Hastings Five Points rallies past Home Federal

HASTINGS – Home Federal couldn’t hold on to a 5-0 lead Tuesday at Duncan Field.

Braden Rutt hit a RBI single to help Hastings Five Points get the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 victory over the Grand Island seniors.

After seeing Home Federal score three runs in the fourth to make it 5-0, Hastings responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning. They tied the game in the sixth, before getting the winning run in the seventh.

Grand Island was also haunted by four errors. Ethan Coslor was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while Cohen Nelson scored two runs for Home Federal.

Home Federal 110 300 0-5 7 4

Hastings Five Points 000 401 1-6 0

WP-Kennedy. LP-Hinrichs. 2B-HF: Dinkelman.

Five Points falls to Hastings JIH Braves

The Five Points Bank baseball team allowed Hastings JIH to have a big fourth inning.

Hastings put up six runs in the fourth inning to help them post an 11-3 win over the Grand Island juniors Tuesday at Duncan Field.

Ian Arends led the Five Points offense by going 2 for 2 with two doubles, while Grayson Sack was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a double.

Five Points Bank 001 020-3 7 8

Hastings JIH Braves 100 613-11 6 2

WP-Hawes. LP-Haubold. 2B-FPB: Arends 2, Martinez, Sack. HJIHB: Johnson.

Dinsdale gets by Kearney Five Points

Brody Davidson helped the Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team get by Kearney Five Points.

Davidson had 11 strikeouts during a 7-5 win Tuesday at Ryder Park.

He allowed only one hit, despite giving up five runs.

Ashton Helgoth led the offense by going 1 for 2 with three RBIs and a double.

Kearney Five Points 101 030 0-5 1 3

Tom Dinsdale Auto 102 301 X-7 5 0

WP- Davidson. LP-Softley. 2B-TDA: Helgoth, Kearns. KFP: Heelan.