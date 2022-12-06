Tuesday Grand Island Roundup

SWIMMING

Islanders boys sweep tri.; girls split: LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High boys swimming team swept the Lincoln Southeast Triangular Tuesday.

The boys won 11 events in the triangular.

Luke Dankert earned an automatic state berth in the 200 individual medley with a 1:59.21, while Lorenzo Ciefre also earned an automatic berth in the 100 breaststroke after swimming a 1:00.86 time.

Dankert also won the 100 freestyle (51.30), while Ciefre also claimed the 100 butterfly (55.65) Michael Sambula-Monzalvo took the 500 freestyle (5:12.48) and 100 backstroke (59.04). David Sambula-Monzalvo claimed the 200 freestyle (2:02.38), while Jacob Seelow won the 50 freestyle (25.28).

The Islanders swept the three relays in taking the 200 medley relay (1:58.19), the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.92) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:35.43).

The girls split the triangular. They won five events.

Ashley Nelson claimed the 200 freestyle (2:08.24), while Kathryn Novinski won the 100 freestyle (56.28), Lilly Brennan took the 100 backstroke (1:03.33) and Gracie Wilson won the 100 breaststroke (1:16.68).

The girls also won the 200 medley relay (2:07.92). Even though they didn’t the other two relays, the Islanders still set automatic state berths in both the 200 freestyle relay (second, 1:44.69) and the 400 freestyle relay (second, 3:48.73).