VOLLEYBALL

Maser sets serving record in GICC sweep

Carolyn Maser set a school record for points in a match during Class C-1, No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic’s 25-0, 25-9, 25-9 sweep over Blue Hill Tuesday.

The Crusader senior served up a school-record 37 points during their sweep. She also had 27 assists, eight ace serves and eight digs. The serving record broke Madison Myers’ school record of 30 points in a match in 2016.

Maddie Schneider led the GICC offense with 12 kills, while Hadlee Hasselmann chipped in 10 kills and Tristyn Hedman led the defense with 21 digs.

GICC 3, Blue Hill 0

Blue Hill 0 9 9

Grand Island CC 25 25 25

GICC stats – Kills: Maddie Schneider 12, Hadlee Hasselmann 10, Maggie Herbek 6. Aces: Maser 8, Hasselman 3. Assists: Maser 27. Digs: Tristyn Hedman 21, Maser 8.

Heartland Lutheran splits at Harvard Tri.

HARVARD – The Heartland Lutheran volleyball team split at the Harvard Tri. Tuesday.

The Red Hornets posted a 25-18, 25-14 win over Harvard before falling to Silver Lake 25-11, 25-20.

Against Harvard, Chloe Keasling led the way with four kills and five ace serves, while Ema Kock had four kills and Taylor Lemburg had five aces for Heartland Lutheran.

In the loss to Silver Lake, Abby Van Bibber and Ella Fracl each led the Red Hornets with four kills.

SOFTBALL

Northwest gets win over Kearney

KEARNEY – Playing for the first time since Aug. 19, the Northwest softball team managed to get a win over Kearney.

The Class B, No. 5 Vikings scored five runs in the sixth inning to take control in a 12-3 six-inning win over the Bearcats Tuesday.

Lily Martinez led the offense by going 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a double, while Ava Smith was 2 for 3 with a RBI and two doubles.

The Vikings will be back in action against Hastings St. Cecilia Thursday in Hastings.

Northwest 12, Kearney 3

Northwest 004 125-12 11 4

Kearney 100 020-3 7 0

WP-Caspersen. LP-Schmeits. 2B-NW: Smith 2, Loman, Martinez.

No. 8 Southwest sweeps Islanders

LINCOLN – Class A, No. 8 Lincoln Southwest swept Grand Island Senior High in a doubleheader.

The Silver Hawks won the first game 10-0 in four innings, while taking the second game 10-2.

In the first game, the Islanders were held to a single, which was hit by Braelyn Sindelar.

Grand Island managed five hits in the second game. Aaliya Gracia was 2 for 3 to lead the offense.

The Islanders will compete in the Papillion-LaVista South Invite Saturday.

Grand Island-Lincoln Southwest doubleheader

Game 1

Lincoln Southwest 10, Grand Island 0

Grand Island 000 0-0 1 3

Lincoln SW 450 1-10 9 0

WP-Jewitt. LP-Sindelar. 2B-LSW: Dostal, Bretschneider. 3B-LSW: Noerrlinger, Hart.

Game 2

Lincoln Southwest 10, Grand Island 2

Lincoln SW 301 120 3-10 15 2

Grand Island 001 001 0-2 5 4

WP-Hinrichs. LP-Hormann. 2B-LSW: Dostel, Cades, Williams, Spohn. 3B-LSW: Madson.

Crusaders fall twice in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE – Grand Island Central Catholic dropped a pair of games to North Platte in a doubleheader Tuesday.

The Crusaders fell in the opening game 4-2, while dropping the second game 9-4.

In the opener, North Platte scored all of its runs in the fifth inning before holding off the Crusaders. There were no stats made available from the first game.

The Bulldogs broke a 4-all tie in the fifth with a five-run inning to take the win. Anna Tibbetts was 2 for 4 with a RBI and a double to lead GICC while Shaylee Meister was 2 for 3 with a double. Logan Rainforth hit a home run as well.

GICC will play in the Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament Saturday.

GICC-North Platte doubleheader

First game

North Platte 4, Grand Island CC 2

Grand Island CC 000 000 2–2

North Platte 000 040 0–4

Second game

North Platte 9, Grand Island CC 4

Grand Island CC 002 020 0-4 7 3

North Platte 220 050 X-9 9 1

WP-Bedlan. LP-Rainforth. 2B-GICC: Tibbetts, Meister. NP: Bearkiller, Girard. HR-GICC: Rainforth.

Girls golfCrusaders take second at Kearney Invite

KEARNEY – The Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf team finished second at the Kearney Catholic Invite Tuesday.

Julia Messere finished third with an 84 to lead the Crusaders, who came in with a 419 score.

Broken Bow had five top 10 medalists to take the meet with a 339. Camryn Johnson won the meet with a 74, while teammate Molly Custer was second with an 83.

Both Broken Bow and GICC will participate in the GICC Invite at Indianhead Golf Club on Thursday.

Kearney Catholic Invite

Team Standings

Broken Bow 339, Grand Island CC 419, Kearney Catholic 434, Gothenburg 449, Sutton 455, Cozad 478, Gibbon 520.

Medalists

1, Johnson, BB, 74; 2, Custer, BB, 83, 3, Messere, GICC, 84; 4, Schaaf, BB, 88. 5, McGuire, KC, 88; 6, Benjamin, BB, 94; 7, B. Custer, BB, 94; 8, Nore, KC, 94; 9, Oschner, SUT, 101; 10, Shreve, St. Paul, 102.

GICC golfers – Logue 103, Clausen 110, Schulte 122, Armendariz 127.

Cross Country Pilsl leads GICC at Superior Invite

SUPERIOR – George Pilsl led the Grand Island Central Catholic boys cross country team at the Superior Invite Tuesday.

Pilsl came in fourth with an 18:23 time, while Thomas Birch was sixth at 18:30 and Patrick O’Connor was 13th at 20:06.

Allison Haney came in ninth at 25:04 to lead the Crusader girls, while Kelly Ramirez took 11th at 26.13.