Tuesday's city roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northwest falls to York in B-6 final
YORK — York got a little revenge against Northwest in the Class B, District 6 final Tuesday.
The Class B, No. 5 Dukes led 23-14 at halftime, then held on to defeat the Vikings 36-27.
Northwest cut the deficit to two points in the fourth quarter, before York was able to put the game away.
The two teams split with each other during the regular season, with Northwest winning the last matchup 55-38 during the Central Conference Tournament.
NW coach Russ Moerer said York played better defense this time.
“York was much more aggressive defensively and that put us on our heels. They just played very good defense,” Moerer said. “We battled back in the second half but York made the plays down the stretch.”
The loss still puts Northwest in a district final Saturday.
Northwest (12-11) 6 8 4 9—27
York (19-3) 11 12 2 11—36
NORTHWEST—Scoring not available.
YORK—Scoring not available.
Nebraska Christian ends Red Hornets’ season
OSCEOLA — Nebraska Christian got up early and didn’t let up.
The Eagles, the top seed in the Class D2, Subdistrict 3 Tournament, jumped out to 16-2 first-quarter lead, en route to a 50-21 win over Heartland Lutheran Tuesday at Osceola.
Tabitha Siep led Nebraska Christian with 12 points, while Molly Griess chipped in nine.
Maddie Graham paced the Red Hornets with nine points in the loss, while Jessica Zehendner added eight.
While disappointed that the season came to an end, coach Brad Bills said he enjoyed coaching Heartland Lutheran this season.
“They always played hard and that was never a problem. They came to practice every day and worked hard,” Bills said. “They’re great kids and were easy to coach. They tried their best and that’s all we can ask.”
Nebraska Christian will play in the final at 7 p.m. Thursday at Osceola.
Heartland Lutheran 2 6 4 9—21
Nebraska Christian 16 12 12 10—50
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 2, Maddie Graham 9, Jessica Zehendner 8, Kathleen Spiehs 2.
NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN—Tennasynn Sebek 6, Shelby McHargue 1, Sidney McHargue 4, Reghan Flynn 4, Shelby Swanson 2, Ali Bruning 2, Molly Griess 9, Chandra Davis 6, Tabitha Seip 12, Hope Seip 4.
Boys Basketball
GICC bounces back in win over Aquinas
DAVID CITY — Class C-2, No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic bounced back from Saturday’s loss to Lincoln Pius X.
The Crusaders, who had four players score in double figures, jumped out to a 19-2 first quarter lead and never looked back in a 65-31 win over David City Aquinas Tuesday.
Gil Jengmer led GICC with 15 points, while Russ Martinez chipped in 13, and Marcus Lowry and Dei Jengmer each added 10.
The Crusaders will close the regular season with a matchup with Class C-1, No. 4 St. Paul Friday.
Grand Island CC (18-4) 19 14 20 12—65
Aquinas (9-12) 2 8 10 11—31
GRAND ISLAND CC—Russ Martinez 13, Jack Kenna 1, Brayton Johnson 5, Brayden Wenzl 7, Isaac Herbek 2, Marcus Lowry 10, Ishmael Nadir 2, Gil Jengmer 15, Dei Jengmer 10
AQUINAS—Kyle Nadler 3, Caleb Thege 8, Curtis Humlicek 2, Tyler Jakub 3, John Prochaska 2, Krae Lavicky 2, Dayton Davis 9, Rylan Chromy 2.