (6-7-9), $595.80

Time: :24.40 :48.40 1:02 1:15.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2017, by Awesome Again - Tiz a Mistress by Cee’s Tizzy. Owner: Tom Grether Farms, Inc. and Lawrence, Heath. Trainer: Lawrence, Heath. Breeder: Adena Springs & Richard BartonEnterprises.

Ninth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

10 Herecitykitty, Ziegler 7 4-hd 1-1 1-hd 1-nk 4.40

4 Muwaan Mat, Luark 6 6-1 4-2 3-1/2 2-1 1/2 11.00

9 Cline Time, Eads 4 3-1 3-2 2-1 1/2 3-4 2.60

8 Dixie Cat, Olesiak 3 1-1 2-hd 4-3 4-1 1/2 7.40

7 Violent Fit, Fackler 10 7-2 5-1 1/2 5-2 5-1 12.60

2 Diamonds N Spurs, Ramos 9 9-2 7-2 6-2 6-5 2.50

1 Silent Surprise, Haar 8 10 9-1/2 8-1/2 7-3/4 15.00

5 Darling Girl, McNeil 2 5-1/2 8-1 1/2 9-7 8-1 1/4 36.30

6 Lilfeatheredindian, Bethke 1 2-1/2 6-1 7-1 1/2 9-8 1/2 10.60

3 Between the Buoys, Herman 5 8-1/2 10 10 10 43.50

$2 Mutuels:

10 Herecitykitty $10.80 $7.40 $4.20

4 Muwaan Mat $10.40 $5.80

9 Cline Time $3.00

Daily Double (9-10), $142.80; Exacta (10-4), $63.90; Superfecta (10-4-9-8), $128.83; Trifecta (10-4-9), $118.85; Pic 3 (7-9-10), $232.55; Pic 4 (6-7-9-10), $2,289.75; (2-6-7-9-10), $2,961.75

Time: :24.80 :48.40 1:01.80 1:16.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2015, by City Wolf - Kit Kats Luck by Deputy Wild Cat. Owner: Clifford Cavanaugh and Bruno Cavanaugh. Trainer: Rivera, Gregorio P.. Breeder: Elissa Christine Roberts.

Claimed: Diamonds N Spurs

