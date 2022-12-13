Tuesday's city roundup

GIRLS WRESTLING

Islanders take Minden Invite, NW finishes third

MINDEN – Two champions helped the Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team take the Minden Invite Tuesday.

Genesis Solis and Jordan Williams, along with 13 other medalists, helped the Islanders take the meet with 161 points, 12 more than runner-up Minden.

Solis pinned Gothenburg’s Payton Peterson in 0:50 for the 125-pound title, while Williams pinned teammate Dulce Montanez in 1:18 for the 135 title. Sandra Gutierrez (second, 100), Alondra Salazar (third, 105), Cinthya Juarez (third, 110), Haley Grobe (fourth, 115), Lexie Casillas (second, 120), Mia Chicoj (third, 125), Maria Lindo-Morente (third, 140), Karla Fierro Guerre (second, 145), Cladis Lucas-Escaobar (third, 155), Lluvia Cortez (third, 170), T’Lela Rivera (third, 235) and Antonia Velasco (fourth, 235) were the other medalists.

The Northwest girls had a champion to help them finish third with 105 points.

Isabella Rivera stuck Fierro in 0:51 for her title at 145. Ellie Smidt (third, 135), Miah Kenny (second, 140), Aubrey Olsufka (fourth, 140), Chloe Mader (second, 155), Megan Boyd (fourth, 170) and Mikayla Zeller (third, 190) were the other Viking medalists.

Axtell Invite

Team Standings

Grand Island 161, Minden 149, Northwest 105, Lexington 60, Amherst 43, Ansley-Litchfield 42, Franklin 37, Southwest 30, Gothenburg 27, Overton 23, Axtell 11, SEM 10.

Championship results

100 – Abby Negley, GOTH, dec. Sandra Gutierrez, GI, 6-0; 105 – Myia Hofaker, MIN, pinned Gracelyn Fries, MIN, 2:48; 110 – Carsyn McBride, AMH, dec. Cassandra Bernshausen, MIN, 7-2; 115 – Sonny Sowles, MIN, pinned Sandra Velasquez, LEX, 2:59; 120 – Aliena Osterbuhr, MIN, pinned Lexie Casillas, GI, 0:52; 125 – Genesis Solis, GI, pinned Payton Peterson, GOTH, 0:50; 130 – Sydnie Brown, OVE, tech. fall. Clysta Brott, AL, 15-0; 135 – Jordan Williams, GI, pinned Dulce Montanez, GI, 1:18; 140 – Reagan Gallaway, AMH, pinned Miah Kenny, NW, 1:18; 145 – Isabella Rivera, NW, pinned Karla Fierro, GI, 0:51; 155 – Amelia Jacobsen, MIN, pinned Chloe Mader, NW, 2:48; 170 – Jocelyn Ambriz, AL, pinned Ashlynn Latimer, SW, 0:54; 190 – Tatiana Guerrero, LEX, dec. Isabel Serrano, MINI, 3-1; 235 – Savannah Koch, MIN, pinned Madison Holman, FRA, 0:58.

BOYS WRESTLING

Northwest falls to Hastings 49-24

HASTINGS – In a dual that featured two top 10 rated teams in the NEwrestle rankings, No. 5 Hastings got the better of No. 10 Northwest.

The Tigers dominated the Vikings 49-24 where they had five pins on the night.

Northwest got wins from Caleb Vokes (160), Cooper Ewoldt (195), Joseph Stein (220) and Victor Isele (285).

“There were some match that got away from us but Hastings has a nice team,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “We just got to perform smarter and stay in better position. Our upper weights wrestled great.”

Hastings 49, Northwest 24

106 – Emmet Kelley, HAS, dec. Kaleb Keiper, NW, 7-3, SV-1; 113— Zane Thomsen, HAS, pinned Alex Linden, NW, 2:43; 120—Braiden Kort, NW, pinned Roland Mendoza, NW, 3:59; 126— Tucker Adams, HAS, maj. dec. Jonathan Taylor, NW, 11-3; 132—Cameron Brumbaugh, HAS, maj. dec. Gavin Ruff, NW, 10-0; 138—Drake Anderson, HAS, pinned Ian Arends, NW, 3:31; 145—Jaden Meyer, HAS, pinned Zach Cooley, NW, 0:50; 152—Elijah Johnson, tech. fall Theron Johnson, NW, 19-4; 160—Caleb Vokes, NW, pinned Logan Clark, HAS, 5:25; 170—Landon Weidner, HAS, pinned Bo Bushhousen, NW, 1:41; 195—Cooper Ewoldt, NW, pinned Conner Wademan, HAS, 2:34; 220—Joseph Stein, NW won by forf.; 285—Victor Isele, NW, pinned Blaine Hamik, HAS, 1:21.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 10 McCool Junction defeats Heartland Lutheran

Heartland Lutheran fell to Class D-2, No. 10 McCool Junction 71-12 Tuesday.

The Mustangs led 34-10 at the break and never looked back.

“We just couldn’t keep up with them. They are a good team and have some great players,” HL coach Brad Bills said. “We were trying hard but it got away from us.”

Brielle Saddler and Carly Niemoth each led the Red Hornets with four points.

McCool Junction 71, Heartland Lutheran 12

McCool Junction; 15; 19; 19; 18—71

Heartland Lutheran; 5; 5; 2; 0—12

McCOOL JUNCTION—Kaeli Meehan 6, Shelby Bandt 17, Jadon Hess 2, BriAnn Stutzman 11, McKenna Yates 26, Sara Weisheit 6.

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN – Taylor Lemburg 2, Brielle Saddler 4, Carly Niemoth 4, Kelsey Essex 2.