Track and Field

Wal, Degen win events to lead Islanders at A-3 meet

LINCOLN – Yiech Wal and Rylei Degen came away with wins for the Grand Island Senior High track and field teams at the Class A, District 3 Meet.

Wal captured the triple jump at 43-2 for the Islander boys, while Degen claimed the pole vault at 10-6.

Wal’s effort helped the Islanders take third in the meet with 91 points. He is one of 12 Grand Island athletes to qualify for the state track meet.

Wal also finished second in the long jump (21-1).

Individually, Porter Dickensen took second in the 100 (10.92), while Eli Anson was second in the shot put (48-11 1/2), Reid Kelly was second in the discus (153-4), Evan McDonald was second in the pole vault (12-), Jordan Eicinger came in third in the discus (147-3), Kaden Roberson came in third in the shot put (47-7 3/4) and fourth in the discus (145-8), Aiden Grobe was fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.83) and Greg Minne finished tied for fourth in the pole vault (11-6).

Also, Dickenson joined Caleb Richardson, Thomas Adams and Emilano Mena were on the 400 relay team that finished third (43.54).

Degen will be joined by seven teammates who earned state spots. That helped the Islanders take fifth with 59 points.

Individually, Emma Rauch-Word was second in the 100 hurdles (14.90) and fourth in the long jump (16-5 3/4), while Keira Jones placed third in the long jump (16-11 1/2), Celia McCoy took third in the 300 hurdles (46.33), Teagan Cheetsos finished fourth in the 1,600 (5:47.64) and Katie Johnsen was fourth in the 3,200 (12:16.74).

Degen and Rauch-Word joined Rayle Ostermeier and Mya Gawrych on the 400 relay team that finished third (51.01).

Depending on results from other districts, both teams could have a few more state qualifiers.

GIRLS TENNIS

GICC girls finish third at Pius dual tourney

LINCOLN – The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team finished third at the Lincoln Pius X dual tournament Tuesday.

The Crusaders opened with a 5-0 win over Crete, then fell to Elkhorn North 4-1. GICC finished the tourney with a 3-0 win over Lincoln Pius X.

Lauren Schardt led GICC by going 3-0 on the day.