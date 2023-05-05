Trainer Temple Rushton is sending two to the post for the 39th running of the $20,000 Al Swihart Memorial Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park, a 6 1/2-furlong race for fillies and mares.

And the two are the favorites on the morning line.

Virtually, a 4-year-old Kentucky-bred filly, is 5-2 on the morning line. Ray Arewethereyet, a 5-year-old Florida-bred mare, is 3-1.

Jockey Adrian Ramos knows all about Ray Arewethereyet. He rode her to a win in an allowance optional claiming race on April 22.

That came after she finished second in her Fonner Park debut on April 8.

“She’s a decent mare,” Ramos said. “Hopefully she runs her race like she did before.

“But this is different company, a different bunch of horses.”

Ramos was impressed with Ray Arewethereyet in her win. She was in fifth place at one point down the backstretch, but moved up and took control down the stretch to win by 1 3/4ths-lengths.

“When I asked her, she just won,” Ramos said. “I thought the prior race, she went to the lead. I saw on the form she can also come off the pace. I decided to come off the pace and it worked out.”

After a third-place finish in her Fonner debut on Feb. 25, Virtually, who will be ridden by Kevin Roman, has won two in a row. She broke her maiden on March 11 in an allowance race and then added another allowance win on March 24.

There will be plenty of competition for Rushton’s entries. Queen Cordelia, trained by Kelli Martinez and ridden by Armando Martinez, has two wins in four starts at Fonner this year and is 4-1 on the morning line.

Juliard Honor, trained by James Compton and ridden by Nathan Haar, finished second in the Runza Stakes and is 5-1. Gurl You Fine, ridden by Jose Medina and trained by Marissa Black, won the Runza and is 6-1.

Kim’s Texas Bling (8-1), Hotasapistol (12-1) and Wildwood Maggie (15-1) round out the eight-horse field.

Ramos said it’s a strong field for the Swihart.

“You know it’s very competitive,” Ramos said. “The only thing is, I hope we have a good trip. That’s all I’m asking for. I think it will be a very good race.”

Coors Starter Allowance

Fonner’s longest race of the year will be the ninth race Saturday when the 1 1/8th-mile $10,000 Coors Starter Allowance takes place.

The race is for horses who have started for a claiming price of $5,000 or less in either 2022 or 2023.

Shweet Persuasion, ridden by Kevin Roman and trained by Grady Thompson, is the morning-line favorite at 3-1. Shweet Persuasion, a 9-year-old Iowa-bred gelding, has won his last two starts at Fonner. Both were $5,000 starter optional claiming races.

Dallas Gold from the Mark Hibdon barn is 7-2 on the morning line. Wager No Mo is 9-2, Scooter’s Boy 5-1, Grand Design 5-1 and Fake Solution 8-1 while Stage Door, Yha Yha and Gainer are 15-1.

Hoofprints

— Ramos had two wins on Friday. He won the first race on Josies Score for trainer Richard Bliss, and the third on Segoviana for trainer Mark Hibdon.

— Hibdon also won the fifth race as Roberto Morales rode Justin Speight to a win.

— There will be a mandatory payout of the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot on Saturday. There will be a carryover from Friday of $5,601.

Fonner Park Results

Friday

POST TIME: 3 p.m.

First Race, Purse $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, Six Furlongs

4, Josies Score, A. Ramos; $5.80; $4.40; $2.20

1, What's the Score, K. Roman; ; $5.40; $2.20

5, Judge Jennings, J. Medina; ; ;$2.10

Late Scratches: May B Better

Race Time: 1:16

Exacta (4-1), $25.20. Trifecta (4-1-5), $22.10

Second Race, Purse $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, Six Furlongs

3, Brown Liaison, J. Medina; $4.00; $2.40; $2.20

5, Grace A'lace, S. Bethke; ; $5.40; $4.00

2, Gloriously Wicked, C. Fackler; ; ; $2.60

Race Time: 1:15.20

Daily Double (4-3), $12.80. Exacta (3-5), $46.80. Superfecta (3-5-2-6), $76.18. Trifecta (3-5-2), $62.60

Third Race, Purse $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

4, Segoviana, A. Ramos; $22.20; $8.20; $3.80

2, Celtics Wildcat, N. Haar; ; $5.00; $2.60

1, Tricky Mom, K. Roman; ; ; $2.40

Late Scratches: Glamorous Life

Race Time: 1:14.20

Exacta (4-2), $108.20. Superfecta (4-2-1-6), $9.14. Trifecta (4-2-1), $77.40

Fourth Race, Purse $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

4, Jono, N. Haar; $4.60; $2.40; $2.20

5, R Serengeti, A. Martinez; ; $4.00; $2.40

1, Last Native Cat, K. Roman; ; ; $3.20

Race Time: :46.20

Exacta (4-5), $15.40. Superfecta (4-5-1-3), $9.81. Trifecta (4-5-1), $25.60. Pic 3 (3-4-4), $44.00

Fifth Race, Purse $9,400, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

3, Justin Speight, R. Morales; $5.20; $3.60; $3.40

7, Ray's Angel, S. Bethke; ; $6.40; $4.40

6, Wrath, B. McNeil; ; ; $4.60

Race Time: :46

Exacta (3-7), $78.80. Superfecta (3-7-6-5), $74.60. Trifecta (3-7-6), $266.00

Sixth Race, Purse $10,000, AOC $7,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

2, Bartenders Mistake, K. Roman; $4.80; $2.60; $2.40

4, Luckwouldhaveit, N. Haar; ; $2.60; $2.60

7, Paisano Jim, A. Ramos; ; ; $2.60

Race Time: 1:14.60

Exacta (2-4), $12.20. Superfecta (2-4-7-3), $9.52. Trifecta (2-4-7), $12.70

Seventh Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

4, Rabbit Twenty Two, A. Martinez; $9.40; $4.60; $3.60

9, Pops Girl Alexa, A. Ramos; ; $8.20; $4.20

1, Quality Bow, R. Martinez; ; ;$4.80

Late Scratches: Boujee Britt

Race Time: 1:15

Daily Double (2-4), $24.20. Exacta (4-9), $63.40. Omni (1-4), $43.60. Omni (1-9), $22.60. Omni (4-9), $7.60. Superfecta (4-9-1-8), $255.85. Trifecta (4-9-1), $255.20. Pic 3 (3-2-4), $40.00. Pic 4 (4-3-2-4), $73.90. (4-4-3-2-4), $308.80.