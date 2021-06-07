Travel back in time on the Cowboy Trail

Located in northern Nebraska, the Cowboy Trail provides hikers and bikers with a unique perspective of some of the most scenic and historic portions of our state.
The trail follows the old Chicago and North Western Railroad line approximately 190 miles from Ta Ha Zouka Park in Norfolk to Valentine. This developed section of the trail is surfaced mostly with crushed and compacted limestone, although there are some paved portions through towns and wooden bridges.
A number of different landscapes can be seen along the trail, from the Elkhorn River Valley in the east to the rugged Sandhills in the west. For those unafraid of heights, the trail’s most stunning view can be experienced near Valentine from high atop the nearly quarter-mile long bridge spanning the Niobrara River 148 feet below.
Another notable bridge on the trail spans Long Pine Creek near Long Pine and is 595 feet long and 145 feet high.
The Cowboy Trail is open to many forms of non-motorized use, including walking, running, cycling, and horseback riding. However, horseback riders are required to stay on the right-of-way and off the prepared surface.
Mountain or hybrid bicycles with wide tires are recommended, and cyclists are encouraged to pack repair kits since sandburs are notorious for puncturing tires.
With wide sweeping curves and a gradual grade of no more than two percent, the Cowboy Trail is easily traversed by bike or foot. Camping is not allowed on the trail itself, but many communities along the trail offer camping facilities for trail users.
Plans are underway to eventually extend the trail all the way to Chadron. When completed, the Cowboy Trail will be the world’s longest rail trail at around 320 miles.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recently worked with the nonprofit group Cowboy Trail West to surface 15 miles of the trail between Gordon and Rushville, which is now open to the public.
More development west of Rushville is planned, but the 2019 floods required repairs on other portions of the trail and delayed expansion. Closed sections of the trail can be viewed online at maps.outdoornebraska.gov/trails/.
Trail travelers can expect to see many types of wildlife, from butterflies to bald eagles. Milkweed planted along the trail benefits monarch butterflies and other pollinators.
History buffs will enjoy the trail’s old telegraph poles, mileposts, and other railway structures, including the all-brick depot in O’Neill. Another historic building is Neligh Mills, a water-powered grist mill that still houses its original 1880s equipment and is open to the public.
This summer, take the railroad less traveled and see a slower side of our state. For more information, visit outdoornebraska.gov/cowboytrail/.
DU scholarship shoot June 12
Oak Creek Sporting Club near Brainard will again host the annual Ducks Unlimited Clays for Conservation sporting clays shoot on Saturday, June 12. Two events will run concurrently.
The Scholarship Shoot is open to youth, including 2021 graduating seniors. The cost is $50, plus $7 for registered targets. Four boxes of ammo are included. Scholarship prizes are $750 for first place, $500 for second, and $300 for third. Every tenth score will also win a $250 scholarship under the Lewis Class system.
The K. Church Classic is open to adults and youth alike. Cost is $65 for non-registered targets, and $72 for NSCA registered targets. The top shooter will win a Franchi Affinity shotgun, and every fifteenth score wins a Weatherby Element shotgun.
To pre-register, visit www.ducks.org/nebraska/events, or register in person on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more details, call Jeremy at (402) 641-4698 or Mike at (402) 643-4566. Lunch will be provided to all shooters.
Jarrod Spilger writes about the outdoors for the Independent