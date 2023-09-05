Volleyball

Northwest rallies to defeat Crete

The Northwest volleyball team pulled out a reverse sweep to defeat Crete Tuesday.

The Vikings were down 0-2 in the match, but won the next three sets to pull out a 22-25, 14-25, 27-25, 25-21, 15-13 win over the Cardinals.

Mikyna Stoppkotte led the way with 18 kills and six blocks, while Emersyn Graves chipped in five. Maci Langford and Kenna Bowman led the defense with 22 digs. Bowman also had 17 assists and Izzy Buhrman had five blocks.

NW coach Lindsey Harders said she challenged the Vikings after losing the second set.

"We were just playing flat. I told the girls that we needed to have a better start and play for each other," she said. "I am really proud of how the girls game together and leaned on each other."

The night was also ace out cancer and playing for Jack Mader, who was diagnosed with type B acute lymphocytic leukemia last November. There was $20 handed out to #Jacstrong for every ace serve in the match. There were eight ace serves during the match so there were $160 that went to #Jackstrong.

Softball

Islanders sweep Lincoln Southeast

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High softball team swept Lincoln Southeast Thursday.

In the first game, the Islanders had 13 hits during an 8-5 win over the Knights. Alexa Perez was 3 for 4 with a RBI, while Kiara Wolfe went 3 for 4.

In the second game, Briannah Kutschkau led the offense by going 3 for 5 with two RBIs, while Aysha Gawrych was 3 for 4 for Grand Island.

Game one

Grand Island 211 100 3-8 13 1

Lincoln SE 011 012 0-5 11 3

WP-Hormann. LP-Scribner. 3B-GI: Kutschkau, Hinrichs. LSE: Neumayer, Waller.

Game Two

Grand Island 020 010 5-8 15 1

Lincoln SE 120 001 0-4 14 2

WP-Hoos. LP-Scribner. 2B-GI: Hinrichs, Perez. LSE: Nixon, Kjeldgaard, Neumayer, Nickel.

GICC takes two at Hershey

HERSHEY — The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team won a pair of games at the Hershey Tri.

The Crusaders won the opener 13-2 in four innings. Logan Rainforth led the offense by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a double. Avery O’Boyle was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, a double and a triple, while Anna Tibbetts was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and a triple.

GICC scored seven runs in the seventh inning to take a 12-7 victory over Highway 6. O’Boyle was 3 for 3 with three RBIs with a home run, while Rainforth was 3 for 5 with three RBIs with a double.

Game one

Grand Island CC 13, Hershey 2

Grand Island CC 322 6-13 9 0

Hershey 000 2-2 1 2

WP-Rainforth. LP-Moorhead. 2B-GICC: Rainforth, O’Boyle, Renz. 3B-GICC: O’Boyle, Tibbetts.

Game Two

Grand Island CC 000 023 7-12 16 3

Highway 6 210 4000 0-7 11 0

WP-Rainforth. LP-Raburn. 2B-GICC: Tibbetts 2, Watson, Renz, Rainforth. H6: Raburn, Nelson, Harmon. 3B-GICC: O’Boyle.

Errors haunt Northwest in loss to Waverly

WAVERLY — Errors haunted the Class B, No. 5 Northwest softball team.

The Vikings committed seven errors during a 13-6 loss to Waverly Tuesday.

Jolie O’Hara led the offense by going 2 for 4 with three RBIs, while Ava Smith was 2 for 4.

Waverly 13, Northwest 6

Northwest 000 132 0-6 8 7

Waverly 232 042 X-13 13 3

WP-Bivens. LP-Caspersen. 2B-WAV: Bivens, Recker.

Boys Tennis Islanders defeat Lincoln 7-2

The Grand Island Senior High boys tennis team posted a 7-2 win over Lincoln High.

The Islanders won all six singles matches, while the doubles teams went 1-2.

Nathan Kosmicki won the closest match, posting a 9-7 win over Henry Hill at No. 6 singles.

Grand Island 7, Lincoln High 2

Singles No. 1 — Voss, GI, def. Foss, LH, 8-0.

No. 2 — Brosz, GI, def. Alexander, LH, 8-0.

No. 3 — Havel, GI, def. Dunder, LH, 8-2.

No. 4 — Boltz, GI, def. Christophersen, LH, 8-6.

No. 5 — Wiegert, GI, def. Brezinski, LH, 8-4.

No. 6 — Kosmicki, GI, def. Hill, LH, 9-7

Doubles

No. 1 — Dunder/Christopherson, LH, def. Boltz/Wiegert, GI, 8-1.

No. 2 — Foss/Alexander, LH, def. Kosmicki/Brydon Stein, GI, 8-6.

No. 3 — Voss/Brosz, GI, def. Brezinski/Green, LH, 8-0.

Crusaders finish sixth at Pius X Invite

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team finished sixth with 23 points at the Lincoln Pius X Invite.

Alec Menaugh and JT Rein led the Crusaders with a fourth-place finish at No. 1 doubles.

Lincoln Pius X Invite Team Standings

Lincoln East 48, Lincoln Southwest 38, Kearney 32, Lincoln Pius X 25, Crete 24, Grand Island CC 23, Omaha Skutt 20, Lincoln Standing Bear 6.

Girls Golf GICC takes Omaha Concordia Tri.

OMAHA — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf team won the Omaha Concordia Tri. Tuesday.

The Crusaders fired a 190 total, while Julia Messere led the way with a 44, while Kenzie Clausen came in with a 46 and Madeline Logue shot a 47.

Omaha Concordia Tri.

Grand Island CC 190, Lincoln Lutheran 208, Concordia 213.

GICC golfers — Julia Messere 44, Kenzie Clausen 46, Madeline Logue 47, Deilany Armendariz 53, Morgan Schulte 56.