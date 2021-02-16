Tuesday's city roundup

Nebraska Christian ends Red Hornets’ season

OSCEOLA — Nebraska Christian got up early and didn’t let up.

The Eagles, the top seed in the Class D2, Subdistrict 3 Tournament, jumped out to 16-2 first-quarter lead, en route to a 50-21 win over Heartland Lutheran Tuesday at Osceola.

Tabitha Siep led Nebraska Christian with 12 points, while Molly Griess chipped in nine.

Maddie Graham paced the Red Hornets with nine points in the loss, while Jessica Zehendner added eight.

While disappointed that the season came to an end, coach Brad Bills said he enjoyed coaching Heartland Lutheran this season.

“They always played hard and that was never a problem. They came to practice every day and worked hard,” Bills said. “They’re great kids and were easy to coach. They tried their best and that’s all we can ask.”

Nebraska Christian will play in the final at 7 p.m. Thursday at Osceola.

Heartland Lutheran 2 6 4 9—21

Nebraska Christian 16 12 12 10—50