Girls soccer

No. 6 Vikings get victory over Kearney Catholic

KEARNEY – A strong second half helped the Northwest girls soccer team.

The Class B, No. 6 Vikings scored three second-half goals to help them to a 4-0 win over Kearney Catholic Tuesday.

Lupe Sanchez scored two goals for Northwest, while Evie Keller and Lexie Lilienthal each added one. Goalkeeper Selicia Johansson had three saves.

NW coach Jess Herrmann said she liked what she saw in the first game of the season, especially in the second half.

“I thought it took us a while to get comfortable, especially with it being the first game of the season, but we got stronger as the game went on,” she said. “Overall, the girls stuck to the game plan and got the win against a well-coached Kearney Catholic team.”

The Vikings take on Columbus Lakeview at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Boys Soccer

Gordoa leads No. 10 Northwest to win

KEARNEY – Thanks to Cross Gordoa, the Northwest boys soccer team opened the season with a win.

The Viking senior scored both of the goals in a 2-0 win over Kearney Catholic

Gordoa scored a goal in each half.

Northwest battles Columbus Lakeview at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Girls Tennis

Crusaders open with win over Kearney Catholic

The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team opened its season on Tuesday.

And the Crusaders was successful in the opening outhing in recording an 8-1 win over Kearney Catholic at Ryder Park.

GICC went 2-1 in the doubles matches, before going 6-0 in the singles matches.

The Crusaders host their home invite at 10 a.m. Thursday

Grand Island CC 9, Kearney Catholic 0

Singles

No. 1 – Ayonya Brithi, GICC, def. Mackenzie Schroeder, KC, 8-3

No. 2 – Arushi Birthi, GICC, def. Kim Schrock, KC, 8-3.

No. 3 – Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Claire Rogers, KC, 8-4.

No. 4 – Tristyn Hedman, GICC, def. Kyleigh Seim, KC, 8-2

No. 5 – Maddie Weyers, GICC, def. Tessa Colling, KC, 8-3.

No. 6 – Avery Kelly, GICC, def. Bailey Stover, KC, 8-5.

Doubles

No. 1 – Maser/Hedman, GICC, def. Seim/Rogers, KC, 8-6.

No. 2 – Weyers/Kelly, GICC, def. Colling/Stover, KC, 8-2.

No. 3 – Schroeder/Schrock, KC, def. Ay. Birthi/Ar. Birthi, GICC, 6-3.