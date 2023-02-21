Girls Basketball

Northwest rallies to win in OT in B7 final

McCOOK – Northwest used a big fourth quarter comeback in the Class B, Subdistrict 7 championship

The Vikings trailed by 10 points with five minutes to play. But they came back to force overtime, and eventually won 40-37 over McCook Tuesday.

Trailing 31-21, Northwest used a 10-0 run in the fourth period to force overtime. Then the Vikings outscored McCook 9-6 in the overtime to get the win.

Avyn Urbanski led Northwest with 17 points, while Reagan McIntyre added 10.

Northwest will play in a district final Saturday. Official matchup will be announced later this week.

Northwest 40, McCook 37 OT

Northwest 8 5 6 12 9–40

McCook 6 10 12 3 6–37

NORTHWEST–Urbanski 17, Caspersen 1, McIntyre 10, Loman 2, Brandt 1, Sybrandts 2, Costella 1, Keller 6.

McCOOK–Walter 5, Gillen 1, Wiemers 8, Hohn 3, Rippen 11, Wilkinson 10.

Burke defeats Islanders in A3 tourney

OMAHA – The Grand Island Senior High’s girls basketball fell to Omaha Burke 68-39 in the Class A, District 3 Tournament Tuesday.

Nyagoaa Khor led the Islanders with 13 points, while Emma McCoy added 10.

Omaha Burke 68, Grand Island 39

Grand Island 9 8 13 9-39

Omaha Burke 15 31 139-68

GRAND ISLAND - Khor 13, Ward 5, Yusif 2, Gawrych 5, Kenkel 4, McCoy 10.

OMAHA BURKE - O'Neal 15, Thompson 2, Finister 4, Jones 14, Williams 10, Wilson 8, Malone 15.

Boys Basketball

Heartland Lutheran falls to Shelton

SHELTON – The Heartland Lutheran boys basketball season came to an end after a 56-12 loss to Class D-2, No. 2 Shelton in the D2-7 subdistrict tournament.

The Red Hornets fell behind 39-4 at the half.

Darrin Bexten led Heartland Lutheran with five points.

Heartland Lutheran finishes the season at 3-16.

Shelton 56, Heartland Lutheran 12

Heartland Luthearn 0 4 0 8–12

Shelton 21 18 11 6–56

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN–Bexten 5, Rhoades 2, Rostvet 3, Zehender 2

SHELTON–Thober 2, Power 1, Ohlman 7, Myers 5, Bombeck 14, Simmons 21, Gillming 4, Romero 2.