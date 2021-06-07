Travel back in time on the Cowboy Trail

Located in northern Nebraska, the Cowboy Trail provides hikers and bikers with a unique perspective of some of the most scenic and historic portions of our state.

The trail follows the old Chicago and North Western Railroad line approximately 190 miles from Ta Ha Zouka Park in Norfolk to Valentine. This developed section of the trail is surfaced mostly with crushed and compacted limestone, although there are some paved portions through towns and wooden bridges.

A number of different landscapes can be seen along the trail, from the Elkhorn River Valley in the east to the rugged Sandhills in the west. For those unafraid of heights, the trail’s most stunning view can be experienced near Valentine from high atop the nearly quarter-mile long bridge spanning the Niobrara River 148 feet below.

Another notable bridge on the trail spans Long Pine Creek near Long Pine and is 595 feet long and 145 feet high.

The Cowboy Trail is open to many forms of non-motorized use, including walking, running, cycling, and horseback riding. However, horseback riders are required to stay on the right-of-way and off the prepared surface.

Mountain or hybrid bicycles with wide tires are recommended, and cyclists are encouraged to pack repair kits since sandburs are notorious for puncturing tires.