St. Paul holds off U-Save

ST. PAUL — St. Paul held off the U-Save Pharmacy 6-3 Tuesday.

The Grand Island juniors brought the tying run to the plate, but couldn’t get the tying run home.

U-Save had seven hits in the contest. Edgar Hernandez led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a RBI. Barrett Obermiller had a double.

St. Paul 9, U-Save 6

U-Save 030 030 0-6 7 2

St. Paul 004 203 X-9 11 2

WP-Lemburg. LP-Wardyn. 2B-USP: Obermiller. SP: Meinecke, Heater. HR-SP: Meinecke, Knapp.

Five Points edges Hastings JIH, 3-2

JT Rein pitched six solid innings and Trey Norgaard scored the go-ahead in the bottom of the sixth inning on an error after an Ian Arends double, lifting Grand Island Five Points to a 3-2 season-opening victory over Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes Tuesday at Ryder Park.

Rein started and lasted six innings, striking out five and walking one while allowing just two runs. Brady Douglass pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.

Aldo Martinez had a RBI single, Brooks Hubl had an infield single and Arends had a double for the Grand Island juniors.

Carlos Jimenez, Jacob Reichstein and Jaron Johnson had two hits apiece for Hastings.

Five Points 3, Hastings JIH 2

Hastings JIH 100 001 0—2 7 6

Five Points (1-0) 100 101 x—3 3 1

WP—Rein. LP—Hawes. SV—Douglass. 2B—Five Points, Arends.

Errors haunt Dinsdale in loss to St. Paul

ST. PAUL — Errors haunted the Tom Dinsdale Auto in its opening outing.

The Grand Island juniors committed seven errors during a 6-3 loss.

Glen Griffin led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a RBI. Brody Davidson had a triple for Grand Island.

St. Paul 6, Tom Dinsdale Auto 3

Tom Dinsdale Auto 020 100 0-3 7 7

St. Paul 320 001 X-6 6 1

WP-Baker. LP-Valenzuela Licon. 2B-TDA: Rust. 3B-TDA: Davidson.