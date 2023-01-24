Tuesday city roundup

GIRLS WRESTLING

NW gets win

over Adams CentralEllie Smidt delivered for the Northwest girls wrestling team.

The Viking 130-pounder scored a 5-3 overtime win over Kaley Waite. That helped Northwest get a 33-30 win over Adams Central Tuesday.

“That was a great win for her, as well for the girls,” NW co-coach Jeff Paige said. “It was an exciting dual overall.”

Isabella Rivera (140), Miah Kenny (145), Emma Harb (155) and Megan Boyd (170) all won their matches by pin for Northwest. Grace Huggins (110) earned a forfeit victory as well.

The Vikings will compete at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at North Platte.

Northwest 33, Adams Central 30

135–Kayden Sipp, AC, pinned Aubrey Olsufka, NW, 2:27; 140–Isabella Rivera, NW, pinned Cadence Svoboda, AC, 1:30; 145–Miah Kenny, NW, pinned Piper Moll, AC, 3:44; 155–Emma Harb, NW, pinned Shaylynn Cathcart, AC, 1:44; 170–Megan Boyd, NW, pinned Nevaeha Sorensen, AC, 3:58; 190–Kira Ahlers, AC, pinned Kaelin Millan, NW, 0:38; 235–Claire Hemberger, AC, won by forf.; 100-No match; 105–Esmeralda Aguirre, AC, won by forf.; 110–Gracie Huggins, NW, won by forf.; 115–No match; 120–No match; 125–Grace Woiskowski, AC, pinned Jaclyn Julian, NW, 0:13; 130–Ellie Smidt, NW, dec. Kaley Waite, AC, 5-3 SV-1.

BOYS WRESTLING

Vikings dominate PatriotsThe Northwest boys wrestling team had its way with Adams Central.

The Vikings lost only one match during a 75-6 win over the Patriots Tuesday.

Kaleb Keiper (106 pounds), Jonathan Taylor (126), Ian Arends (138), Max Yendra (145) and Theron Johnson (152) all won by pin, while Roland Mendoza (120) earned a 10-3 decision over Logan Stenka.

Sean Kelly (113), Kadyn Friesen (132), Bo Bushhousen (160), Nolan Moorman (170), Cooper Ewoldt (182), Joseph Stein (220) and Victor Isele (285) all won their matches by forfeit.

“I thought we wrestled well,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “They are just a young team right now with some open slots.”

Northwest will compete at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at North Platte.

Northwest 75, Adams Central 6

106-Kaleb Keiper, NW, pinned Jaeden Forbes, AC, 0:56; 113–Sean Kelly, NW, won by ford.; 120–Roland Mendoza, NW, maj. Dec. Logan Stenka, AC, 10-3; 126–Jonathan Taylor, NW, pinned Matthew Mousel, AC, 2:37; 132–Kadyn Friesen, NW, won by forf.; 138–Ian Arends, NW, pinned Samuel Hinrichs, AC, 1:45; 145–Max Yendra, NW, pinned Austin Imler, AC, 0:48; 152–Theron Johnson, NW, pinned Aden Feezell, AC, 1:32; 160–Bo Bushhousen, NW, won by forf.; 170–Nolan Moorman, NW, won by forf.; 182–Cooper Ewoldt, NW, won by forf.; 195–Bladen Blecha, AC, pinned Kolton Kerr, NW, 3:20; 220–Joseph Stein, NW, won by forf.; 285–Victor Isele, NW, won by forf.

GIRLS basketball

Scotus hands

GICC a 41-29 lossCOLUMBUS – For the second time this season, Grand Island Central Catholic suffered a loss at the hands of Columbus Scotus.

The Shamrocks defeated the Class C-1, No. 10 Crusaders 41-29 during the Centennial Conference Tournament Tuesday at Columbus.

GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said Scotus was more physical than the Crusaders were.

“We got outmuscled. They played very physical against us and we didn’t handle it very well,” Mayfield said. “We did things OK but it looked like we were going in slow motion.”

Avery O’Boyle led the Crusaders with 12 points, while Carolyn Maser added eight.

GICC plays Archbishop Bergan 6 p.m. Thursday in Fremont.

Columbus Scotus 41, GICC 29

Grand Island CC 5 3 11 10 – 29

Columbus Scotus 6 9 6 19 – 41

GRAND ISLAND CC–O’Boyle 12, Tibbetts 3, Maser 8, Moody 6.

COLUMBUS SCOTUS – Mahoney 7, Kuhl 5, Dierman 10, E. Brezenski 10, Rusher 3, Steffensmeier 5.

Northwest suffers

loss to SewardSEWARD – The Northwest girls basketball team fell to Seward 53-42 in the Central Conference Tournament Tuesday.

Avyn Urbanski led the Vikings with 15 points, while Kobye Costilla added seven.

Red Cloud too much

for Red HornetsRED CLOUD – The second quarter was too much for Heartland Lutheran.

Red Cloud used a 19-2 stanza to help defeat the Red Hornets 65-18 Tuesday.

Brynn Saddler led Heartland Lutheran with six points, while Ema Koch added five.

The Red Hornets host Central Valley Thursday.

Red Cloud 65, Heartland Lutheran 18

Heartland Lutheran 6 2 3 7 – 18

Red Cloud 11 19 24 11 – 65

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN – Koch 5, Saddler 6, Rhoades 4, Niemoth 2, Essex 1.

RED CLOUD– Brown 15, Hersh 7, Lewis 2, Fangmeyer 4, Faimon 6, Kucera 6, Minnick 15, Rust 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Scotus defeats GICC in Centennial ConferenceCOLUMBUS – Columbus Scotus used a big second quarter to defeat Grand Island Central Catholic in the Centennial Conference Tournament.

The Shamrocks outscored the Crusaders 18-3 in the frame to take a 58-41 win Tuesday.Bowdie Fox led GICC with 13 points, while Ishmael Nadir added 12.

Col. Scotus 58, Grand Island CC 41

Grand Island CC 15 3 12 11 – 41

Col. Scotus 16 18 13 11 – 58

GRAND ISLAND CC–Nadir 12, Linen 6, Alberts 6, Mehring4 , Fox 13.

COL. SCOTUS–B. Wemhoff 4, Faust 13, Maguire 2, Heng 19, Lindhorst 4, Jelicka 6, M. Wemhoff 6, Pelan 4.

Northwest falls to YorkYORK – The Northwest boys basketball team fell to York 75-38 in the Central Conference Tournament Tuesday in York.

No other information was provided.

Red Cloud wins big over Heartland LutheranRED CLOUD – Red Cloud handed Heartland Lutheran a 58-11 setback Tuesday night.

No other information was provided.