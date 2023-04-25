Boys Golf

GICC shoots season-low, wins Holdrege Invite

HOLDREGE – Grand Island Central Catholic fired a season-low in winning the Holdrege Invite Tuesday.

The Crusaders had four medalists to help them fire a 322, finishing ahead of Minden by eight strokes.

Bode Fox led the way with a second-place finish with a 77, while Jacob Stegman was fifth with a 79. Kyle Kelly came in 10th with an 82 and Jack Alberts took 15th with an 84.

Northwest finished ninth with a 360. Myles Ericksen led the way by firing an 85.

Holdrege Invite

Team Standings

Grand Island CC 322, Minden 330, Aurora 334, McCook 336, Kearney 339, Cozad 349, Gothenburg 353, Northwest 360, Holdrege 370, Hastings 383, Lexington 383, Broken Bow 394.

Medalists

1, Howland, AUR, 76; 2, Fox, GICC, 77; 3, Loop, McC, 78; 4, Lewis, KEA, 78; 5, Stegman, GICC, 79; 6, Svajgr, COZ, 80; 7, Runions, MIN, 80; 8, Schwenka, MIN, 80; 9, Kmoch, McC, 81; 10, Kelly, GICC, 82; 11, Hauseman, MIN, 82; 12, Graham, McC, 82; 13, Knust, AUR, 82; 14, Saulsbury, KEA, 83; 15, Alberts, GICC, 84.

Other city golfers

GICC - Messere 89.

NORTHWEST - Eriksen 85, D. Martin 88,Frausch 91, C. Martin 96, Parlin 97.

Girls soccer

Sanchez helps No. 4 Vikings stay undefeated

CRETE – Lupe Sanchez had herself a day to keep Class B, No. 4 Northwest undefeated on the season.

The sophomore scored five goals as the Vikings improve to 14-0 during a 10-0 win over Crete Tuesday.

Evie Keller scored three and Lexie Lilienthal added another two. Lilienthal, Sanchez and Annabelle Nelson each had two assists as well.

“We scored 10 goals off of eight assists, played a very good passing game and everyone did their part,” NW coach Jess Herrmann said.

The Vikings will conclude the regular season at Seward Thursday.

Boys soccer

Northwest falls to Crete

CRETE – The Northwest boys soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision to Crete Tuesday.

Trevyn Keene scored the lone goal for the Vikings in the second half.

Northwest will conclude the regular season at Seward Thursday.