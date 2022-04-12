Tuesday's city roundup

GIRLS TENNIS

Grand Island sweeps Lincoln High 9-0

The Grand Island Senior High girls tennis team swept Lincoln High 9-0 Tuesday at GISH.

The closest win the Islanders had came at No. 1 singles when Macy McDonald defeated Abby Crotteau 8-6.

That came the day after Grand Island finished with 16 points at the Omaha Westside Invite on Monday.

Grand Island 9, Lincoln High 0

Singles

No. 1 — Macy McDonald, GI, def. Abby Crotteau, LH, 8-6.

No. 2 — Katelyn Rodriguez, GI, def. Rquel, Souto, LH, 8-5

No. 3 — Finley Evans, GI, def. Kate Bergmeyer, LH, 8-1.

No. 4 — Annika Staab, GI, def. Carolina Brandt, LH, 8-4.

No. 5 — Katie Wemhoff, GI, def. Emily Robinson, LH, 8-0.

No. 6 — Claire Kelly, GI, def. Kristie Triuh, LH, 8-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Evans/Kelly, GI, def. Bergmeyer/Brandt, LH, 8-3.

No. 2 — Wemhoff/Staab, GI, def. Lexi Hind/Allyson Griessen, LH, 8-3.

No. 3 — McDonald/Emma Tenant, GI, def. Katilin Sidders/Mila Thongdy, LH, 8-1.

Crusaders win over York

The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team grabbed an 8-1 win over York Tuesday.

The Crusaders went 3-0 in the double matches, while going 5-1 in the singles matches.

The closest victory came at No. 5 singles when Maddie Weyers grabbed an 8-5 win over Tina Hallisey.

Grand Island CC 8, York 1

Singles

No. 1 — Ayonya Birthi, GICC, def. Ellie Peterson, YOR, 8-3

No. 2 — Mia Golka, GICC, def. Hallie Newman, YOR, 8-1.

No. 3 — Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Lily Nuss, YOR, 8-2.

No. 4 — Mayah Colle, YOR, def. Trystan Hedman, YOR, 8-5.

No. 5 — Maddie Weyers, GICC, def. Tina Hallisey, YOR, 8-5.

No. 6 — Gracie Woods, GICC, def. Megan Wright, YOR, 8-4.

Doubles

No. 1 — Golka/Maser, GICC, def. Colle/Nuss, YOR, 8-2.

No. 2 — Hedman/Weyers, GICC, def. Regin Dunham/Hallisey, YOR, 8-1.

No. 3 — Birthi/Woods, GICC, def. Peterson/Newman, YOR, 8-4.

BOYS GOLF

Shada leads Vikings at Lexington Invite

LEXINGTON — Kanyon Shada led the Northwest boys golf team at the Lexington Invite Tuesday.

Shada finished fifth after shooting an 81. That helped the Vikings finish ninth with a 371.

Jared Dramse shot an 88, while Zach Fausch came in with a 96. Braden Cochran and Carter Bieber each carded a 106 and 131, respectively.

Lexington Invite

Team Standings

McCook 324, Ogallala 336, Minden 344, Holdrege 350, Cozad 353, Broken Bow 362, Kearney JV 362, Gothenburg 368, Northwest 371, North Platte 373, Lexington 378, Grand Island JV 395.

Individual Standings

1, Jonas Sommerville, McC, 78; 2, Reid Loop, McC, 80; 3, Jamey Birkestrand, MIN, 80; 4, Caleb Castillo, OGA, 81; 5, Kanyon Shada, NW, 81; 6, Hunter Hansen, McC, 81; 7, Colton Knispel, OGA, 83; 8, Kaden Broeker, HOL, 83; 9, Seth Hauserman, MIN, 84; 10, Ethan Mins, LEX, 85; 11, Matthew Nichols, McC, 85; 12, Luke Hiltibrand, OGA, 85; 13, Kai Jorgenson, OGA, 86; 14, Landon Kmoch, McC, 86; 15, Austin Harvey, McC, 86; 16, Paul Cole, COZ, 86.

Other NW golfers

Jared Dramse 88, Zach Fausch 96, Braden Cochran 106, Carter Bieber 131.

GISH JV golfers

Jacob Schager 89, Malik Hansen 96, Brandon Fox 105, Carlie Phillips 105, Dylan Sextro 120.

Henry leads GICC at York Invite

YORK — Jackson Henry was the high finisher for Grand Island Central Catholic at the York Invite Tuesday.

Henry fired an 88 as he finished 15th to lead the Crusaders, who finished fifth with a 368.

Bowdie Fox and Jonathan Schardt each fired a 91, while Jacob Stegman shot a 100 and Joey Koralewski carded a 106.

York Invite

Individual Standings

1, Emmanuel Jensen, YORJV, 77; 2, Logan Thurber, NOR, 80; 3, Carson Thurber, NOR, 81; 4, AJ. Combs, NOR, 81; 5, Trey Baehr, BEA, 83; 6, Sam Wallman, BEA, 83; 7, Brock Rowley, NOR, 83; 8, Marley Jensen, YOR, 84; 9, Ryan Seevers, YOR, 86; 10, Travis Tilford, NOR, 87; 11, Elijah Jensen, YOR, 87; 12, Elijah McCarthy, YORJV, 87; 13, Brock Heusinkvelt, CRE, 87; 14, Nick Fleming, CS, 87; 15, Jackson Henry, GICC, 88.

BASEBALL

Islanders fall to Columbus in HAC

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High baseball team fell to Columbus in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Discoverers scored both of their runs in the third inning during a 2-1 win over the Islanders Tuesday.

Grand Island was supposed to play Lincoln Northeast at 6 p.m. Tuesday, but due to weather, the game was suspended and will resume at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sherman Field.